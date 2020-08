Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Vulcano Black Metallic 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio AWD 8-Speed Automatic I4 10 Speaker Premium Audio System w/Subwoofer, Cold Weather Package, Colored Brake Calipers, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Miron Badging, Dark Miron Exterior Mirror Caps, Dark Miron V Scudetto Grille, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Miron Black Rear Valence Panel, Monochromatic Center Wheel Caps, Nero Edizione, Quick Order Package 22M, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Miron Black Sport Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! Freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. For additional information please contact Criswell Alfa Romeo Sales Department alfasales@criswellauto.com. www.criswellalfa.com.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZASPAKAN9L7C90727

Stock: A200064

Listed since: 08-13-2020