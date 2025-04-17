- The new XRT Pro package (unlike the XRT) actually adds off-road hardware.
- Blacked-out accents and wheels make it look the part as well.
- Unfortunately, it won't be offered with the new hybrid powertrain.
First Look: 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro Adds Real Capability This Time
No longer a glorified appearance package
The Hyundai Palisade is many things: comfortable, full of features, and great for families. But for an SUV, it had strayed from the utility vehicle's origins as a wayfinding off-road machine into a pavement pounder. And yes, it offered an XRT trim level but that gave the company's flagship vehicle a rugged aesthetic rather than any equipment to put it into practice — it even came standard with front-wheel drive and was entirely a glorified appearance package.
But for its 2026 redesign, the Palisade is changing things up with the introduction of the XRT Pro, and this time the upgrades aren't just in the looks department. While we're focused on the XRT Pro, find out more about the 2026 Palisade's very, very comprehensive changes in the video below.
Let's start with the mechanicals, and yes, all-wheel drive is now standard and it's backed up by a rear electronic limited-slip differential and an all-wheel-drive lock. Unfortunately, the only powertrain option is the 3.5-liter V6 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V6 makes an estimated 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The new hybrid powertrain makes more of both (329 hp and 339 lb-ft) and might have given the XRT Pro even more juice in low-traction situations. This configuration can tow up to 5,000 pounds with a factory-installed tow hitch that's hidden by a cover when not in use.
There's also a tire upgrade, with a standard all-terrain tire wrapped around an 18-inch dark-finish alloy wheel. Hyundai told us that the inch of extra ground clearance (up to 8.4 inches) is from a suspension lift and not a larger tire. That combines with modified front and rear bumpers to improve the approach (20.5 degrees) and departure (22.4 degrees) angles to let the SUV get over more obstacles. When things start to get sticky, there are also new Snow, Mud and Sand terrain modes.
These changes won't transform the Palisade into a full-blown off-road vehicle, but if you plan on using it to take a dirt road to a campsite or do some exploring down a trail, these upgrades will make things much easier.
Parked next to the top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim, the XRT Pro offers a much different take on the Palisade's styling. You still get those very cool stacked daytime running lights and taillights, but many of the chrome accents have been swapped for black ones (including the grille) and it looks more subdued in a more mature way. The exposed functional red tow hooks front and rear complete the look by providing a nice pop of color. Speaking of colors, the last XRT was only offered in black, gray or white (yawn), but the XRT Pro will be offered in a much wider color palette including the same "Earthy Brass Matte" that adorns the Santa Fe Hybrid we've got as a part of our year-long road test fleet.
The level of equipment you're getting in the XRT Pro is also impressive, in true Hyundai fashion. A surround-view camera system with ground view, blind-spot monitoring, real-time pitch/roll/compass/elevation display, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, and a 115-volt household outlet are all standard. Captain's chairs also come standard, so seating capacity is capped at seven.
An already great SUV (the 2025 model sat second in our midsize 3-row SUV rankings) just got way better and the XRT Pro provides the off-road sprinkles on top of the tasty ice cream cone that is the Palisade's redesign.