Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,432$15,290$17,501
Clean$11,823$14,520$16,592
Average$10,605$12,981$14,775
Rough$9,386$11,442$12,957
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,471$10,092$11,350
Clean$8,056$9,584$10,760
Average$7,226$8,568$9,581
Rough$6,395$7,552$8,402
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,499$14,080$16,078
Clean$10,936$13,371$15,243
Average$9,809$11,954$13,573
Rough$8,682$10,537$11,903
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,289$11,845$13,820
Clean$8,834$11,249$13,102
Average$7,924$10,056$11,667
Rough$7,013$8,864$10,231
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,733$15,622$17,857
Clean$12,109$14,835$16,930
Average$10,861$13,263$15,075
Rough$9,613$11,691$13,220
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,577$11,884$13,668
Clean$9,108$11,286$12,958
Average$8,170$10,089$11,538
Rough$7,231$8,893$10,119
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,665$9,840$11,521
Clean$7,289$9,345$10,923
Average$6,538$8,354$9,726
Rough$5,787$7,364$8,529
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,777$13,259$15,181
Clean$10,249$12,592$14,392
Average$9,193$11,257$12,816
Rough$8,137$9,922$11,239
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,444$11,744$13,523
Clean$8,982$11,153$12,820
Average$8,056$9,971$11,416
Rough$7,130$8,789$10,011
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,630$11,119$13,040
Clean$8,207$10,559$12,363
Average$7,361$9,440$11,008
Rough$6,515$8,321$9,654
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,954$13,538$15,539
Clean$10,417$12,857$14,732
Average$9,343$11,494$13,118
Rough$8,270$10,131$11,504
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,049$15,029$17,333
Clean$11,459$14,273$16,432
Average$10,278$12,760$14,632
Rough$9,097$11,247$12,832
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,538$15,396$17,608
Clean$11,924$14,621$16,694
Average$10,695$13,072$14,865
Rough$9,466$11,522$13,036
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,482$11,971$13,895
Clean$9,017$11,369$13,173
Average$8,088$10,164$11,730
Rough$7,159$8,959$10,287
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,654$9,796$11,452
Clean$7,279$9,303$10,857
Average$6,529$8,317$9,668
Rough$5,779$7,331$8,478
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,571$14,293$16,401
Clean$11,004$13,574$15,549
Average$9,870$12,135$13,845
Rough$8,736$10,697$12,142
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,146$12,656$14,597
Clean$9,649$12,019$13,839
Average$8,655$10,745$12,323
Rough$7,660$9,471$10,806
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,067$14,205$16,629
Clean$10,525$13,490$15,765
Average$9,440$12,060$14,038
Rough$8,355$10,630$12,311
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,250$11,570$13,364
Clean$8,797$10,988$12,670
Average$7,890$9,823$11,282
Rough$6,984$8,659$9,894
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,139$13,786$15,834
Clean$10,593$13,092$15,012
Average$9,501$11,704$13,367
Rough$8,410$10,317$11,723
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,001$12,487$14,409
Clean$9,511$11,858$13,661
Average$8,531$10,602$12,164
Rough$7,551$9,345$10,667
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,260$12,710$14,606
Clean$9,757$12,071$13,848
Average$8,752$10,791$12,331
Rough$7,746$9,512$10,814
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,979$13,058$14,672
Clean$10,441$12,401$13,910
Average$9,365$11,086$12,386
Rough$8,289$9,772$10,862
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,344$13,019$15,087
Clean$9,837$12,364$14,303
Average$8,823$11,053$12,736
Rough$7,809$9,743$11,169
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,072$13,716$15,763
Clean$10,529$13,026$14,944
Average$9,444$11,645$13,307
Rough$8,359$10,265$11,670
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,471$15,095$17,892
Clean$10,909$14,335$16,963
Average$9,785$12,816$15,104
Rough$8,661$11,297$13,246
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,303 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,303 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,303 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Nissan Frontier ranges from $5,779 to $11,452, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.