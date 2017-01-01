Best wagons
Small wagons
Small wagons are small cars with big versatility, and they're well-suited to a range of lifestyles. Some offer all-wheel-drive stability and basic off-road capability, while others are meant to be driven with enthusiasm, but they all come with wagon practicality.
Redesigned in 2017
Audi A4 allroad
The Audi A4 allroad has a lot of appeal thanks to an expansive cargo area, a comfortable ride, enhanced off-road capability and a wealth of standard features. The allroad is both an excellent luxury wagon and an enticing alternative to a crossover SUV.
- MSRP
- $44,600 - $53,650
Redesigned in 2015
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
With all-wheel drive, a cavernous cargo area and familiar Golf goodness, the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack has a lot going for it. Just don't expect too much in the way of real-world all-terrain capability, although the Alltrack might surprise you on moderate trails.
- MSRP
- $26,895 - $36,095
Redesigned in 2015
Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
The Golf SportWagen expands the cargo-carrying capabilities of the regular Golf hatchback. But it's heavier than the hatchback, which makes it more "wagen" than "sport." This, in combination with a relatively high price, makes the SportWagen tough to recommend.
- MSRP
- $21,895 - $29,995
Midsize wagons
Midsize wagons make for a great alternative to bulkier SUVs, with more cargo capacity than standard cars and available SUV-grade all-wheel-drive setups. You'll also find exceptional design and even aggressive performance in some of today's wagons.
Redesigned in 2017
Volvo V90
The Volvo V90 offers all the style, safety and comfort of its sedan sibling, the S90, with a healthy extra helping of cargo space. This is one slick wagon, both inside and out.
- MSRP
- $51,450 - $59,450
Redesigned in 2018
Buick Regal TourX
The Buick Regal TourX's lifted ride height and AWD system make it more versatile than some SUVs, and its ample cargo space is an added plus. It's a smart alternative to comparably priced SUV models.
- MSRP
- $29,370 - $35,070
Redesigned in 2017
Volvo V90 Cross Country
There's plenty to like about the 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country. Beyond the clean, modern design, it offers incredibly comfortable seats and a host of neat technology features. If it's true off-road ability you want, though, you'd be better served by a proper luxury SUV.
- MSRP
- $54,550
FAQ
What are the best wagons on the market?
Modern wagons combine the best of the dynamics and efficiency of cars with the utility of SUVs. Our top-rated small wagon is the Audi A4 allroad, which exemplifies how practical and enjoyable a compact vehicle can be. If you need more room for people and cargo, we recommend the Volvo V90, our top-rated midsize wagon. Learn more
What is the top-rated wagon for 2019?
Our top-rated wagon for 2019 is the Audi A4 Allroad, which takes the comfort and technology of the Audi A4 and adds extra utility. The wagon body style increases cargo space, while the Allroad's raised ride height makes it more adept at tackling rough conditions. For more space, the Volvo V90 is our top-rated midsize wagon. A massive cargo area combined with the luxury features buyers want and Volvo's reputation for safety put the V90 in the top spot. Learn more
What is the top-rated wagon for 2018?
What are the best used wagons to buy?
Look for "CPO" or certified pre-owned vehicles if you're shopping for a used wagon. Edmunds can help you research and discover the best used wagon to fit your needs, and find the best deals on CPO and used wagons in your area. Learn more
