Used BMW SUV for Sale Near Me

Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

With an agile, yet rugged design, unrivaled performance, intelligent innovations, and ultimate versatility, our One Owner 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i presented in Black is the perfect traveling companion no matter the destination! Powered by a TwinPower TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp at your command with an 8 Speed Steptronic Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive sprints to 60mph in just 6.2 seconds while scoring near 28mpg on the open road. Our sDrive28i boasts an athletic stance that is complemented by V-spoke light-alloy wheels, LED fog lights, privacy glass, a power tailgate, satin aluminum roof rails, and chrome tailpipe finishers. Inside our sDrive28i, take note of the power-adjustable front seats on Dakota leather, ambient lighting, wood trim with chrome accents, and 3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function sport steering wheel. You'll appreciate a wealth of amenities including advanced a panoramic sunroof, vehicle/key memory, automatic climate control, and rain-sensing wipers as you maintain a connection to your digital world via the iDrive interface, Bluetooth, and HiFi sound system with HD radio and available satellite radio. Enjoy versatility as the trunk expands when the rear seat is folded down; giving you multiple storage possibilities. Drive with confidence in our BMW as quality, reliability, and safety come standard with a multitude of innovative features including advanced airbags, active front headrests, a tire pressure monitor, and dynamic stability control. This BMW X3 is an extraordinary blend of performance and utility that will exceed your expectations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXWZ7C55H0V85572

Stock: P10940A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020