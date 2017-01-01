  1. Home
Small wagons

Small wagons are small cars with big versatility, and they're well-suited to a range of lifestyles. Some offer all-wheel-drive stability and basic off-road capability, while others are meant to be driven with enthusiasm, but they all come with wagon practicality.
2020 Audi A4 allroad
1
Redesigned in 2017

Audi A4 allroad

MSRP
$44,600 - $53,650
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
26
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2
Redesigned in 2015

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

MSRP
$26,895 - $36,095
Edmunds Rating
7.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
24 - 25
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
3
Redesigned in 2015

Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

MSRP
$21,895 - $29,995
Edmunds Rating
6.8 out of 10
Combined MPG
31 - 32

Midsize wagons

Midsize wagons make for a great alternative to bulkier SUVs, with more cargo capacity than standard cars and available SUV-grade all-wheel-drive setups. You'll also find exceptional design and even aggressive performance in some of today's wagons.
1
Redesigned in 2017

Volvo V90

MSRP
$51,450 - $59,450
Edmunds Rating
7.7 out of 10
Combined MPG
25 - 26
2
Redesigned in 2018

Buick Regal TourX

MSRP
$29,370 - $35,070
Edmunds Rating
7.6 out of 10
Combined MPG
24
2
Redesigned in 2017

Volvo V90 Cross Country

MSRP
$54,550
Edmunds Rating
7.6 out of 10
Combined MPG
24

Edmunds' experts test 200 vehicles per year on our test track. We also test them using a 115-mile real-world test loop of city streets, freeways and winding canyons. The data we gather results in our ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover performance, comfort, interior, technology, utility and value.

FAQ

What are the best wagons on the market?

Modern wagons combine the best of the dynamics and efficiency of cars with the utility of SUVs. Our top-rated small wagon is the Audi A4 allroad, which exemplifies how practical and enjoyable a compact vehicle can be. If you need more room for people and cargo, we recommend the Volvo V90, our top-rated midsize wagon. Learn more

What is the top-rated wagon for 2019?

Our top-rated wagon for 2019 is the Audi A4 Allroad, which takes the comfort and technology of the Audi A4 and adds extra utility. The wagon body style increases cargo space, while the Allroad's raised ride height makes it more adept at tackling rough conditions. For more space, the Volvo V90 is our top-rated midsize wagon. A massive cargo area combined with the luxury features buyers want and Volvo's reputation for safety put the V90 in the top spot. Learn more

What is the top-rated wagon for 2018?

Our top-rated wagon for 2018 is the Audi A4 Allroad, which takes the comfort and technology of the Audi A4 and adds extra utility. The wagon body style increases cargo space, while the Allroad's raised ride height makes it more adept at tackling rough conditions. For more space, the Volvo V90 is our top-rated midsize wagon. A massive cargo area combined with the luxury features buyers want and Volvo's reputation for safety put the V90 in the top spot. Learn more

What are the best used wagons to buy?

Look for "CPO" or certified pre-owned vehicles if you're shopping for a used wagon. Edmunds can help you research and discover the best used wagon to fit your needs, and find the best deals on CPO and used wagons in your area. Learn more
