Used BMW SUV for Sale Near Me

10,882 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,882 listings
  • 2018 BMW X2 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2018 BMW X2 sDrive28i

    17,417 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    34,856 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i in White
    used

    2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i

    4,076 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $57,863

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    81,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,989

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    24,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,985

    $2,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    119,208 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,775

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    35,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,916

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i in White
    certified

    2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    43,723 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    28,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,699

    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    105,971 miles

    $11,450

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i in White
    used

    2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i

    5,234 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,800

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Light Green
    certified

    2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    28,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,291

    $717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    18,796 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $36,590

    $3,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i in Black
    used

    2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i

    378 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $64,195

    Details
  • 2020 BMW X3 sDrive30i in Silver
    used

    2020 BMW X3 sDrive30i

    23,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $34,990

    $1,796 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    36,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,495

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    42,060 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,198

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    18,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,994

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,882 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used BMW For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.