Tesla SUVs for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$63,995Good Deal | $4,508 below market
2018 Tesla Model X 75D26,503 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE22JF119632
Stock: 9632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New ListingStock photo © EVOX Images$72,000
2016 Tesla Model X 90D10,983 miles25 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Tesla Model X 90D AWD *Deep Blue Metallic *ENHANCED AUTO PILOT ACTIVATED WITH FULL SELF DRIVING!! Auto Park* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* *Navigation* Back up & 360 Degree Camera* Blind Spot Warning* Power lift Gate* Bluetooth*Stream Audio via bluetooth* Satellite Maps with Live Traffic* LED Fog lights*HEPA Air filter*AUto dimming power folding heated side view mirrors* 20 Silver Wheels* All power options* Glass moonroof with ultraviolet & infrared protection *Subzero Weather Package *Premium Tesla Audio with ultra quiet Cabin*Smart Air suspension* 259 miles Full Electric Range!8 years or 150,000 limited warranty on power-train and electric battery from original in service date*Basic warranty 4 years or 50,000 miles from in service date*Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE25GF030067
Stock: P6135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$57,995Fair Deal | $463 below market
2016 Tesla Model X 75D30,847 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE23GF015664
Stock: 5664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$59,380Great Deal
2017 Tesla Model X 90D27,697 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
92 Combined MPG (90 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF041761
Stock: 10420287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $63,980Great Deal
2017 Tesla Model X 100D29,446 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE27HF049074
Stock: 10421513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $56,960Great Deal
2016 Tesla Model X 90D32,238 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE26GF025892
Stock: 10408727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- New Listing$61,990Great Deal
2016 Tesla Model X P90D33,836 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE48GF006826
Stock: 10475844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $72,990Great Deal | $4,942 below market
2018 Tesla Model X 100D31,827 miles316 miles awayNo AccidentsFree home delivery*
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
Located 316 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE2XJF088161
Stock: 2000609559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $52,480Great Deal
2016 Tesla Model X 75D43,358 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE24GF016760
Stock: 10423865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $54,590Great Deal | $3,337 below market
2016 Tesla Model X 75D36,072 miles931 miles awayNo AccidentsFree home delivery*
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
Located 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE27GF025629
Stock: 2000558738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- $65,980Good Deal
2017 Tesla Model X 100D33,104 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF046202
Stock: 10420265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $57,980Good Deal
2017 Tesla Model X 75D28,042 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE21HF048695
Stock: 10426051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $56,030Good Deal
2016 Tesla Model X 75D32,458 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE2XGF008687
Stock: 10408719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- $57,000
2016 Tesla Model X 90D43,376 miles53 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE24GF008710
Stock: T8710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$54,980Good Deal
2016 Tesla Model X 75D38,362 miles1,210 miles awayHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE26GF027898
Stock: 10439146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$53,980Good Deal
2016 Tesla Model X 75D46,600 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE20GF008851
Stock: 10439151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $65,530Fair Deal
2016 Tesla Model X P90D35,857 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE49GF025515
Stock: 10408721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- $60,880Fair Deal
2016 Tesla Model X 90D36,963 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE26GF001967
Stock: 10423894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
