2008 Nissan Frontier Value

Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,483$8,186$9,694
Clean$5,115$7,624$9,009
Average$4,379$6,499$7,641
Rough$3,643$5,375$6,273
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,494$6,483$7,595
Clean$4,192$6,038$7,059
Average$3,589$5,148$5,987
Rough$2,986$4,257$4,915
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,536$6,361$7,383
Clean$4,231$5,924$6,862
Average$3,622$5,050$5,820
Rough$3,014$4,176$4,778
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,340$5,465$6,101
Clean$4,048$5,090$5,671
Average$3,466$4,339$4,810
Rough$2,883$3,588$3,948
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,955$8,142$9,369
Clean$5,555$7,583$8,708
Average$4,756$6,465$7,386
Rough$3,956$5,346$6,063
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,958$6,969$8,094
Clean$4,625$6,490$7,523
Average$3,959$5,533$6,381
Rough$3,294$4,576$5,238
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,758$8,551$10,111
Clean$5,371$7,964$9,397
Average$4,598$6,789$7,970
Rough$3,825$5,615$6,543
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,315$7,420$8,599
Clean$4,958$6,911$7,993
Average$4,244$5,891$6,779
Rough$3,531$4,872$5,565
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,181$8,525$9,839
Clean$5,766$7,939$9,145
Average$4,936$6,768$7,756
Rough$4,106$5,597$6,367
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,084$7,216$8,410
Clean$4,743$6,721$7,816
Average$4,060$5,730$6,629
Rough$3,378$4,738$5,442
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,038$7,113$8,275
Clean$4,699$6,624$7,691
Average$4,023$5,647$6,523
Rough$3,347$4,670$5,355
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,750$7,886$9,084
Clean$5,364$7,344$8,443
Average$4,592$6,261$7,161
Rough$3,820$5,178$5,879
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,212$5,608$6,392
Clean$3,930$5,222$5,941
Average$3,364$4,452$5,039
Rough$2,799$3,682$4,136
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,533$7,814$9,092
Clean$5,161$7,278$8,450
Average$4,419$6,205$7,167
Rough$3,676$5,131$5,884
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,511$8,042$9,456
Clean$5,141$7,490$8,788
Average$4,401$6,385$7,454
Rough$3,661$5,281$6,119
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,840$8,138$9,425
Clean$5,448$7,579$8,760
Average$4,664$6,461$7,430
Rough$3,880$5,343$6,099
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,490$6,374$7,428
Clean$4,189$5,936$6,904
Average$3,586$5,061$5,855
Rough$2,983$4,185$4,807
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,879$7,374$8,767
Clean$4,552$6,868$8,148
Average$3,897$5,855$6,911
Rough$3,242$4,842$5,673
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,447$8,081$9,551
Clean$5,082$7,526$8,877
Average$4,350$6,416$7,529
Rough$3,619$5,306$6,181
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,970$8,572$10,027
Clean$5,570$7,984$9,319
Average$4,768$6,806$7,904
Rough$3,967$5,629$6,489
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,349$8,794$10,164
Clean$5,923$8,190$9,447
Average$5,070$6,982$8,012
Rough$4,218$5,774$6,577
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,154$6,104$7,193
Clean$3,875$5,685$6,686
Average$3,317$4,847$5,670
Rough$2,760$4,008$4,655
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,609$7,850$9,106
Clean$5,233$7,311$8,463
Average$4,480$6,233$7,178
Rough$3,727$5,155$5,892
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,350$8,754$10,101
Clean$5,924$8,153$9,388
Average$5,071$6,950$7,963
Rough$4,219$5,748$6,537
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,429$7,491$8,649
Clean$5,064$6,977$8,038
Average$4,335$5,948$6,818
Rough$3,607$4,919$5,597
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,754$5,433$6,371
Clean$3,502$5,060$5,921
Average$2,998$4,313$5,022
Rough$2,494$3,567$4,123
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,502 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,060 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2008 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Nissan Frontier ranges from $2,494 to $6,371, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2008 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.