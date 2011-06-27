Used 2001 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

Toyota run around highlander24 , 11/26/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2001 toyota highlander from toyota financial in september 2011. The highlander has 110000 miles on it and it has a lot of oil blowby near the PCV valve. I heard there was a sludge issue with these vehciles so I went to Libertyville Toyota and asked them to check it out. I told them i was adding a quart of oil every 500 miles and I said they should check the PCV area because I heard the sludge build up was in an unusual area of the engine. We removed the PCV plug and stuck a tube in the engne area and pulled out alot of sludge. dealer teck called and said NO Warrentee because the engine was clean. They did not check PCV area, they said I would need to pay $400 first. Report Abuse

Love the Car, but prepare for Repairs Tony , 12/30/2015 V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 2010, came with 116,000 miles. I now have put 62,500 miles on the car and now at 178,500. I love the car and I am a second owner. Pros It is very spacious, not too big for an SUV but I've been able to pack quite a number of things in the car. The engine is still pretty strong. I've driven it far distance multiple times and haven't had major issues. Cons As much as I love the car, I'll admit that the cost of repairs and the type of repairs have gotten me. Grant it, I've had to pay quite the number on getting it repaired, I would say most of it was basically 'wear and tear' I am the 2nd owner and most of the original parts lasted well over 110,000 miles so I've been footing the bill. My a/c went out withing 6 months, had to pay $1,200 to repair. Most recently my altenator went bad, along with this other issue (can't remember) but combined that cost me $1,200 and now I'm paying $1,700 to have my 02 sensors (somethign i've read in reviews that go bad (denso brand)), valve cover gaskets, AND fuel injector replaced. On average i've speant maybe $2,000 or so a year on repairs. And I've also had to have my tired changed twice. Conclusion With 178,500 miles on the car and it being 2001, it's probably time i get a new car but I've alreay put so much money in it and have quite the number of new parts in it, but i just don't want to pay monthly for a new car. I will eventually. Godd car and reliable but maybe not worth all the repairs. Most of the cost for repairs they charge high for labor. Always get a carfax or somethign so you're not stuck having to repair alot of parts for a high mileage car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Speechless jfahlmann , 12/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2001 Limited Edition Highlander with 45 thousand miles from a good friend. After a month I heard a noise and checked the oil which was empty. Now I fill it once per week. I was told it was either a cheap part or the rings in the motor. I am getting a second opinion but am heartbroken. I cannot afford the loan plus getting a brand new motor. I really do love the vehicle but not with this price. Report Abuse

Reliable Maintenance Free 2001 Toyota Highland , 02/08/2006 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a very sharp looking excellent riding and so far has been very maintenance free. Just don't forget to change your oil and you're in business. Excellent visibility when driving. This is just a 4 cycl and I find that has been more than sufficient for me. Great get up and go, no one usually beats me at the red lights. Excellent gas mpg for a vehicle that looks like an suv. I have gotten as high as 30 mpg. Usually get from 24 to 27 mpg. Love It. Well I had two or three specks of paint that just seemed to pop off when I 1st got it. Had fixed and everything else excellent. Report Abuse