Used BMW SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,417 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$29,995
El Dorado Chevrolet - Mckinney / Texas
Clean CARFAX.
Dealer Review:
Sam was a pleasure to deal with and he made me a good deal on a new Chevy 1500 LTZ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X2 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXYJ3C39JEP76397
Stock: JEP76397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 34,856 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,990
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
With an agile, yet rugged design, unrivaled performance, intelligent innovations, and ultimate versatility, our One Owner 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i presented in Black is the perfect traveling companion no matter the destination! Powered by a TwinPower TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp at your command with an 8 Speed Steptronic Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive sprints to 60mph in just 6.2 seconds while scoring near 28mpg on the open road. Our sDrive28i boasts an athletic stance that is complemented by V-spoke light-alloy wheels, LED fog lights, privacy glass, a power tailgate, satin aluminum roof rails, and chrome tailpipe finishers. Inside our sDrive28i, take note of the power-adjustable front seats on Dakota leather, ambient lighting, wood trim with chrome accents, and 3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function sport steering wheel. You'll appreciate a wealth of amenities including advanced a panoramic sunroof, vehicle/key memory, automatic climate control, and rain-sensing wipers as you maintain a connection to your digital world via the iDrive interface, Bluetooth, and HiFi sound system with HD radio and available satellite radio. Enjoy versatility as the trunk expands when the rear seat is folded down; giving you multiple storage possibilities. Drive with confidence in our BMW as quality, reliability, and safety come standard with a multitude of innovative features including advanced airbags, active front headrests, a tire pressure monitor, and dynamic stability control. This BMW X3 is an extraordinary blend of performance and utility that will exceed your expectations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C55H0V85572
Stock: P10940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 4,076 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$57,863
Classic BMW - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXCR4C03L9C64031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,989
Thompson BMW - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C58F0K34335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i24,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,985$2,934 Below Market
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a 535i from Valencia BMW. Jeffry, the Salesman, made the experience, from start to finish, effortless on my part. Valencia BMW gave me a fair price on my trade-in, verified by Edmunds. The price of the car was haggle-free, which added to the ease of purchase. All-in-all, the experience was stress and trouble free. This is the second time I purchased a BMW from this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C50JLC80129
Stock: JLC80129
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 119,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,775
Direct Cars - Shelby Township / Michigan
LOOK AT ALL THOSE OPTIONS**M Sport**Mocha Nappa Leather Package W/ M Sport**old Weather Package**Driver Assistance Plus**Dynamic Handling Package**Executive Package**Lighting Package**Luxury Line**M Sport Line**Acc Stop and Go Plus Active Driving Assistant**Active Driving Assistant**Night Vision With Pedestrian Detection**Parking Assistant**Rear View Camera**A MUST SEE**FREE CAR FAX REPORT**COMPLETELY READY TO GO**At Direct Cars we pride ourselves on delivering a seamless car buying experience for each client. For convenience our inventory is stored in a climate controlled Showroom. Each unit is completely serviced prior to listing. Vehicles are shown by an appointment base system so please call ahead. Ask our professionals about extended warranties and financing options. Thank you for choosing Direct Cars!
Dealer Review:
The experience we had with Direct Cars was excellent. They are very knowledgeable and made the buying experience pleasurable. I would highly recommend Direct Cars and plan to purchase my future vehicles there.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C53E0C02106
Stock: INV1682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i35,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,916
The BMW Store - Cincinnati / Ohio
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ACC Stop Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic High Beams, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dynamic Performance Control, Enhanced USB Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ivory White/Black Nappa Leather Package w/M Sport, Leather Dashboard, Lighting Package, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, Surround View, Wheels: 19' x 9' M Light Alloy (Style 623M), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Without Lines Designation Outside, 3.15 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ACC Stop Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic High Beams, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dynamic Performance Control, Enhanced USB Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ivory White/Black Nappa Leather Package w/M Sport, Leather Dashboard, Lighting Package, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, Surround View, Wheels: 19' x 9' M Light Alloy (Style 623M), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. Passion Loves Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C37H0X46955
Stock: 38817P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i43,723 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995
Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Sales Price Includes All Applicable Rebates/Incentives , BMW CERTIFICATION of up to 5 years/unlimited miles!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.AWD Alpine White Certified.
Dealer Review:
It was a very pleasant experience - no hassles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C38H0V76675
Stock: H0V76675
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i28,937 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,699
South Bay BMW - Torrance / California
: BMW Certified, ONLY 28,937 Miles! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Turbo, WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" STAR SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 606), POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS, WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" STAR SPOKE LT ALLO. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO. HEATED FRONT SEATS, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" STAR SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 606) Tires: P245/45R19 AS Run-Flat, HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD), POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS 8-way power adjustable front seats w/2-way manual headrests (STD). Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle) WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to South Bay BMW! Family owned for over 14 years. The McKenna promise provides you not only with a great price but also great service. Come to the store directly, chat with us online or call us on the phone you will be treated like family Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C5XH0U40534
Stock: U30772LR
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 105,971 miles
$11,450$434 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Mineral Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leatherette Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K MILES , 2 KEYS , BOOKS, PANO sunroof AND LEATHER , exceptional condition This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This BMW X3 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped BMW X3, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X3. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Mineral Silver Metallic BMW X3. The incredible 2011 BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this BMW is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K. With new tires, this vehicle is ready for miles and miles of driving. The paint on this BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2011 BMW X3: This sport-luxury crossover has a lot of competition, but the X3 fares especially well when it comes to horsepower and performance from its 6-liter engine in either turbocharged or naturally aspirated form. BMW's EfficientDynamics technologies boost the X3's mileage to 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. The X3's starting price is still well under $40,000. Interesting features of this model are sporty handling, Larger size and lower price for 2011, and improved interior and ride comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C58BL706367
Stock: BL706367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 5,234 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in December 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Transmission Concerns". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Mechatronic and Programmed Vehicle.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i,*Alpine White Exterior over Cognac Vernasca Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $82,100.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Drivers Assistance Pro Package (Originally $1,700),*Active Driving Assistant Pro, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant,*Parking Assistance Package (Originally $700),*Parking Assistant Plus, Surround View with 3D,*Luxury Seating Package (Originally $1,600),*Ventilated Front Seats with Massage,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $1,200),*Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and Front Armrest,Five-Zone Automatic Climate Control,*Cognac Vernasca Leather Seats **(Originally $1,450),**Second-Row Captains Chairs (Originally $600),**Aluminum Running Boards (Originally $400),**Trailer Hitch (Originally $550),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start, Remote Start System,Live Cockpit Pro with Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Active Driving Assistant Pro, Active Guard, Active Protection,Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning,Front Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant,Parking Assistant Plus, Surround View with 3D, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD-Player, Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Wireless Charging,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Connected Drive Services and Package Pro, Apple CarPlay Compatibility,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Adjustable Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Multi-Contour Front Leather Seats with Massage,Heated Rear Leather Captains Chairs, Split-Folding Third-Row Seats, Heated Front Armrest,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Panoramic Sunroof with Sunshade,Five-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Aluminum Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Ambient Interior Lighting,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Projector Beam Led Headlights, Automatic Highbeams,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Auto-Dimming Driver Side,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails and Exterior Trim,3.0L DOHC Turbocharged 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission,BMW xDrive Part and Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,21-Inch Y-Spoke Bi-Color Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars
Dealer Review:
Thanks for my first car Kevin.you made it possible for me.will definitely do business with you again the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXCW2C56KL087255
Stock: 14079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i28,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,291$717 Below Market
IG Burton BMW - Milford / Delaware
Nobody Beats a Burton Deal! NOBODY! Over 110 years of serving the sales, service, and parts needs of Delmarva and beyond. Free pickup and dropoff for any service on new and used vehicles!2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Canberra Beige w/Dakota Leather Upholstery.Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Multipoint Point Inspection * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Vehicle History
Dealer Review:
Had Terri helping us look for a new BMW. She was super helpful and friendly but not too pushy. We knew we weren't ready to purchase at the moment just looking but when we are ready we will definitely be returning to see Terri!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C51J0Y00554
Stock: 3213011A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 18,796 milesDelivery Available*
$36,590$3,762 Below Market
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C5XJLD61459
Stock: 2000637370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 378 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$64,195
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Driving Assistance Professional Package Convenience Package Parking Assistance Package Black Sapphire Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Remote Engine Start Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Canberra Beige/Black; Sensatec Upholstery Fineline Stripe Brown High-Gloss Wood Trim Wheels: 19" X 9" V-Spoke (Style 734)
Dealer Review:
Very professional sales and finance team. Quick, efficient and knowledgeable. A very enjoyable purchasing experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXCR4C08LLT18570
Stock: LLT18570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 23,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$34,990$1,796 Below Market
Kuhn Volkswagen - Tampa / Florida
**1-OWNER**, **FULLY LOADED 2020 BMW X3 sDRIVE30i W/ NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, PUSH-BUTTON START, ALLOY WHEELS AND EVERYTHING ELSE!!**, ~BEST COLOR COMBO~, **PERFECT CONDITION...PERFECTLY MAINTAINED!!~We Save You Time and Money Utilizing Internet Value Pricing! Our goal at Kuhn is to save you thousands on any vehicle in-stock by presenting market-based Internet Value Pricing. We do not artificially inflate our vehicle prices, attempting to win a negotiation contest with our guests. In short, we never play pricing games! Kuhn Automotive Group--Proudly serving the Greater Tampa Bay Area and beyond, including Saint Petersburg, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Brandon, Temple Terrace, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Largo, Lakeland, Orlando, and YOU! Call us today! (813) 872-4841.
Dealer Review:
It felt easy and non pressured. We went back many times with random questions and felt completely comfortable doing so.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW X3 sDrive30i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTY3C01LLU71580
Stock: J12187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i36,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,495
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Gorgeous color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Heated Seats, Drivers Assist Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, CARFAX 1 Owner, Black w/SensaTec Upholstery, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic temperature control, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced USB Bluetooth, Front dual zone A/C, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Radio data system, Rear-View Camera. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.
Dealer Review:
Shawn Y. was spot on with the process from start to the end. Very knowledgeable about cars and features, and very patient in answering all of our questions. He got us a great deal and Ken finance manager was very fast and efficient with paperwork.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C30H0V84429
Stock: XL37725
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 42,060 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,198
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
M.S.R.P $63,545, Cold Weather Package, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Package, Retractable Headlight Washers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 18/24 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
Dealer Review:
Jae did an amazing job helping me purchase my first vehicle. He made me feel very comfortable and confident with my purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C36H0X83016
Stock: 4P0904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 18,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,994
BMW of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistance Package, Fine-Wood Oak Grain Trim w/Pearl Chrome Accent, Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage-Door Opener. Odometer is 10925 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick GREAT MILES 18,249! Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, TurbochargedEXPERTS RAVE"Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; one of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; class-leading cargo capacity; more rear passenger room than most other competitors; high-level interior fit, finish and materials. " -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSWe have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but we serve customers from the North Miami Beach, Aventura, Davie, Plantation and Pompano Beach areas and have the staff to help you find the BMW vehicle you want.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
Dealer Review:
I have been leasing BMWs since 1997. I worked with a lot of different sales representatives over all these years. I can honestly tell you my experience with Jimmy has been the best of any experience I’ve had so far. His professionalism, industry knowledge, and his relaxed attitude made the car purchase experience easy. Keeping in mind that we are experiencing unprecedented times with Covid. it just creates so many more obstacles to having the perfect car buying experience but this is where Jimmy really shines as he is in exemplary example and the benchmark that others should try to achieve in setting that standard. Additionally, I want to mention that the general manager, keith, is a true champion and leader. He was able to oversee the whole process and ensure my 110% satisfaction. There is actually no other BMW dealership I’ll ever do business with other than the one that keith is GM. I have literally followed him around from several different dealership locations in Florida to make sure that no one else gets my business or my friends business because I know if he stands behind the transaction nothing will go wrong.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3Z34H4A54615
Stock: H4A54615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW searches:
Related BMW info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.