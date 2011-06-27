Used 2012 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews
2012 Frontier King Cab with Sports App Pkg
Wanted a truck to pull with occasionally and carry small loads. The Sports Appearance Package is a big eye catcher and I have received lots of compliments on the wheels and overall looks. Pulls great, lots of power for getting on and off highways, mileage is ok at 19.5 with a mix of city and highway, and bluetooth works great. Backseats are not for anything more than a small child, better to use the area for storage. Handles really well, steering feels good and tight and I love the locking tailgate. Headlights and fog lights light the roads well and was very comfortable on an 8 hour road trip.
Back to nissan :)
Years ago I had pathfinder and 720 pickup and went Jeep for a bit. Our Nissans were great and I am very glad I returned. I recently bought new Frontier crew cab Pro 4x and it is a dream. The styling, power, performance, and features set it apart from the many other brands considered and researched. It helps that the local dealership has such great service dept. It is quiet, has a nice music package, moonroof (my first), and handles really well. I think the safety features are a sure plus. Mileage is ok, but is sure to get better as she ages. I had my Jeep for twelve years and look forward to at least that with this truck. Now it's 2016 and I have abt 57,000 miles on it and I'm totally impressed. It has not let me down once, still performs great, and I could not be happier. Gas mpg averages around 19 now which is ok for what this truck offers. Sure, I'd like better mpg, but one cannot have everything. Driving visibility is very good and I like the automatic locking systems w doors when I get moving. As soon as I stop, the same system unlocks the doors. AC works nicely and I don't really see any drop in mpg when I have AC on. Honestly, I have yet to find anything I'd say is a minus.......way to go Nissan. At the end of 2017, the truck is going along great with no problems. The only negative is the poor mileage. Pouring in a can of injector cleaner did help a bit, but mpg is still rather low. The performance and reliability is awesome. I still love this truck and drive it all over the place. The avg. mpg is 17 to 18 with Hwy near 20. Oh.....the odometer reading is at 68,200. Today the mileage is 71,000 and the truck is going along great. No issues or mechanical problems. Performance is great with both HWY and OffRoad. I am still very pleased with this vehicle.
I'd Buy it Again
I've put 8,000 miles on this truck so far, including hundreds on gravel and dirt through a Wyoming winter, and I have no regrets. No warranty issues of any kind. The V6 has plenty of power and the steering and handling are excellent on and off pavement. I considered the Tacoma since I like the looks slightly better, but Toyota has had some serious quality/recall issues with the Tacoma over the last 10 years. That, and the fact that toyata wants a few thousand more for an equally equipped truck leaned me toward Nissan. The Frontier is indeed a rugged, no-nonsense truck. I expect to drive it for many years. BTW, JD Powers just ranked it the top midsize pickup for 2012.
GreatTruck
This is my fourth Nissan Frontier truck. I bought the 2012 por4x and it was not a disappointment . I am going to be trading it in on a new 2016 shortly. The only thing that I don't care for is the gas mileage .I use premium Shell most of the time. I get around 15.5 mpg. But I have noticed that if I run a few highway miles on it ,it tends to get better mileage. It all depends how you treat the accelerator if mileage is in question. . You don't have to "floor it" to pass or keep up with traffic . The v6 is sensitive in that it requires only moderate acceleration. I suggest to anyone who owns one or is considering buying one that they check their tire pressure often as possible. You will get a more comfortable ride if you do.
Love this truck
This truck is a nice size not as big as a Ford f150 that would not fit in my garage. Very comfortable seats. Takes road bumps pretty well for a truck. Wide turning radius. Power train is great 4x4 low take you up a 40 degree dirt road like you were on a flat surface. Nissan did cheap out with interior space and some trim. no roof seal molding and a glove box not big enough for owners manual??? Averaging 18mpg. not bad for 4x4 v6.
