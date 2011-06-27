Tesla SUVs for Sale

29 listings
  • Price Drop
    $63,995Good Deal | $4,508 below market

    2018 Tesla Model X 75D

    26,503 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCDE22JF119632
    Stock: 9632
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $72,000

    2016 Tesla Model X 90D

    10,983 miles
    25 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

    Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2016 Tesla Model X 90D AWD *Deep Blue Metallic *ENHANCED AUTO PILOT ACTIVATED WITH FULL SELF DRIVING!! Auto Park* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* *Navigation* Back up & 360 Degree Camera* Blind Spot Warning* Power lift Gate* Bluetooth*Stream Audio via bluetooth* Satellite Maps with Live Traffic* LED Fog lights*HEPA Air filter*AUto dimming power folding heated side view mirrors* 20 Silver Wheels* All power options* Glass moonroof with ultraviolet & infrared protection *Subzero Weather Package *Premium Tesla Audio with ultra quiet Cabin*Smart Air suspension* 259 miles Full Electric Range!8 years or 150,000 limited warranty on power-train and electric battery from original in service date*Basic warranty 4 years or 50,000 miles from in service date*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE25GF030067
    Stock: P6135
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

    $57,995Fair Deal | $463 below market

    2016 Tesla Model X 75D

    30,847 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE23GF015664
    Stock: 5664
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $59,380Great Deal

    2017 Tesla Model X 90D

    27,697 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    92 Combined MPG (90 City/94 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF041761
    Stock: 10420287
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-12-2020

  • $63,980Great Deal

    2017 Tesla Model X 100D

    29,446 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE27HF049074
    Stock: 10421513
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-18-2020

  • $56,960Great Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X 90D

    32,238 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCDE26GF025892
    Stock: 10408727
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-28-2020

  • New Listing
    $61,990Great Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X P90D

    33,836 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCAE48GF006826
    Stock: 10475844
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $72,990Great Deal | $4,942 below market

    2018 Tesla Model X 100D

    31,827 miles
    316 miles away
    No Accidents
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut

    Located 316 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCAE2XJF088161
    Stock: 2000609559
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $52,480Great Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X 75D

    43,358 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE24GF016760
    Stock: 10423865
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $54,590Great Deal | $3,337 below market

    2016 Tesla Model X 75D

    36,072 miles
    931 miles away
    No Accidents
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida

    Located 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE27GF025629
    Stock: 2000558738
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-26-2020

  • $65,980Good Deal

    2017 Tesla Model X 100D

    33,104 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF046202
    Stock: 10420265
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-12-2020

  • $57,980Good Deal

    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    28,042 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE21HF048695
    Stock: 10426051
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • $56,030Good Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X 75D

    32,458 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCAE2XGF008687
    Stock: 10408719
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-28-2020

  • $57,000

    2016 Tesla Model X 90D

    43,376 miles
    53 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Lemon History

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: Yes

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE24GF008710
    Stock: T8710
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $54,980Good Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X 75D

    38,362 miles
    1,210 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCDE26GF027898
    Stock: 10439146
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • New Listing
    $53,980Good Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X 75D

    46,600 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE20GF008851
    Stock: 10439151
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $65,530Fair Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X P90D

    35,857 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCAE49GF025515
    Stock: 10408721
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-28-2020

  • $60,880Fair Deal

    2016 Tesla Model X 90D

    36,963 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJXCBE26GF001967
    Stock: 10423894
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 29 listings
  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla SUV

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.