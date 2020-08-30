FIAT SUVs for Sale Near Me

35 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 35 listings
  • 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 FIAT 500X Trekking

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $28,309

    Est. Loan: $483/mo
  • 2020 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Red
    new

    2020 FIAT 500X Pop

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $26,504

    Est. Loan: $442/mo
  • 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking in Black
    new

    2020 FIAT 500X Trekking

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $31,384

    Est. Loan: $538/mo
  • 2020 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 FIAT 500X Pop

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $26,504

    Est. Loan: $442/mo
  • 2020 FIAT 500X Pop in Gray
    new

    2020 FIAT 500X Pop

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $26,504

    Est. Loan: $442/mo
  • 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    new

    2020 FIAT 500X Trekking

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $31,384

    Est. Loan: $537/mo
  • 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking in Black
    new

    2020 FIAT 500X Trekking

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $31,384

    Est. Loan: $538/mo
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    68,431 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,250

    $1,874 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    9,635 miles
    23 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,685

    Negotiate
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    52,639 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Negotiate
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Pop in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Pop

    35,879 miles
    2,296 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*
    Good Deal

    $11,998

    $1,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Pop in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Pop

    55,105 miles
    2,413 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*
    Good Deal

    $10,599

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Green
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    35,881 miles
    702 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*
    Good Deal

    $14,998

    $638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    28,783 miles
    2,239 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Free home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $14,590

    $568 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Dark Green
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    17,524 miles
    1,925 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*
    Fair Deal

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    21,975 miles
    2,176 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Pop in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Pop

    24,224 miles
    2,242 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*
    Fair Deal

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Green
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    24,397 miles
    1,181 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*

    $15,998

    Details
Showing 1 - 18 out of 35 listings
  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT SUV
Filtering by
FIAT
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.