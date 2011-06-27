Estimated values
2006 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,457
|$18,184
|$20,442
|Clean
|$13,162
|$16,582
|$18,591
|Average
|$10,571
|$13,378
|$14,891
|Rough
|$7,981
|$10,174
|$11,190
Estimated values
2006 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,813
|$14,859
|$16,703
|Clean
|$10,755
|$13,550
|$15,191
|Average
|$8,638
|$10,932
|$12,167
|Rough
|$6,521
|$8,313
|$9,143