Used Chevrolet SUV for Sale Near Me
- 28,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,598
Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission - Merriam / Kansas
Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 28,418! EPA 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VA...KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Alarm. Chevrolet LS with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Jet Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 4900 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESLPO, PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) All-weather front and rear floor mats, LPO and (VQK) Front and rear custom molded splash guards, LPO, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). Serviced hereEXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "Respectable passenger space for its size; plenty of storage slots; lots of standard equipment for the money; excellent crash test scores.". Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSWe are a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group, the 6th largest automotive group in the United States. This gives us many advantages over our competition. All of our pre-owned vehicles have gone through a rigorous inspection process for your peace of mind.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJKSB2GL253622
Stock: PD0219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 89,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,592
Peltier Subaru - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCKC0GR239590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$19,000$372 Below Market
Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXKEV6K6148767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,584 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,597
Marietta DriveTime - Marietta / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVFED6HJ176640
Stock: 1060179589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,150
John Hinderer Honda - Heath / Ohio
2016 Patriot Blue Metallic Chevrolet Equinox LT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT FWD This Chevrolet Equinox has many features and is well equipped including.Clean CARFAX. 22/32 City/Highway MPGJohn Hinderer Honda in Heath, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 877-522-1106.
Dealer Review:
After a lot of research I found a vehicle here that caught my eye. I noticed the price was high but thought maybe they'd be willing to negotiate a little based on comparable vehicles being priced much lower with less miles than this one. I went in today to test drive a vehicle. Nice vehicle but again way overpriced. After going over numbers with the salesman he asked what was holding me back. I said, well the price is definitely a drawback. They didn't come down even a penny. I told him I would have to think about it. He was understanding and handed me a copy of everything we discussed. While walking out to my car to leave, a man claiming to be the sales manager was calling out for me. I had never met this gentleman. He followed me all the way to my car just to make a snarky remark about them pricing their vehicles very aggressively and that there was nothing they could do for me then. I found this completely unprofessional and a bullying tactic that went too far. How is it okay to follow a female or anyone to their car and try to intimidate them?? To follow me until I am opening my car door just to make a passive aggressive comment then walk away is NOT okay! I will never buy a vehicle from this lot because of it. Needless to say, we found the EXACT vehicle for $2,000 less and with 3,000 less miles at a dealership that has way better reviews and already seems to have much better customer service. Stay away from this dealership if you can. Not the proper way to run a business. If I could give zero stars I would.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK6G6286579
Stock: E1790A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 10,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$31,150
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Duluth / Georgia
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,155 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, HitchKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Trailer Hitch, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable, voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, cloud connected personalization for select infotainment and vehicle settings. (STD). Chevrolet Premier with NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 252 HP at 5500 RPM*.WHO WE AREWe have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Darryl assisted me with information on the different family vehicles offer by Chevrolet. I am currently the market and even though I advised him that I want ready to purchase he treated me just as if I had the check in my hand. Great customer service and I will be finalizing my decision. Thank you Rick Hendrick for having great employees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXPEX4L6150176
Stock: P10178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 68,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$31,999$1,840 Below Market
Land Rover Parsippany - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options.***100% Online Purchase Available***,***Enhanced Safety Pre-Cautions and Sanitization of vehicles and facility***,***We are offering Contactless Delivery***Silver Ice Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, HD Radio, Lane Keep Assist, License Plate Front Mounting Package, LT Signature Package, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20 x 9 Chrome.Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: Paul Miller Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 6 Month / 6,000 Mile beginning after purchase date * 12 Month Key Fob Repair / Replacement * 12 Month Cosmetic Wheel Repair * CARFAX Vehicle History Report * Non Transferable WarrantyReviews: * Seats up to nine people; big cargo capacity; quiet highway ride; strong V8 power; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC7GR181944
Stock: XF3653A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900
Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales - Cullman / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKKC6FR519667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$21,000
Southern Chevrolet - Foley / Alabama
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 13916 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BLUETOOTH MP3, AWD. Sandy Sansing Nissan is pleased to offer this fantastic-looking 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Nightfall Gray Metallic. Beautifully equipped with AWD, 17 Aluminum Wheels, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.87 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers!2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXUEVXK6235499
Stock: 17580P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 51,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,345$1,842 Below Market
Terre Haute Kia - Terra Haute / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXSEV8JS527575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,750
Charles Gabus Ford - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVHKD1HJ288603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$37,996$3,513 Below Market
Northwest Chevrolet - McKenna / Washington
Look at this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse features the following options: WHEELS, 20' ARGENT METALLIC MACHINE FACED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE (will be forced on orders with ship-to states that require a front license plate), JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), COOLING SYSTEM, HEAVY-DUTY, and AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with Navigation and 8' diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD). Come see for yourself or call Northwest Chevrolet in McKenna to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.NORTHWESTCHEVROLET.com **Sales tax savings of $857 based on the greater Seattle area sales tax of 10.4%.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEVKKW1KJ273294
Stock: UC20103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 154,391 miles
$3,977
Kerry Buick GMC - Cincinnati / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Smokin Asphalt 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC ** KERRY FORD ** 155 WEST KEMPER ROAD, SPRINGDALE OHIO 45246 We are in need of used vehicles and will pay a premium for your 2007 or newer trade-in****WE CAN HELP WITH FINANCING NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY!!!!! **Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky 45066, 45246, 45242, 45069, 45040, 45044, 45042, 45011, 45013, 45015, 45240, 45241, 45037, 45036, 45014..
Dealer Review:
Do NOT believe anything these people say! They did not want to honor the price they advertise! I even tried to pay cash for the entire truck and they wouldn’t honor anything. We waited 3 hours for basically nothin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNES16S166117503
Stock: FL1071B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 22,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,877
Mike Miller Hyundai - Peoria / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNERKKWXJJ135367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$48,791
Mitchell Toyota - San Angelo / Texas
Dealer Review:
Our experience with Mitchell Toyota began with a search on Edmunds webpage. The information there was very good with led us to contact the dealership and we spoke to David "Coach" Turner. We received nothing but an excellent service from him. We travelled more than 3 hours to the dealership and were treated with respect, interest and excellent service. David set us up, Carlos Dehoyos helped us through the finances. The place is clean, friendly and determined to serve. We really appreciate David sticking with us, albeit the distance, via emails, calls and messages, until we finally were able to get to San Angelo, check the vehicle out and make the purchase. We would highly recommend dealership for their service, friendliness and graciousness.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC1LR139922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,987
Kunes Country Morrison - Morrison / Illinois
2019 Chevy Suburban LT with HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Suburban LT, 4D Sport Utility, 4WD, Shadow Gray Metallic, jet black Leather, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package.Alas, your long, tedious search for the perfect SUV has ended. All those hours of research have led up to this one glorious moment, when you found the perfect Chevrolet Suburban. It's the right color, the right miles, the right price. Hooray! Aren't you glad you found it? But wait, it gets better! Right now you're just looking at it on our website, wait until you see it in person! We're as excited as you are! Don't keep us waiting any longer! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC8KR281480
Stock: PP39764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 24,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$22,500
Chignoli Auto Sales - Joliet / Illinois
THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 2019 CHEVY EQUINOX LT WILL SAVE YOU THAT DEPRECIATION MONEY. THE CLEAN CARFAX CHEVY ONLY HAS 24K MILES AND CARRIES FULL BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY THROUGH 5-24-22 OR 36K MILE. WITH AN ORIGINAL STICKER OF $32080 THE LT COMES WITHE GREAT EQUIPMENT INCLUDING 7" TOUCHSCREEN WITH APPLE AND ANDROID CAPABILITIES, BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO, HTD SEATS, DRIVER PWR SEAT, BLIND SPOT, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC, PWR LIFTGATE, AND REMOTE START. SERVICED AND READY DON'T MISS THIS PERFECT NEW CAR ALTERNATIVE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXUEV9K6292468
Stock: 251280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 32,457 miles
$44,969
Scoggin-Dickey Buick Chevrolet - Lubbock / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC2KR345741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
