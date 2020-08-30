FIAT SUVs for Sale Near Me
- Great Deal
$28,309Est. Loan: $483/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blue 2020 Fiat 500X Trekking AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 500X Trekking, 1.3L I4, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, AWD, Blk Lth Trm Bkt St.Recent Arrival! 24/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 Fiat National Retail Consumer Cash (Type 1/B) 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $1000 - FIAT 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLB1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Description: New 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBNFYB17LP870674
Stock: J201513
Listed since: 07-17-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Passione Red 2020 Fiat 500X Pop AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 500X Pop, 1.3L I4, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, AWD, Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.Recent Arrival! 24/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 Fiat National Retail Consumer Cash (Type 1/B) 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $1000 - FIAT 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLB1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Description: New 2020 FIAT 500X Pop with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBNFYA10LP870551
Stock: J201472
Listed since: 07-09-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Cinema (Black Clearcoat) 2020 Fiat 500X Trekking AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 500X Trekking, 1.3L I4, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, AWD, Avorio (Ivory) Interior Ambient w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.24/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 Fiat National Retail Consumer Cash (Type 1/B) 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $1000 - FIAT 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLB1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Description: New 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBNFYB11LP854938
Stock: J201096
Listed since: 03-18-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sky 2020 Fiat 500X Pop AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 500X Pop, 1.3L I4, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, AWD, Blk Clth Low-Back Bucket.Recent Arrival! 24/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 Fiat National Retail Consumer Cash (Type 1/B) 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $1000 - FIAT 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLB1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Description: New 2020 FIAT 500X Pop with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBNFYA18LP870362
Stock: J201537
Listed since: 07-21-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Argento (Gray Metallic) 2020 Fiat 500X Pop AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 500X Pop, 1.3L I4, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, AWD, Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.Recent Arrival! 24/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 Fiat National Retail Consumer Cash (Type 1/B) 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $1000 - FIAT 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLB1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Description: New 2020 FIAT 500X Pop with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBNFYA14LP870388
Stock: J201473
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- Great Deal
$31,384Est. Loan: $537/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco Gelato (White Clearcoat) 2020 Fiat 500X Trekking AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 500X Trekking, 1.3L I4, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, AWD, Avorio (Ivory) Interior Ambient w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.24/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 Fiat National Retail Consumer Cash (Type 1/B) 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $1000 - FIAT 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLB1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Description: New 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBNFYB19LP854959
Stock: J201112
Listed since: 03-20-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Cinema (Black Clearcoat) 2020 Fiat 500X Trekking AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 500X Trekking, 1.3L I4, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, AWD, Avorio (Ivory) Interior Ambient w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.24/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 Fiat National Retail Consumer Cash (Type 1/B) 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $1000 - FIAT 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLB1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Description: New 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBNFYB16LP854949
Stock: J201169
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 68,431 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,250$1,874 Below Market
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXBT2GP440513
Stock: P0513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 9,635 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,685
Fitzgerald Auto Mall Wheaton - Wheaton / Maryland
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
"Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) 2018 Fiat 500X Trekking AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 17"" x 7.0"" Aluminum Wheels
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFYCB5JP714287
Stock: KP14287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 52,639 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Fiat 500x Trekking 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Trekking Collection 2, Panoramic Sunroof, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloys Wheels, Am/Fm/Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Leatherette & Cloth Seats, Overhead Airbags, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXCT8GP375892
Stock: AT13001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 35,879 miles2,296 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*Good Deal
$11,998$1,478 Below Market
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
Located 2,296 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXAW0GP332233
Stock: 18016136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,105 miles2,413 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*Good Deal
$10,599$1,201 Below Market
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California
Located 2,413 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXAW5GP359467
Stock: 18695019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,881 miles702 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Good Deal
$14,998$638 Below Market
CarMax Dothan - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Dothan / Alabama
Located 702 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFYCT0GP334997
Stock: 18731777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,783 miles2,239 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFree home delivery available*Fair Deal
$14,590$568 Below Market
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
Located 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXCB2HP572632
Stock: 2000598733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 17,524 miles1,925 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$14,599
CarMax Tucson - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tucson / Arizona
Located 1,925 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXBT8GP469238
Stock: 18858616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,975 miles2,176 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$15,998
CarMax Palm Desert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Palm Desert / California
Located 2,176 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXBT0GP481481
Stock: 19367076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,224 miles2,242 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$15,998
CarMax Kearny Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Diego / California
Located 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500X Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXAB7HP533134
Stock: 19287482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,397 miles1,181 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$15,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
Located 1,181 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
VIN: ZFBCFXCT4GP451236
Stock: 19130104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
