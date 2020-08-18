Used BMW SUV for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Mineral Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leatherette Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K MILES , 2 KEYS , BOOKS, PANO sunroof AND LEATHER , exceptional condition This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This BMW X3 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped BMW X3, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X3. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Mineral Silver Metallic BMW X3. The incredible 2011 BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this BMW is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K. With new tires, this vehicle is ready for miles and miles of driving. The paint on this BMW X3 28i, AWD,PANO, 105K is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2011 BMW X3: This sport-luxury crossover has a lot of competition, but the X3 fares especially well when it comes to horsepower and performance from its 6-liter engine in either turbocharged or naturally aspirated form. BMW's EfficientDynamics technologies boost the X3's mileage to 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. The X3's starting price is still well under $40,000. Interesting features of this model are sporty handling, Larger size and lower price for 2011, and improved interior and ride comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXWX5C58BL706367

Stock: BL706367

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020