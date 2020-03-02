Used Audi SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 53,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,475
LaFontaine Buick GMC of Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro Graphite Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX. quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Q7 2.0T Premium quattro, 2.0L I4 TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, BLUETOOTH, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS START, LOCAL TRADE, Low tire pressure warning, NAVIGATION, NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/Audi Sound System, REAR VISION CAMERA, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, THIRD ROW SEAT, Traction control. Please come enjoy the 'Family Deal' experience at Lafontaine Buick GMC in Ann Arbor! Don't forget to ask us how this vehicle price ranks in the market! We are located at 500 Auto Mall Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Lafontaine Buick/GMC of Ann Arbor is close to everything! 25 minutes from Belleville, 35 minutes from Dundee, 1 hour or less from Toldeo. HOURS M 9:00AM-9:00PM T 9:00AM-6:00PN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AHAF74HD046176
Stock: 21A007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 49,580 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,900
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2018 Audi Q3 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS9JR013442
Stock: AUDI-JR013442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 15,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,291$1,124 Below Market
BMW of Des Moines - Urbandale / Iowa
Dealer Review:
I purchased a used BMW X1 from a wonderful salesman-Ira G Booker!! He was so caring and attentive! Very knowledgeable, professional, and personable. I will tell everyone I know that Ira is your guy when shopping for a car!! BMW Des Moines is the place to go!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VAAF79JD031524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,970 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$77,901
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige is offered by Audi Grapevine. Want more room? Want more style? This Audi Q8 Prestige is the vehicle for you. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When the Audi Q8 Prestige was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety.
Dealer Review:
Great experience start to finish. Oursalesperson,Daniel Greer, was attentive and answered all our questions. We were not rushed,took his time, and made us feel welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1FVAF18LD019047
Stock: LD019047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 37,876 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,980$1,489 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 Audi Q5 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Atlas Beige Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation Package, Premium Plus Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System with 7 TFT Color Display, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, SiriusXM All Access Service, Automatic temperature control, Audi Advanced Key, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Bumpers: body-color, Full LED Headlights, Heated Auto-Dimming & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, High Gloss Window Surrounds, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Side Assist with Pre Sense Rear, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Passenger vanity mirror, Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Vehicle Exit Assist, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 8 x 20 5-Spoke Segment Design, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 5.302 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I'd never shopped here before but would definitely buy here again. Armando was friendly and helpful. He answered all of my questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY6J2012196
Stock: 012196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 40,892 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,760
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*3rd ROW SEATS. PANORAMIC ROOF. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. REAR PARKING AID. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. SATELLITE RADIO. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. WOOD INTERIOR TRIM. 2017 AUDI Q7 PREMIUM PLUS. BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR! 41K MILES. AWD. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. ALLOY WHEELS. POWER PACKAGE. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Elizabeth Carver was wonderful! She helped us so much! The whole dealership was so friendly and helpful. We will be back!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF76HD029909
Stock: HD029909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 25,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,000
Rochester Audi - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY1J2141491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,495$1,535 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
LEATHER, COLD AC, AUTOMATIC, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FINANCING AVAILABLE If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Miami you have come to the right place. Here at Audi North Miami we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3mm left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
Dealer Review:
Audi North Miami It was such a pleasure dealing with this dealership. I highly recommend them as they made the process extremely easy. After dealing with 2 other dealerships in South Florida they gave me the best price over the phone. Shout outs to Max and Gene!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFP7DA094474
Stock: DA094474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 34,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Factory Warranty, AWD, Panoramic Roof, 3rd Row Seating, Audi Side Assist, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Come and see only the finest Audis at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF70HD046474
Stock: P046474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,000$259 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$56,280 ORIGINAL MSRP**PRESTIGE PACKAGE ($9,300)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE($1,800)**COLD WEATHER PACKAGE WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS($500)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**BLIND SPOT**BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**20" PREMIUM WHEELS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CNAFY2J2057981
Stock: P16451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro18,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,900$2,765 Below Market
Audi Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
- 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattroAUDI CERTIFIED, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, DYNAMIC STEERING, 21 WHEEL PACKAGE, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Ambient LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Driver Assistance Package, Dual Pane Acoustic Glass for Front Side Windows, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Full-Color Head-Up Display, High-Beam Assistant, Leatherette Covered Center Console, Navigation Package, Prestige Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Red Brake Calipers with S Logo, S Sport Package, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, Sport Rear Differential, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2504 miles below market average! Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateCome see our state of the art showroom which is the largest of all Audi dealers in Ohio! Our Service Department is unmatched with more Audi Certified technicians than any other Audi dealer in the Buckeye state! Get your service appointment placed sooner with Audi Bedford! For your convenience, we have one of the largest fleet of Audi loaner vehicles in the state for you to use while we service your vehicle. Call our friendly staff today to learn about our latest Audi specials, demo a car, get details on any vehicle, request a brochure, discuss your trade-in or even talk financing on your next car. We are here to help you. Still deciding on which Audi you'd like to be driving? Are you comparing lease programs or internet specials? Maybe you simply want the best price on a new or used car? For all of this and more, look no further than Audi Bedford. Our team of Audi Brand Specialists are professionals and pride themselves on offering you a no-pressure environment, with the quality you expect from a Penske Automotive dealership. We look forward to helping you with your next purchase! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Ambient LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Driver Assistance Package, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation Package, Prestige Package, S Sport Package, 10 Speakers, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Red Brake Calipers with S Logo, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, High-Beam Assistant, Dual Pane Acoustic Glass for Front Side Windows, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Sport Rear Differential, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Full-Color Head-Up Display, Illuminated entry, Leatherette Covered Center Console, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 20 5-Double-Spoke Star Design, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.204 Axle Ratio, AUDI CERTIFIED, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, DYNAMIC STEERING, 21 WHEEL PACKAGE, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales Department at 888-429-9896 or jcrawford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4BFY5J2077814
Stock: AP4227A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 3,459 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$52,197
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
AUDI COURTESY DEMO SALE Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
Dealer Review:
Audi North Miami It was such a pleasure dealing with this dealership. I highly recommend them as they made the process extremely easy. After dealing with 2 other dealerships in South Florida they gave me the best price over the phone. Shout outs to Max and Gene!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF73KD040174
Stock: KD040174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 41,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,996$4,773 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 Q7 PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, VISION PACKAGE, 20" 10-SPOKE WHEELS; 285/45 ALL-SEASON RUN-FLAT TIRES, VENITLATION PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, TOWING PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $61,885!! *ENJOY AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME & PLUS (6-MONTH SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI CONNECT CARE (LIMITED TIME SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, POWER TILT/TELESCOPING STEERING COLUMN W/ MEMORY, HEATED AUTO-DIM POWER-FOLD EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE, BOSE 3D SURROUND SOUND, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, TOPVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS W/ FOUR-WAY POWER LUMBAR, SUNSHADES FOR REAR DOOR SIDE WINDOWS AND TAILGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND HEATED REAR SEATS, ALL-WEATHER BLACK RUBBER FLOOR MATS W/ Q7 LOGO, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PREWIRING, SEVEN PIN CONNECTOR FOR TOWING HITCH, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, HEATED 8-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY AND 4-WAY LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, PANORAMIC SUNROOF (2-PANEL) W/ ELECTRIC SUNSHADE, POWER TAILGATE, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION), REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
Dealer Review:
I visited from out of state (PA visiting Rockville, MD). Kenneth communicated well over email. Arranged a viewing from tricky situations (Corona virus). They were careful and very helpful. I intended to purchase a certified used S5 and I ended buy a new S5 an AMAZING deal - no pressure at all. We arrived about 5.30pm and we were the last to leave around 9.30pm! They didn't hurry us or question anything I emailed a few questions after purchasing the car and i received a text with screenshots explaining and a call explaining the images plus a promise to email me further details by the specialist. I thoroughly recommend this dealership and comparing to prices in PA this branch was about $5k cheaper on average! Recommended and I wish this was my local dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF72JD002112
Stock: PJD002112
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 45,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,998
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Technology Package Premium Plus Package Tow Hitch W/Audi Side Assist Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cargo Net Audi Cargo Box Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Fine Grain Ash Natural Brown Wood Inlays Technology Package Credit This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Brendan Riley assisted me in purchasing my first Audi. What a great experience. He is very helpful and was able to make the experience hassle free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP4HA003338
Stock: HA003338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,698$1,085 Below Market
Bobby Rahal BMW of South Hills - Canonsburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFYXK2115171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,985$4,751 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
Dealer Review:
The price listed is not the sales price. They added $6,000 on top of the listed price as soon as I asked for the price. The reasoning is that the price is after deposit and a certification fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP9HA046802
Stock: 2995A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,999
Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF73KD043754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,442 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning A/C inoperable. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply installing a new low pressure service port and recharging the refrigerant. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). A/C Inoperable. A New low pressure service port was installed and the refrigerant was recharged. ***PRICE AS NEW $54,300*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 09/25/2022 OR 32,558 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW For 2018, the Audi SQ5 is fully redesigned, receiving many of the same technology, feature and interior upgrades as the regular Q5. But it's the SQ5's engine that continues to be this model's biggest separator from the Q5. Last year's supercharged V6 has been replaced by a new turbocharged V6, and it should make the SQ5 even more of a blast to drive. Standard equipment highlights on the Premium Plus include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, an adaptive suspension, a power liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen with Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 10-speaker sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Low-speed collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard safety features. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor PACKAGES Navigation Package Audi Connect Prime & Plus Online Services w/6 Month Trial Subscription Audi Virtual Cockpit 12.3" LCD Fully Digital Instrument Cluster w/1440 x 540 Pixel Resolution And up To Three Visual modes: Classic infotainment And Sport
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFYXJ2224890
Stock: 224890BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
