  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Highlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Toyota Highlander Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,515
See Highlander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,515
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,515
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Packageyes
Gold Packageyes
Quick Order Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,515
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,515
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyes
Cargo Logic Cargo Mat by Nifty Productsyes
First Aid Kityes
8-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Cargo Logic Tote by Nifty Productsyes
Cargo Netyes
Simulated Molded Burlwood Dash Applique by Superior Dashyes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,515
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Front head room40 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Heated Mirrorsyes
Tow Hitch and Converteryes
Black Pearl Emblemsyes
Fender Flares by EGRyes
Towing Receiver Hitch (Class II)yes
Power Sunroof w/Tilt and Sunshadeyes
Hood Protectoryes
Aluminum Wheelsyes
Roof Rack Systemyes
Steel Wheel Locksyes
Towing Prep. Packageyes
Tube Steps by Steel Horseyes
Running Boardsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Color-Keyed Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Gross weight4985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Green Mica
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Black
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Vintage Gold Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sundown Red Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Met
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,515
P225/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,515
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,515
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Highlander Inventory

Related Used 2001 Toyota Highlander Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles