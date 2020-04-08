Used Acura SUV for Sale Near Me
2017 Acura RDX Advance Package32,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,789$1,010 Below Market
Acura of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Only 32,287 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Acura RDX boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Machine Finish Alloy, Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked, Ventilated front seats.* This Acura RDX Features the Following Options *Ventilated & Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger's seat, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Sequential SportShift paddle shifters and Grade Logic Control, Tires: P235/60R18 High-Performance AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Acura RDX come see us at Acura of Thousand Oaks, 3945 Auto Mall Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H77HL021580
Stock: AP1369
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 32,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,463
Rosenthal Fairfax Honda - Fairfax / Virginia
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL * POWER MOONROOF * WIRELESS PHONE CONNECTIVITY * EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR * FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C * SPEED SENSITIVE WIPERS * AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR * SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT * HOMELINK * ILLUMINATED ENTRY * MEMORY SEAT * OVERHEAD CONSOLE * PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR * POWER MOONROOF * POWER WINDOWS * DOORS AND PUSH BUTTON START * REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * SPEED CONTROL * TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * TILT STEERING WHEEL * TRUNK/HATCH AUTO-LATCH * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH HANDSFREELINK * EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR * LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING * OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY * REAR WINDOW WIPER * TRIP COMPUTER * ANTI-WHIPLASH FRONT HEAD RESTRAINTS * BRAKE ASSIST
Dealer Review:
I was urged by Abigail to come in because she promised to honor the out the door price for the honda car i was interested in buying. Needless to say her offer was a few thousand dollars off.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H32HL017052
Stock: PH48055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 54,562 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$22,395
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a 10% down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
Dealer Review:
I telephoned this company to inquire about a car they have listed for 13.5k. The woman told me, tje car is available to see today. We went and inspected the car, and decided to buy it. When we went inside to meet the sales rep. He had an additional 3,400k in the column. I asked him, where THAT came from, he said "that's the astrik" He would sell me the car for the posted 13.5k if I gave him a 3,400 down payment. I came home, and read the reviews on this company, and realized, they are as shadey, and misleading, as anyone can be. I questioned the astrik, commented to him, that they're actually willing to post a price, then confirm that the car is there for that price, and have me take a trip from my house, only to switch prices. If you look at tje ad, the price stands out. I hate to put it this way, but these are adults, who can lie, and keep a straight face. I was prepared to go home with this car today, they made sure, I Didn't.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H45EB034321
Stock: 034321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD62,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,149$730 Below Market
Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
We are committed to a safe and convenient buying experience. Call us at 847-519-9550! Certified 2017 Acura MDX AWD Technology! 1-Owner Carfax Report! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Loaded! Muller's Woodfield Acura is the Chicagoland's #1 Certified Pre-Owned Acura dealer for 6 years running! NO EXTRA CHARGE FOR CERTIFICATION!! Locally driven and well maintained! Clean Carfax Report showing only 1 previous owner! This immaculate MDX in White Diamond Pearl with Ebony Leather Interior was adult driven and well maintained. HUGE WARRANTY!! The Precision Certified Limited $0 Deductible Warranty is good until 4-14-2023 or 100,000 miles on the odometer. Also included is your 1st scheduled maintenance, complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, complimentary 3-month Sirius XM Radio service and much more. Muller's Woodfield Acura is a family owned dealership that has been serving the Chicagoland Area for over 30 years including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Hinsdale, Westmont, Arlington Heights, Morton Grove, Libertyville, Chicago, Algonquin, Romeoville, Westmont, Crystal Lake and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H58HB034200
Stock: P16215
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 5,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H54KL032774
Stock: 10452131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 13,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,000
Pearson Honda - Midlothian / Virginia
New Price! Lunar Silver Metallic 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC **ONE-OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX.. NO ACCIDENTS, **NAVIGATION, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, **USB PORTS, **POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATING, **BLUETOOTH.Price Reduced!!! At Pearson Honda we constantly adjust our pricing based on similar vehicles in the market. Our commitment is to provide the very best pre-owned automobiles to our customers at the fairest price. This vehicle has just been reduced. Making an already great value even better. Recent Arrival! 21/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TC2H63LL008087
Stock: L8008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 21,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,990
Zimbrick Volkswagen Middleton - Middleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX Advance Package with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H7XHL037665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,495
Jeff Drennen Cadillac - Zanesville / Ohio
GET EASY FINANCING HERE AND DRIVE AWAY TODAY IN THIS PRE-OWNED BLACK 2017 ACURA RDX ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUV THAT DELIVERS 27 MILES PER GALLON HIGHWAY. DISCOVER KEYLESS ENTRY, DRIVER SEAT MEMORY OPTION, HEATED LEATHER FRONT RECLINING AND POWER ADJUSTABLE BUCKET SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MOONROOF, 10 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM AND MORE. FREE CARFAX REPORT * TRADES WELCOMED * JEFF DRENNEN CHEVROLET-BUICK-GMC-CADILLAC 3625 MAPLE AVE. ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701 CONNECT W/ CUSTOMER CARE (740) 452-3611.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H55HL012705
Stock: P4807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 25,968 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,900
Sho Case Auto - Belford / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H59HL030382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500
Pride Hyundai of Lynn - Lynn / Massachusetts
4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, Gray. 2017 Acura RDX AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Gray Odometer is 28009 miles below market average!KIA is committed to producing exceptional vehicles with superb quality and reliability to suit most every driving need. From compact to crossover, every KIA delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. At Pride KIA of Lynn, we invite you to Feel the Difference, the Pride Difference! As part of the Pride Motor Group that has served the North Shore for more than 40 years, our KIA dealership near Boston, MA, has the experience and knowledge to help guide you to find the right car and/or SUV for you and your lifestyle and budget. When you're in the market for your next new or quality pre-owned KIA, allow Pride KIA of Lynn to treat you to the best buying experience you'll ever have.
Dealer Review:
The first salesman who tried to get our info was helpful. However, his manager was a young male who was extremely disrespectful. He made it very hard to get basic information (MSRP, money factor, rebates, etc.) and ultimately shared a residual ratio of 0.46% for an Elentra 2018 which is way off compared to every statistic I’ve been told about and have found in my research. Likewise, he insisted a 0.0026 MF (i.e. a 6.24% APR) is the very best you can get with a tier 1 credit score. Obviously none of this is fair or correct. I had to finally tell him politely that I didn’t want to waste my time, to which he answered “me neither”. He seemed very tensed the entire time and deaf to our concerns. It was a little funny, but a complete waste of our time. I really hope other dealers are more serious.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H36HL016471
Stock: HY11790A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-30-2019
- 15,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$40,430
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
This 2019 Acura MDX 3.5L Technology Package SH-AWD is a real winner with features like a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, push button start, remote starter, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, and a power outlet. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Drive away with an impeccable 5-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
Dealer Review:
Stephanie Dilts is the Absolute Best Salesperson!!! If you are looking for a new car, I highly recommend that you contact Stephanie Dilts at Appletree Honda. She is very knowlegeable about vehicles and has a genuine concern about the perfect car for you! She was very patient with all my questions and answered them thoroughly. Appletree Honda is blessed to have her intellectual skills and her warm and loving personality working for them!!! She is truly an asset to the dealership! Thank you, Stephanie! Lavenia Burnette
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H55KL008063
Stock: P2527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,040
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H33HL019098
Stock: 10433727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 148,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,036
Courtesy Acura - Centennial / Colorado
2011 Acura MDX 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD 16/21 City/Highway MPG Crystal Black PearlMDX Technology SH-AWD, Ebony w/Leather-Trimmed Interior.Courtesy Acura wants you to buy with confidence with our 5 day/150-mile Exchange. All our vehicles with less than 150,000 and less than 10 years old come with our 3 month/3000-mile powertrain warranty. Each of our cars also receives an extensive multi-point inspection. Free Carfax is available for all of our listings. We offer flexible financing options. Trades are always welcome as well! Our technology scans hundreds of websites ensuring customers with fair prices. Located off of C-470 and Broadway in Littleton, Co. We are just a short drive from Denver and surrounding areas. Call ahead about our Courtesy Valet service, we’ll pick you up! Find our reviews on Google and Dealerrater, or come visit us in the store to see why Courtesy Acura in Littleton is your best choice!
Dealer Review:
Rick Armijo, Sales Consultant, Courtesy Acura of Littleton. A professional from start to finish. Answered all my questions from why buy an Acura to helping me with decision between a new RDX or a TLX. I selected a new TLX 3.5L, tech package, A-spec, SH-AWH with additional dealer options. A superior buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H61BH518879
Stock: BH518879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD23,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$33,995$1,201 Below Market
Rosenthal Acura - Gaithersburg / Maryland
All Certified Acura's come with the balance of factory warranty plus an additional 24 month/100,000 mile Bumper to Bumper warranty and a 7-year/100,000 mile power train coverage warranty. ***Technology Package includes Navigation with 3d view and HD traffic, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Info System2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award | U.S. News & World Report's Best Luxury 3-Row SUV for the MoneyThe 2017 MDX is the very first SUV in its class to apply a comprehensive suite of innovative driver assistive technologies as standard equipment on every grade, helping to make it one of the safest 3rd row SUVs.AcuraWatch comes standard on every 2017 MDX. This includes Collision Mitigation Braking System?, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and Road Departure Mitigation.Other standard features of the 2017 MDX include an intuitive touch screen called On Demand Multi-Use Display? (ODMD?), integrated SMS text message and email function, Bluetooth streaming audio, Jewel Eyed LED headlights and Auto high beams. View our entire inventory online at www.RosenthalAcura.com.At Rosenthal Acura of Gaithersburg, we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Maryland, DC, Virginia and southern PA. For your next used or new car or truck, visit us at www.RosenthalAcura.com! The Pre-Owned Department at Rosenthal Acura is comitted to outstanding customer service throughout the entire sales process. We offer some of the best quality Pre-Owned vehicles in the country.
Dealer Review:
Guess how much time passed from the minute Mr. Castro greeted me at Rosenthal Gaithersburg's door to the point he closed a deal with me to buy 2 MDX's (That's right....2!)? An astonishingly quick 20 minutes! I have been buying cars at dealerships for forty years. Years ago buying a car was challenging. Things changed...but real change has been slow to come. It is still very rare to have a sales associate actually listen to, understand, respond and fulfill your needs in one quick communicative transaction. It is still quite unheard-of to have your sales associate and the dealership's management cut to the chase and in one single step, offer you a purchasing opportunity that cannot be refused. No back and forth. No switch and bait. No pressure. No lectures. No lengthy, arduous and tiring negotiations. Mr. Castro listened, came up with a solution, had it approved and all was done. No lost time. No hassle. After 40 years of buying cars Mr. Castro got my "Best of the Best" Award and Rosenthal got my "Can't Refuse The Deal" Award. I'm going to let Mikoshiba San ( Toshiaki Mikoshiba - Honda's Chairman...) know how good this dealership is!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H54HB033822
Stock: 12030L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- used
2016 Acura RDX71,997 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,985$354 Below Market
DCH Audi Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H34GL005550
Stock: AXP3624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 6,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,750$311 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Kennewick / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H5XJL016965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,500
Heritage Honda of Parkville - Parkville / Maryland
**HEATED LEATHER SEATS** **POWER SUNROOF** **POWER LIFTGATE** **POWER MEMORY SEAT** **APPLE CARPLAY** **BACKUP CAMERA** **BLUETOOTH** **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY** *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H3XJL001123
Stock: KU001123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 36,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,430
Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda - Wilsonville / Oregon
** We encourage you to come in and see what it's like to buy a Used Car from a dealer that truly offers a Transparent Buying Experience..... we provide more than just the FLUFF....we provide the Real Car F.A.C.T.S.!! ........... 'F'..... for Five Day Money-Back Guarantee..... 'A'..... for Auto Biography..... 'C'..... for CARFAX..... 'T'..... for True Market Pricing..... 'S'..... for Service History and Reconditioning........ **** Click or Call to schedule a test drive today at www.WilsonvilleHonda.com or 503-218-4844!!! ****
Dealer Review:
We had the absolute best buying experience!! Allan W. helped us through the entire process, he made sure we felt comfortable and confident in our purchase. If you’re ever in the market for a car, this dealership should be your first stop.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H5XHB041066
Stock: PH3457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
