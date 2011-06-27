Estimated values
2000 Subaru Outback Limited 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,388
|$2,893
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,110
|$2,556
|Average
|$945
|$1,553
|$1,882
|Rough
|$597
|$996
|$1,207
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Outback Limited 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$1,844
|$2,144
|Clean
|$1,148
|$1,629
|$1,894
|Average
|$839
|$1,199
|$1,394
|Rough
|$530
|$769
|$894
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,370
|$2,179
|$2,622
|Clean
|$1,208
|$1,925
|$2,316
|Average
|$883
|$1,417
|$1,705
|Rough
|$558
|$909
|$1,094