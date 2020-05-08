Used Chevrolet SUV for Sale Near Me

34,525 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 34,525 listings
  • 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Trax LS

    28,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,598

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    89,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,592

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT in White
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    42,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,000

    $372 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    21,584 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,597

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    66,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,150

    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier in Gray
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

    10,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $31,150

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    68,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $31,999

    $1,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ

    119,759 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    23,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    51,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,345

    $1,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,750

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier in White
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

    21,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $37,996

    $3,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    154,391 miles

    $3,977

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

    22,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,877

    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    15,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $48,791

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT in Gray
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    37,811 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,987

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Silver
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    24,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT in Silver
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    32,457 miles

    $44,969

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 34,525 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Chevrolet For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles