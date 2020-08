Used Chevrolet SUV for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission - Merriam / Kansas

Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 28,418! EPA 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VA...KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Alarm. Chevrolet LS with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Jet Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 4900 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESLPO, PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) All-weather front and rear floor mats, LPO and (VQK) Front and rear custom molded splash guards, LPO, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). Serviced hereEXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "Respectable passenger space for its size; plenty of storage slots; lots of standard equipment for the money; excellent crash test scores.". Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNCJKSB2GL253622

Stock: PD0219

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020