Used Audi SUV for Sale Near Me

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning A/C inoperable. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply installing a new low pressure service port and recharging the refrigerant. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). A/C Inoperable. A New low pressure service port was installed and the refrigerant was recharged. ***PRICE AS NEW $54,300*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 09/25/2022 OR 32,558 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW For 2018, the Audi SQ5 is fully redesigned, receiving many of the same technology, feature and interior upgrades as the regular Q5. But it's the SQ5's engine that continues to be this model's biggest separator from the Q5. Last year's supercharged V6 has been replaced by a new turbocharged V6, and it should make the SQ5 even more of a blast to drive. Standard equipment highlights on the Premium Plus include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, an adaptive suspension, a power liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen with Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 10-speaker sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Low-speed collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard safety features. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor PACKAGES Navigation Package Audi Connect Prime & Plus Online Services w/6 Month Trial Subscription Audi Virtual Cockpit 12.3" LCD Fully Digital Instrument Cluster w/1440 x 540 Pixel Resolution And up To Three Visual modes: Classic infotainment And Sport

I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: WA1A4AFYXJ2224890

Stock: 224890BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020