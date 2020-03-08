Used Cadillac SUV for Sale Near Me

Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina

Dealer Review:

If you're considering buying a vehicle here  BUYER BEWARE. Bring a certified mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle before you buy, or better yet just go to a different dealership. If you want to lose $15,000 dollars, ignore this review. In summer of last year, I went to Kernersville Dodge to look for used heavy-duty trucks. Kernersville is known as the #1 heavy-duty truck dealer in the state, so I figured they would know what they were doing. This was my first heavy-duty truck & diesel. I told my salesperson this. We settled on a Chevrolet 3500 SRW. The truck ran rough (not enough to raise alarms, but enough that I commented on it) during the test drive & I was told that was normal. Having never driven a diesel, I believed him. Everything cursory that I knew to look at seemed OK. One of my main concerns is that I'm short & overweight, so getting into the truck would be hard day after day. The sales person assured me that I could take off the current running boards & get electric ones that would extend lower than the current ones. I went home that day thinking I'd gotten a good deal on a great truck. Immediately, I had a high-end alarm system, stereo system, new speakers (some of the originals were blown), & remote start installed. This was going to be my daily driver for a while, & I wanted it to be nice. I took the truck the next month to my mechanic because of a check engine light & learned that this truck wasn't such a good deal. It had broken motor mounts, all the shocks were broken (bad lift kit install), there was NO spare tire, rim, or wench, my tires were leaking (2), & glow plugs were bad. I'd been sold a truck that was unsafe. The mechanic also told me the running boards & the brush guard were an obvious (to an experienced eye) home job (welded improperly & almost completely to the frame) & they would be very difficult to remove & that most likely, the truck was used on construction sites. A local welding shop & two off road shops refused to remove the running boards since it could have damaged the frame. There was a very large dent in the front of the truck bed. Due to my shortness, I couldn't see it when I bought the truck. I was upset. I called Kernersville Dodge to see if they would reimburse me for the issues or allow me to trade it in & purchase something else (45 days after purchase). Cue three weeks of the runaround. They also removed my running boards WITHOUT my permission & then told me they couldn't reattach them because they couldn't install electric boards on my model & year. They tried to charge me for the new running boards. We went back & forth trying to come up with something we could all be happy with (they tried to tell me my truck had depreciated $12,000 in the 2 months since I had bought it, so the trade in value was a joke). They stated their service department had gone over the truck before purchase. I don't believe that & two mechanics agree with me. I really tried to work with them. Management was rude, flat-out didn't care, & lived up to the "sleazy car salesman" stereotype. I was passed from person to person having to retell my story each time; you could tell each person didn't care AT ALL or want to deal with me. It took days or weeks for them to return calls. They stated they would reimburse me for the spare tire, but never sent the check & wouldn't return phone calls. I actually ended up with a broken foot due to their direct actions with the running boards - the new running boards were sloped downwards, & I fell. Eight months later, I had put more than $15,000 into the truck OVER the loan amount. The final straw was a $1500 DEF sensor. By the time I sold it, the truck had: an new suspension system, the break system had been repaired or replaced, axle work was done, the head/ tail lights were replaced at least once, a wiring short was fixed, all fluids flushed, radiator work done, & other issues had been fixed.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4BKJ3GR437182

Certified Pre-Owned: No

