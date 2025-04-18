What might be even more impressive than the Gravity's rear passenger accommodations, however, is its ability to haul stuff. The Gravity's second row can properly flatten while the third row folds and retracts into the cargo hold, minivan-style. With the seats tucked away, the Gravity offers an absurd 114.3 cubic feet of cargo space (120 cubic feet for the five-seat configuration), which includes the frunk's 8.1 cubic feet, perfect for hauling a bunch of moving boxes or maybe setting up a mobile Airbnb. To put that space in perspective, that's a whopping 55% increase over the Mercedes-Benz EQS, despite the fact that the Gravity is nearly 4 inches shorter in length and 2.5 inches shorter in height.

Next-level screen time

The Lucid Gravity also presents one of the more innovative and ambitious user interfaces I've seen of late. It isn't so much the sheer size of the curved 34-inch 6K OLED touchscreen, serving as the focal point for all your controls and information, but how it also harmoniously integrates with the secondary 12.6-inch OLED display below and even, in some instances, the second row's 7-inch LCD control screen. The synergy of screens provides a user-friendly layout that's great for multitasking, or it can essentially sync and transform into an immersive media experience, a feature Lucid calls "Sanctuary," brought to life by an optional 22-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system. Lucid offers a variety of ways to make your downtime more enjoyable, from original nature-inspired cinematic shorts and guided breathwork tutorials to full-length movies. It’s a nice alternative to mindless scrolling if passing some time while parked.

The Gravity also features new dual-capacitive touchpad controls on the steering wheel, as well as an available head-up display that leverages augmented reality to help show you what the SUV sees on the road ahead, as well as digitally painting turn-by-turn directions in your field of view. If you prefer to navigate using your favorite smartphone apps, the Gravity offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These platforms can run in parallel to the native navigation system, allowing you to compare a crowd-sourced, traffic-optimized route using Waze without having to abandon your AR nav prompts on your current route.