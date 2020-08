Used Audi SUV for Sale Near Me

LaFontaine Buick GMC of Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan

2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro Graphite Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX. quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Q7 2.0T Premium quattro, 2.0L I4 TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, BLUETOOTH, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS START, LOCAL TRADE, Low tire pressure warning, NAVIGATION, NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/Audi Sound System, REAR VISION CAMERA, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, THIRD ROW SEAT, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1AHAF74HD046176

Stock: 21A007A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020