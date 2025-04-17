First Look: 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro Adds Real Capability This Time

Parked next to the top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim, the XRT Pro offers a much different take on the Palisade's styling. You still get those very cool stacked daytime running lights and taillights, but many of the chrome accents have been swapped for black ones (including the grille) and it looks more subdued in a more mature way. The exposed functional red tow hooks front and rear complete the look by providing a nice pop of color. Speaking of colors, the last XRT was only offered in black, gray or white (yawn), but the XRT Pro will be offered in a much wider color palette including the same "Earthy Brass Matte" that adorns the Santa Fe Hybrid we've got as a part of our year-long road test fleet.

The level of equipment you're getting in the XRT Pro is also impressive, in true Hyundai fashion. A surround-view camera system with ground view, blind-spot monitoring, real-time pitch/roll/compass/elevation display, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, and a 115-volt household outlet are all standard. Captain's chairs also come standard, so seating capacity is capped at seven.

An already great SUV (the 2025 model sat second in our midsize 3-row SUV rankings) just got way better and the XRT Pro provides the off-road sprinkles on top of the tasty ice cream cone that is the Palisade's redesign.