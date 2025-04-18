- The best-handling full-size SUV we've driven to date
- More cargo and passenger space than larger competitors
- Longest EPA range of any electric SUV at 450 miles
- 828 horsepower, and 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds
2025 Lucid Gravity First Drive: A New Benchmark for Electric SUVs
Lucid's seven-passenger sequel is almost too good to be real
Luxury SUVs are a tough breed. They need to be spacious and practical, but also super comfortable and packed with high-tech features that help them appeal to a discerning audience. Add in the demands of an electric drivetrain — range, efficiency and charging speed — and you’re faced with a challenge as massive as, well, a full-size luxury SUV itself. Enter the 2025 Lucid Gravity — an all-electric luxury SUV for up to seven passengers and the second vehicle from the California-based startup. After logging miles behind the wheel on a variety of terrains — open highways, winding backroads, and even a short stint off-road — I’m confident it could be the best new electric SUV on the market. It strikes an exceptional balance between practicality, innovation, and an unexpected level of athleticism.
Engineered to defy expectations — maybe even physics
If space, comfort, technology and opulence weren't enough to pack into the demands of a vehicle, the best luxury SUVs are also expected to not feel too floppy on a curvy road and be able to traverse various terrains. Lucid is using this opportunity to flex some engineering muscle and blow some minds.
The Gravity I'm driving — a dual-motor Grand Touring — delivers an impressive 828 horsepower and 909 lb-ft of torque. It starts at $96,550, including destination, and the optional Dynamic Handling package tacks on $2,900. This package is a must-have and includes a trick rear-axle steering system and adjustable triple-rate air springs. The upgraded air springs allow for three selectable levels of stiffness, and when paired with the Gravity's standard adaptive Bilstein dampers, it makes for an SUV with a highly adaptable personality.
Selecting the Smooth drive mode, the Gravity glides over the road, delivering the kind of plush, pillow-soft ride you’d expect from a luxury SUV. Dual-isolation motor mounts virtually eliminate motor whine, while acoustic glass provides excellent insulation against airborne ambient noise. Switch over to the sportiest Sprint mode and things sharpen up; the suspension stiffens, more feedback percolates up from the surface, and the Gravity seemingly tightens its grip on the road. If straight-line speed is your jam, how does 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds sound? Just be sure to warn the fam before dropping the hammer.
If you're more about handling performance, as I am, it's here that the optional rear-steering system begins to warp perceptions. With independently controlled actuators allowing up to 3 degrees of rear-wheel articulation, the Gravity carves corners with an agility that feels natural yet completely at odds with its size. The Gravity's steering is responsive and sports-car-precise, likely due to the fact that it shares hardware components with the Porsche 911 and Cadillac's Blackwing sedans. Like a Great Dane expertly weaving through an obstacle course with Pomeranian speed, the Gravity is impressive and a little mind-boggling. Lucid says the split rear-steer design was necessary to afford the maximum amount of third-row passenger space, but it also opens up some creative tuning opportunities.
The Gravity’s chops extend to off-roading, too. My test drive didn’t include any rock crawling, but I did get plenty of rallycross-style laps to truly experience the Gravity’s exceptional performance on loose terrain. Simply put, it makes you look — and feel — like a pro. The Gravity has exactly zero locking differentials, but Lucid says its incredibly sophisticated traction control system — which was developed in-house and operates at 1,000 cycles per second — has been tuned to provide the same level of magical wheel control off-road as you'll experience on-road. And whether you choose to get the optional Dynamic Handling package or not (you really should, though), the Gravity Grand Touring comes standard with an air suspension that has 4.2 inches of height adjustment, maxing out at 9.6 inches of ground clearance. Not bad, but a far cry from the Rivian R1S' 14.9 inches of ride height, and the Gravity's front and rear overhangs suggest some fairly tame approach and departure angles, too. Lucid says the Gravity will likely be in the same league as a Land Rover Range Rover Velar — solid for weekend adventures but probably happier on a gravel trail than clawing up a rock face.
A masterclass in efficiency of space
Step inside the Gravity and the first thing you'll notice is the generous amount of space. Lucid prioritizes interior packaging in a way that’s borderline obsessive. The 123-kWh battery pack features a new generation battery cell with improved cooling. Lucid organized the 22 modules so that the extra hump moves from the rear to under the front seats, creating a completely flat floor in the second and third rows (where legroom matters most). As a result, the second and third rows each have more space than any full-size European luxury SUV, and closely rivals America's Texas-sized land yachts for full-size human comfort.
This focus on maximizing space efficiency is a key aspect of Lucid's design philosophy. By reorganizing and optimizing the battery pack, the company is able to free up more interior space for passengers. This approach not only allows for greater comfort in the second and third rows but also creates a spacious and luxurious feel throughout the entire vehicle.
In addition to providing ample room for passengers, the flat floor design also enhances overall functionality and versatility. With no hump or tunnel running through the middle of the vehicle, there is more flexibility in how the interior can be configured. This opens up possibilities for different seating arrangements or extra storage options.
What might be even more impressive than the Gravity's rear passenger accommodations, however, is its ability to haul stuff. The Gravity's second row can properly flatten while the third row folds and retracts into the cargo hold, minivan-style. With the seats tucked away, the Gravity offers an absurd 114.3 cubic feet of cargo space (120 cubic feet for the five-seat configuration), which includes the frunk's 8.1 cubic feet, perfect for hauling a bunch of moving boxes or maybe setting up a mobile Airbnb. To put that space in perspective, that's a whopping 55% increase over the Mercedes-Benz EQS, despite the fact that the Gravity is nearly 4 inches shorter in length and 2.5 inches shorter in height.
Next-level screen time
The Lucid Gravity also presents one of the more innovative and ambitious user interfaces I've seen of late. It isn't so much the sheer size of the curved 34-inch 6K OLED touchscreen, serving as the focal point for all your controls and information, but how it also harmoniously integrates with the secondary 12.6-inch OLED display below and even, in some instances, the second row's 7-inch LCD control screen. The synergy of screens provides a user-friendly layout that's great for multitasking, or it can essentially sync and transform into an immersive media experience, a feature Lucid calls "Sanctuary," brought to life by an optional 22-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system. Lucid offers a variety of ways to make your downtime more enjoyable, from original nature-inspired cinematic shorts and guided breathwork tutorials to full-length movies. It’s a nice alternative to mindless scrolling if passing some time while parked.
The Gravity also features new dual-capacitive touchpad controls on the steering wheel, as well as an available head-up display that leverages augmented reality to help show you what the SUV sees on the road ahead, as well as digitally painting turn-by-turn directions in your field of view. If you prefer to navigate using your favorite smartphone apps, the Gravity offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These platforms can run in parallel to the native navigation system, allowing you to compare a crowd-sourced, traffic-optimized route using Waze without having to abandon your AR nav prompts on your current route.
What about range and fast charging?
Lucid made headlines when it debuted the Air with a range of over 500 miles. With that reputation to uphold, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Gravity Grand Touring model was designed to cover some ground as well. The five-passenger version, equipped with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, boasts an official EPA-estimated range of 450 miles. Even the fully equipped seven-seat Gravity model that I drove, featuring larger 22-inch front and 23-inch rear wheels, achieves a highly practical EPA-estimated range of 386 miles. With efficient motors and impressive aerodynamics, boasting a drag coefficient of just 0.24, the Lucid Gravity achieves such range without the brute force of a massively oversized battery (we're looking at you, General Motors).
If your journey takes you beyond a single charge, the Gravity's new battery chemistry and latest charging hardware are capable of flowing electrons at impressive speed. Its 924-volt architecture supports peak charging power of up to 400 kW when connected to a 1,000-volt fast charger, or 225 kW with a 500-volt charger. Lucid says the Gravity is able to add as many as 200 miles of range in just 13 minutes — provided you’re using a compatible high-speed charging station. All Gravity models come equipped with a NACS (Tesla-style) charging port, and Lucid includes an adapter to ensure compatibility with CCS-supported stations as well.
For home charging, the Gravity, like the Lucid Air, supports up to 19.2 kW of power on a Level 2 (240-volt) charger, assuming your circuit breaker has 100 amps available to handle the load. What's maybe less well-known is Lucid's ability to offload energy. Edmunds has already exploited the Range Exchange feature on our old Air Grand Touring, serving as a temporary EV charging support vehicle at our U-Drag races. Just like the Air, the Gravity has the ability to charge another EV at a rate of up to 9.6 kW, which is more power than some home wall chargers can pump out.
Beyond charging other EVs, the Gravity’s bidirectional capability will soon be able supply power to your home, delivering up to 19.2 kW — far beyond what any typical household runs on at any given time.
A new benchmark for luxury EVs
The Lucid Gravity is an incredibly ambitious vehicle. But it's also one that shockingly exceeds expectations. Between the roomy, cleverly designed interior, the duality of its perfectly comfortable ride yet surprisingly sharp on-road dynamics, and driving range that'll lay to rest even the highest anxiety, the Gravity seems poised as a serious competitor in the luxury electric SUV segment.