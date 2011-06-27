Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,432
|$15,290
|$17,501
|Clean
|$11,823
|$14,520
|$16,592
|Average
|$10,605
|$12,981
|$14,775
|Rough
|$9,386
|$11,442
|$12,957
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,471
|$10,092
|$11,350
|Clean
|$8,056
|$9,584
|$10,760
|Average
|$7,226
|$8,568
|$9,581
|Rough
|$6,395
|$7,552
|$8,402
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,499
|$14,080
|$16,078
|Clean
|$10,936
|$13,371
|$15,243
|Average
|$9,809
|$11,954
|$13,573
|Rough
|$8,682
|$10,537
|$11,903
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,289
|$11,845
|$13,820
|Clean
|$8,834
|$11,249
|$13,102
|Average
|$7,924
|$10,056
|$11,667
|Rough
|$7,013
|$8,864
|$10,231
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,733
|$15,622
|$17,857
|Clean
|$12,109
|$14,835
|$16,930
|Average
|$10,861
|$13,263
|$15,075
|Rough
|$9,613
|$11,691
|$13,220
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,577
|$11,884
|$13,668
|Clean
|$9,108
|$11,286
|$12,958
|Average
|$8,170
|$10,089
|$11,538
|Rough
|$7,231
|$8,893
|$10,119
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,665
|$9,840
|$11,521
|Clean
|$7,289
|$9,345
|$10,923
|Average
|$6,538
|$8,354
|$9,726
|Rough
|$5,787
|$7,364
|$8,529
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,777
|$13,259
|$15,181
|Clean
|$10,249
|$12,592
|$14,392
|Average
|$9,193
|$11,257
|$12,816
|Rough
|$8,137
|$9,922
|$11,239
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,444
|$11,744
|$13,523
|Clean
|$8,982
|$11,153
|$12,820
|Average
|$8,056
|$9,971
|$11,416
|Rough
|$7,130
|$8,789
|$10,011
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,630
|$11,119
|$13,040
|Clean
|$8,207
|$10,559
|$12,363
|Average
|$7,361
|$9,440
|$11,008
|Rough
|$6,515
|$8,321
|$9,654
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,954
|$13,538
|$15,539
|Clean
|$10,417
|$12,857
|$14,732
|Average
|$9,343
|$11,494
|$13,118
|Rough
|$8,270
|$10,131
|$11,504
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,049
|$15,029
|$17,333
|Clean
|$11,459
|$14,273
|$16,432
|Average
|$10,278
|$12,760
|$14,632
|Rough
|$9,097
|$11,247
|$12,832
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,538
|$15,396
|$17,608
|Clean
|$11,924
|$14,621
|$16,694
|Average
|$10,695
|$13,072
|$14,865
|Rough
|$9,466
|$11,522
|$13,036
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,482
|$11,971
|$13,895
|Clean
|$9,017
|$11,369
|$13,173
|Average
|$8,088
|$10,164
|$11,730
|Rough
|$7,159
|$8,959
|$10,287
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,654
|$9,796
|$11,452
|Clean
|$7,279
|$9,303
|$10,857
|Average
|$6,529
|$8,317
|$9,668
|Rough
|$5,779
|$7,331
|$8,478
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,571
|$14,293
|$16,401
|Clean
|$11,004
|$13,574
|$15,549
|Average
|$9,870
|$12,135
|$13,845
|Rough
|$8,736
|$10,697
|$12,142
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,146
|$12,656
|$14,597
|Clean
|$9,649
|$12,019
|$13,839
|Average
|$8,655
|$10,745
|$12,323
|Rough
|$7,660
|$9,471
|$10,806
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,067
|$14,205
|$16,629
|Clean
|$10,525
|$13,490
|$15,765
|Average
|$9,440
|$12,060
|$14,038
|Rough
|$8,355
|$10,630
|$12,311
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,250
|$11,570
|$13,364
|Clean
|$8,797
|$10,988
|$12,670
|Average
|$7,890
|$9,823
|$11,282
|Rough
|$6,984
|$8,659
|$9,894
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,139
|$13,786
|$15,834
|Clean
|$10,593
|$13,092
|$15,012
|Average
|$9,501
|$11,704
|$13,367
|Rough
|$8,410
|$10,317
|$11,723
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,001
|$12,487
|$14,409
|Clean
|$9,511
|$11,858
|$13,661
|Average
|$8,531
|$10,602
|$12,164
|Rough
|$7,551
|$9,345
|$10,667
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,260
|$12,710
|$14,606
|Clean
|$9,757
|$12,071
|$13,848
|Average
|$8,752
|$10,791
|$12,331
|Rough
|$7,746
|$9,512
|$10,814
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,979
|$13,058
|$14,672
|Clean
|$10,441
|$12,401
|$13,910
|Average
|$9,365
|$11,086
|$12,386
|Rough
|$8,289
|$9,772
|$10,862
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,344
|$13,019
|$15,087
|Clean
|$9,837
|$12,364
|$14,303
|Average
|$8,823
|$11,053
|$12,736
|Rough
|$7,809
|$9,743
|$11,169
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,072
|$13,716
|$15,763
|Clean
|$10,529
|$13,026
|$14,944
|Average
|$9,444
|$11,645
|$13,307
|Rough
|$8,359
|$10,265
|$11,670
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,471
|$15,095
|$17,892
|Clean
|$10,909
|$14,335
|$16,963
|Average
|$9,785
|$12,816
|$15,104
|Rough
|$8,661
|$11,297
|$13,246