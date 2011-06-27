Used 2006 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews
All round Porsche
Excellent all around car. Fun to drive. Great performance with good gas mileage. No maintenance issues whatsoever in three years of ownership.
Finance it for 5 years. Keep it for Life!
Buying a pre-owned 987 Porsche Boxster or Cayman can easily turn into an automotive love affair. The build quality is outstanding, fully capable of clocking 200-300,000 miles. And the driving experience will make you want to reach that number sooner versus later! Be careful. Changing oil and filter on schedule is an absolute necessity. And the dreaded intermediate shaft bearing (IMSB) failure is a remote but real issue with older Boxsters (not so much the 2006 MY, which features a larger, more heavy-duty sealed IMS bearing). MY 2009 and newer Boxsters do not have an IMSB, so there is no risk of major engine issues.
Exceeding my Expectations, Former BMW Guy
I just got mine a few days over a BMW X4 si. It is a true dream to drive - its smooth shifting and hydraulic clutch make it easy in traffic. The steering is precise and responsive. Its handling is excellent. It's not eye-poppingly fast but still very quick and inspiring. The brakes are powerful. This car has a LOT of trunk space. One in the back and one in the front, you can use it for groceries even! It's a little cramped inside but I am 6'2" and I fit fine. The interior is just right. I strongly suggest the full leather option. Power seats are not necessary for this car. The build quality is excellent, as Porsche uses only high quality parts which equates to low maintenance. I got it for only $40,000 and it has a $52,000 MSRP. Get one NOW!
First impressions
Just drove the car 1700 miles in 3 days, so here's my first impression: This car is a blast to drive. I have a couple pet-peeves already, but I have no regrets about my purchase!
Perfect sports car
The 2006 Porsche Boxster S has razor sharp, balanced handling, great power and torque from the new motor, awesome sound and driving experience, big brakes, short shifter, and an open top...what else could you ask for? This is my first Boxster and third Porsche (two 911s previously)...and I no longer consider the Boxster as a step down from a 911...it's its own amazing car.
