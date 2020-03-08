Used Cadillac SUV for Sale Near Me
- 17,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,987
Allen Chevrolet of Monroe - Monroe / Michigan
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 155 Amp Alternator, All-Weather Cargo Tray (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14 Speakers, Cargo Convenience Package, Cargo Flex Divider (LPO), Cargo Net, Cargo Tie Downs (LPO), Floor Mounted Cargo Net (LPO), Halogen Headlamps, Heated steering wheel, Luxury Package 1SD, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Roof Rack Cross Rails (LPO), Teen Driver, Wheels: 18 x 8 Bright Machined Faced Aluminum, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ALUMINUM WHEELS, BOSE HIGH END SOUND PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 155 Amp Alternator, All-Weather Cargo Tray (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14 Speakers, Cargo Convenience Package, Cargo Flex Divider (LPO), Cargo Net, Cargo Tie Downs (LPO), Floor Mounted Cargo Net (LPO), Halogen Headlamps, Heated steering wheel, Luxury Package 1SD, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Roof Rack Cross Rails (LPO), Teen Driver, Wheels: 18 x 8 Bright Machined Faced Aluminum.2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic Shadow Metallic 18/25 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.At the All New Allen Chevrolet Cadillac of Monroe, we strive for every sales and service customer to receive a VIP experience. Customer satisfaction is our number one goal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS3KZ254784
Stock: 204758A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,327 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,977
Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Cue System, Bose Sound, and Power Lift Gate are just a few of the options offered on this exceptional 2017 Cadillac XT5 being presented for sale at Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine. Sewell Pre-Owned vehicles pass a detailed mechanical inspection. Our trained Sewell Technicians follow the same rigorous guidelines used for Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Most Sewell Pre-Owned vehicles are covered by a remaining manufacturer warranty and your Sewell associate will provide you with all of the details. The results of the vehicle inspection will be provided to you, along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Each Sewell Pre-Owned vehicle also meets cosmetic standards similar to Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. The paint and interior are carefully examined and repaired and the vehicle receives a full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS2HZ280087
Stock: 5083799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 84,680 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,218
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance in Black Raven features: FWD LOCAL TRADE!, Buy Happy!...its the Wilson Way!. CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickCome look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE39DS637080
Stock: K104730A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 42,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,435
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
If you're considering buying a vehicle here BUYER BEWARE. Bring a certified mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle before you buy, or better yet just go to a different dealership. If you want to lose $15,000 dollars, ignore this review. In summer of last year, I went to Kernersville Dodge to look for used heavy-duty trucks. Kernersville is known as the #1 heavy-duty truck dealer in the state, so I figured they would know what they were doing. This was my first heavy-duty truck & diesel. I told my salesperson this. We settled on a Chevrolet 3500 SRW. The truck ran rough (not enough to raise alarms, but enough that I commented on it) during the test drive & I was told that was normal. Having never driven a diesel, I believed him. Everything cursory that I knew to look at seemed OK. One of my main concerns is that I'm short & overweight, so getting into the truck would be hard day after day. The sales person assured me that I could take off the current running boards & get electric ones that would extend lower than the current ones. I went home that day thinking I'd gotten a good deal on a great truck. Immediately, I had a high-end alarm system, stereo system, new speakers (some of the originals were blown), & remote start installed. This was going to be my daily driver for a while, & I wanted it to be nice. I took the truck the next month to my mechanic because of a check engine light & learned that this truck wasn't such a good deal. It had broken motor mounts, all the shocks were broken (bad lift kit install), there was NO spare tire, rim, or wench, my tires were leaking (2), & glow plugs were bad. I'd been sold a truck that was unsafe. The mechanic also told me the running boards & the brush guard were an obvious (to an experienced eye) home job (welded improperly & almost completely to the frame) & they would be very difficult to remove & that most likely, the truck was used on construction sites. A local welding shop & two off road shops refused to remove the running boards since it could have damaged the frame. There was a very large dent in the front of the truck bed. Due to my shortness, I couldn't see it when I bought the truck. I was upset. I called Kernersville Dodge to see if they would reimburse me for the issues or allow me to trade it in & purchase something else (45 days after purchase). Cue three weeks of the runaround. They also removed my running boards WITHOUT my permission & then told me they couldn't reattach them because they couldn't install electric boards on my model & year. They tried to charge me for the new running boards. We went back & forth trying to come up with something we could all be happy with (they tried to tell me my truck had depreciated $12,000 in the 2 months since I had bought it, so the trade in value was a joke). They stated their service department had gone over the truck before purchase. I don't believe that & two mechanics agree with me. I really tried to work with them. Management was rude, flat-out didn't care, & lived up to the "sleazy car salesman" stereotype. I was passed from person to person having to retell my story each time; you could tell each person didn't care AT ALL or want to deal with me. It took days or weeks for them to return calls. They stated they would reimburse me for the spare tire, but never sent the check & wouldn't return phone calls. I actually ended up with a broken foot due to their direct actions with the running boards - the new running boards were sloped downwards, & I fell. Eight months later, I had put more than $15,000 into the truck OVER the loan amount. The final straw was a $1500 DEF sensor. By the time I sold it, the truck had: an new suspension system, the break system had been repaired or replaced, axle work was done, the head/ tail lights were replaced at least once, a wiring short was fixed, all fluids flushed, radiator work done, & other issues had been fixed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ3GR437182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,998
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker Audio System w/Auxiliary Amplifier, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Panel Glass Sunroof w/Power Tilt/Sliding, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Rake & Telescopic Steering Column, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SD Card Reader, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke Diamond Cut/Argent Met Alloy, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZER47LF046987
Stock: D1461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 19,445 miles
$31,900
Kerbeck Chevrolet Buick GMC - Atlantic City / New Jersey
Indulge all your senses with our Certified, One Owner 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury presented in beautiful Silver Coast Metallic! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 310hp while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Our Front Wheel Drive Crossover SUV provides smooth, confident handling and scores near 27mpg on the highway. Admire the elegant proportions of our XT5 that are beautifully enhanced with jewel-like headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and a panoramic sunroof. With class-leading legroom, the spacious Luxury cabin is a haven of comfort and refinement, featuring comfortable leather on heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split sliding/reclining second-row seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a hands-free liftgate, and remote engine start. Innovation is close at hand with our central touchscreen featuring the CUE infotainment interface. You'll appreciate the convenience of voice commands, WiFi capability, wireless device charging, smartphone integration, and Bose audio with available satellite radio. Drive smarter behind the wheel of our Cadillac that surrounds you with technology to keep you aware and confident. A rearview camera, front parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring add to your peace of mind. Designed to accommodate your needs while expressing your distinctive sense of style, this XT5 Luxury is a superb choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Here at Kerbeck, we share with you all information to which we have access regarding the history of every vehicle, including: Carfax vehicle history report, prior use, and service history. We disclose every pre-owned vehicle with a minimum of $1000 prior repairs, when most dealers fail to disclose any/all repairs. Our goal is to provide you with the details of the vehicles history so you can buy with confidence here at Kerbeck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS9HZ279492
Stock: U33839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 22,898 miles
$32,480
O'Connor Chevrolet Buick GMC - Augusta / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS0HZ202067
Stock: 14974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$41,999
Murdock Manhattan Chevrolet-Cadillac - Manhattan / Kansas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic Stellar Black Metallic BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, * Factory Warranty Remaining *, * All Wheel Drive *, * Non Smoker *, * 1 Owner *, * Extra Low Miles *, * Leather *, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Comfort & Convenience Package, Power Lumbar Massage Driver Seat, Power Lumbar Massage Front Passenger Seat, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats. 22/29 City/Highway MPG Outstanding prices and great service are why Murdock Manhattan has been your Manhattan - Junction City - Fort Riley dealer for over 35 years. We value your time so we only stock the very best used vehicles and do extensive price shopping to make your buying experience quick and easy. You've done the research, now give us a call at ***785-776-1950***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZFR41LF030094
Stock: AD1230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 10,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$36,950$1,425 Below Market
Steven Lust Cadillac - Aberdeen / South Dakota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury Stellar Black MetallicAWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedVisit us @ 1314 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 or call us today 1-(605)-225-5900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZDR40LF047568
Stock: 3286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 12,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,000
Audi of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZCR43KF153554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,000
Duke Buick Chevrolet GMC - Suffolk / Virginia
ONE OWNER, AUTOCHECK CLEAN HISTORY REPORT, LUXURY PACKAGE, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, BOSE SOUND PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!, SIRIUS XM RADIO, OnSTAR, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PASSED DEALERSHIP INSPECTION, NEW TIRES, LOCATED IN SUFFOLK VA, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, INSPECTIONS ON US, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, WE FINANCE - BEST RATES, JUST ARRIVED, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, dark granite metallic, Cirrus Leather, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Safety Alert Seat, 18' x 8' Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14-Speakers, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, dark granite metallic, Cirrus Leather, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Safety Alert Seat. Odometer is 6904 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT FWD Like this Cadillac XT5, then allow our Friendly Team to help you! We offer 24 Hour Test Drives and a 3 Day Money Back Guarantee for any reason! Get Va State Inspections forever, towing forever, courtesy t
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS4HZ210659
Stock: 9952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 56,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
This 2016 Cadillac SRX LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG is proudly offered by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned This Cadillac includes: SAFETY ALERT SEAT DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM Premium Sound System ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel WHEELS, 18' Aluminum Wheels LUXURY COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, FWD, 6T70 Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Front Wheel Drive A/T 6-Speed A/T WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning LIGHT TITANIUM WITH EBONY ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SINGLE DISC CD PLAYER USB CD Player AM/FM Stereo Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input FORWARD COLLISION ALERT SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats GRAPHITE METALLIC HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM TIRES, P235/65R18 H-RATED ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Back-Up Camera Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Cadillac SRX LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG with a full CARFAX history report. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Cadillac SRX gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Cadillac SRX LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac SRX. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac SRX LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2016 Cadillac SRX: Cadillac's performance-oriented SRX features a standard direct-injection V6 that provides good fuel economy and great performance. For families, the SRX offers a hard-drive-based entertainment system. Value always comes back to price, and with a price starting in the mid-thirties, the base-model 2016 SRX is a luxury crossover bargain. Strengths of this model include available turbocharged performance, tons of luxury upgrades available, Affordable full-fledged luxury crossover, respectable fuel economy, and comfortable interior Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.
Dealer Review:
I have redacted my initial review based on a phone conversation with the sale manager. The review has increased from a 2 to 4 as the issue I was most upset about was a misunderstanding in regards to the apparent lack of active noise cancelling in the XT4. The sales manager provided documentation that clearly showed the XT4 ANC comes standard and is always on. My wife still feels it sounds different than initial car driven, so the sales manager has encouraged us to speak with their technology specialist. I did not give a 5 star because my thoughts on the last minute lump sum dealer add-ons should have been disclosed earlier IMO. I do appreciate the sales manager apologizing and he re-iterated they are transparent with their add-ons and place a sticker in every car highlighting each add on, but not directly to the window sticker. I am starting to understand the Sewell customer satisfaction commitment. In the end it was a miscommunication between the salesperson and myself. Curtis St. Louis is a good salesperson and did his best to match my Wife's most desired options with a car on their lot based on our budget requirements.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE3XGS553634
Stock: 5084779A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 47,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,789
Stan McNabb Chevrolet of Columbia - Columbia / Tennessee
Summary ONE OWNER 2017 CADILLAC XT5 LUXURY FRONT WHEEL DRIVE ORIGINAL MSRP OF $53255.00 SALES TO ALL LOWER 48 STATES COMPLETED 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION NASHVILLE BNA AIRPORT PICK-UP Bank Financing Available with Approved Credit New Cabin Air Filter Fully Detailed Extended Service Contract available SHIPPING OPTIONS AVAILABLE We welcome your trade!! Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Welcome to the exclusive Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac online vehicle listings. Our experienced Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE: includes Safety Alert Seat; (UEU) Forward Collision Alert; (UE4) Following Distance Indicator; (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning; (UKJ) front pedestrian detection; (UHY) Front Automatic Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps LPO: WHEEL CENTER CAP LPO: BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS LPO: ASSIST STEPS; STAINLESS LPO: MOLDED SPLASH GUARDS; BLACK HEADLAMPS: INTELLIBEAM LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: BOSE STUDIO SURROUND SOUND 14-SPEAKER SYSTEM LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS LPO: PEDAL COVER SET; BRUSHED ALUMINUM WITH GRIP INSERTS LPO: UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDER LPO: CABIN FILTER; ODOR AND PARTICULATE LPO: PREMIUM CARPETED CARGO MAT FRONT AUTOMATIC BRAKING: LOW SPEED FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR FORWARD COLLISION ALERT LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING PEDESTRIAN DETECTION: FRONT Engine; 3.6L V6; DI; VVT; with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm; 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) Automatic Stop/Start Axle; 3.20 final drive ratio Front-wheel drive Alternator; 155 amps Suspension; 4-wheel independent Steering; Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist Brakes; active control Brakes; 4-wheel antilock; 4-wheel vented disc Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.) Sunroof; power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row; tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade Roof rails; bright brushed aluminum Spoiler; rear Headlamps; automatic on/off Headlamps; halogen Side-mounted lamps Glass; deep-tinted (all windows; except light-tinted glass on windshield) Mirrors; outside heated; power-adjustable; power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming; body-color Windshield; acoustic laminated; windshield and front door glass Wipers; front intermittent; Rainsense Wiper; rear intermittent with washer Door handles; body-color with chrome strip Liftgate; rear power with memory height Fueling system; capless Antenna; roof-mounted Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.) SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on nearly all 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month All Access trial subscription with over 150 channels including commercial-free music; plus sports; news and entertainment. Plus listening on the app and online is included; so you''ll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer; anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM (IMPORTANT: The SiriusXM Satellite Radio trial package is not provided on vehicles that are ordered for Fleet Daily Rental (''FDR'') use. If you decide to continue service after your trial; the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-866-635-2349. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. All fees and programming subject to change.) Seat; second row; 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release Seat adjuster; thigh extension; driver side Steering wheel; leather-wrappe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS2HZ257317
Stock: R0659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,950
The Honda Store - Youngstown / Ohio
Our Showroom is open and ready for CDC compliant business! We have our best pricing of the year! Clean CARFAX. Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot mon, Clean CarFax, Navigation System, 18 x 8 Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Awareness Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pedestrian Detection, Front reading lights, Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Lateral Mesh Cargo Net, Leather steering wheel, LED Front Park & Cornering Lamps, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Road Emergency Tool Kit, Roof rack: rails only, Safety Alert Seat, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Odometer is 2266 miles below market average!18/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
Dealer Review:
Yes bought a used car from them. They cheap won't help with any repairs prior too buying the car. Stay away from them. They really cheap outfit. I've been too many car dealerships in the past. They are the worst. Also if you buy a used car. Take it too a good mechanic before you buy it. That's what I did. The car has leaking struts. They would not repair it. Plus they also sold me a car that has a vapor leak. Emission problem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS1HZ170231
Stock: H200283A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury30,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,713$1,514 Below Market
Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Troy / Michigan
Recent Arrival! New Price! Don't MISS OUT!, Vacation in style!, Loaded!, Heated Leather Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Rear Back-up Camera, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Driver Awareness Package. Odometer is 1421 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 3.6L V6 DI VVT Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Make the Choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS9HZ257438
Stock: A27425
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 3,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$70,578
Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jamestown / North Dakota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask gloves will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Tricoat 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.2L V8 4WD, jet black Leather. Odometer is 1358 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
Enjoyed working with everyone involved, they all did good.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ8LR194382
Stock: 80126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 52,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,355
Don Mealey Chevrolet - Clermont / Florida
***ONLY 10 MINUTES WEST OF ORLANDO...NEVER UNDERSOLD***Luxury FWD ONE OWNER, 155 Amp Alternator, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Driver Awareness Package, Driver Haptic Safety Alert Seat, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, Halogen Headlamps, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Luxury Package 1SC.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner. 19/26 City/Highway MPGVisit us at 17185 West State Rd. 50 Clermont, FL 34711, or call us at (352) 394-6176 to schedule a visit with one of our Product Specialists.
Dealer Review:
My experience here exceeded, what I was expecting. Eric McBride, and Joseph Anthony were more than helpful in helping me get into my new car. So thankful!! I highly recommend Don Mealey Chevrolet to everyone in the market for a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNCRSXJZ107189
Stock: PJZ107189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury25,465 miles
$29,234
Romain Cadillac - Evansville / Indiana
**We Deliver from our floor to your door! It's that easy! Buy Online-Get Trade Value Online-Email-Chat-Phone-Text and we will Deliver your New or Used vehicle to your door.120 Day Payment Deferral Available.** Stellar Black Metallic 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Luxury 3.6L V6 DI VVT FWD 8-Speed Automatic CADILLAC CERTIFIED!, LOW MILES!, ONE OWNER!, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY!, HEATED FRONT SEATS!, MOONROOF!, BACKUP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH!, USB/AUX PORT!, CRUISE CONTROL!. Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Odometer is 4870 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Proudly serving customers in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Indianapolis, Indiana; and St. Louis, Missouri. Never wash your car again. Your vehicle purchase includes free car washes for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS1HZ218928
Stock: HZ218928
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
