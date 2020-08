Used Cadillac SUV for Sale Near Me

Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas

Cue System, Bose Sound, and Power Lift Gate are just a few of the options offered on this exceptional 2017 Cadillac XT5 being presented for sale at Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine. Sewell Pre-Owned vehicles pass a detailed mechanical inspection. Our trained Sewell Technicians follow the same rigorous guidelines used for Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Most Sewell Pre-Owned vehicles are covered by a remaining manufacturer warranty and your Sewell associate will provide you with all of the details. The results of the vehicle inspection will be provided to you, along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Each Sewell Pre-Owned vehicle also meets cosmetic standards similar to Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. The paint and interior are carefully examined and repaired and the vehicle receives a full detail.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYKNARS2HZ280087

Stock: 5083799

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020