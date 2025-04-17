First Look: 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro Adds Real Capability This Time

No longer a glorified appearance package

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro front hero
  • written by
    edited by
  • The new XRT Pro package (unlike the XRT) actually adds off-road hardware.
  • Blacked-out accents and wheels make it look the part as well.
  • Unfortunately, it won't be offered with the new hybrid powertrain.

The Hyundai Palisade is many things: comfortable, full of features, and great for families. But for an SUV, it had strayed from the utility vehicle's origins as a wayfinding off-road machine into a pavement pounder. And yes, it offered an XRT trim level but that gave the company's flagship vehicle a rugged aesthetic rather than any equipment to put it into practice — it even came standard with front-wheel drive and was entirely a glorified appearance package.

But for its 2026 redesign, the Palisade is changing things up with the introduction of the XRT Pro, and this time the upgrades aren't just in the looks department. While we're focused on the XRT Pro, find out more about the 2026 Palisade's very, very comprehensive changes in the video below.

See 670 2025 Hyundai Palisade vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations

Let's start with the mechanicals, and yes, all-wheel drive is now standard and it's backed up by a rear electronic limited-slip differential and an all-wheel-drive lock. Unfortunately, the only powertrain option is the 3.5-liter V6 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V6 makes an estimated 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The new hybrid powertrain makes more of both (329 hp and 339 lb-ft) and might have given the XRT Pro even more juice in low-traction situations. This configuration can tow up to 5,000 pounds with a factory-installed tow hitch that's hidden by a cover when not in use.

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro wheel

There's also a tire upgrade, with a standard all-terrain tire wrapped around an 18-inch dark-finish alloy wheel. Hyundai told us that the inch of extra ground clearance (up to 8.4 inches) is from a suspension lift and not a larger tire. That combines with modified front and rear bumpers to improve the approach (20.5 degrees) and departure (22.4 degrees) angles to let the SUV get over more obstacles. When things start to get sticky, there are also new Snow, Mud and Sand terrain modes.

These changes won't transform the Palisade into a full-blown off-road vehicle, but if you plan on using it to take a dirt road to a campsite or do some exploring down a trail, these upgrades will make things much easier.

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro profile

Parked next to the top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim, the XRT Pro offers a much different take on the Palisade's styling. You still get those very cool stacked daytime running lights and taillights, but many of the chrome accents have been swapped for black ones (including the grille) and it looks more subdued in a more mature way. The exposed functional red tow hooks front and rear complete the look by providing a nice pop of color. Speaking of colors, the last XRT was only offered in black, gray or white (yawn), but the XRT Pro will be offered in a much wider color palette including the same "Earthy Brass Matte" that adorns the Santa Fe Hybrid we've got as a part of our year-long road test fleet.

The level of equipment you're getting in the XRT Pro is also impressive, in true Hyundai fashion. A surround-view camera system with ground view, blind-spot monitoring, real-time pitch/roll/compass/elevation display, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, and a 115-volt household outlet are all standard. Captain's chairs also come standard, so seating capacity is capped at seven.

An already great SUV (the 2025 model sat second in our midsize 3-row SUV rankings) just got way better and the XRT Pro provides the off-road sprinkles on top of the tasty ice cream cone that is the Palisade's redesign.

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro front
Brian Wongby

Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top