Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,483
|$8,186
|$9,694
|Clean
|$5,115
|$7,624
|$9,009
|Average
|$4,379
|$6,499
|$7,641
|Rough
|$3,643
|$5,375
|$6,273
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,494
|$6,483
|$7,595
|Clean
|$4,192
|$6,038
|$7,059
|Average
|$3,589
|$5,148
|$5,987
|Rough
|$2,986
|$4,257
|$4,915
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,536
|$6,361
|$7,383
|Clean
|$4,231
|$5,924
|$6,862
|Average
|$3,622
|$5,050
|$5,820
|Rough
|$3,014
|$4,176
|$4,778
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,340
|$5,465
|$6,101
|Clean
|$4,048
|$5,090
|$5,671
|Average
|$3,466
|$4,339
|$4,810
|Rough
|$2,883
|$3,588
|$3,948
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,955
|$8,142
|$9,369
|Clean
|$5,555
|$7,583
|$8,708
|Average
|$4,756
|$6,465
|$7,386
|Rough
|$3,956
|$5,346
|$6,063
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,958
|$6,969
|$8,094
|Clean
|$4,625
|$6,490
|$7,523
|Average
|$3,959
|$5,533
|$6,381
|Rough
|$3,294
|$4,576
|$5,238
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,758
|$8,551
|$10,111
|Clean
|$5,371
|$7,964
|$9,397
|Average
|$4,598
|$6,789
|$7,970
|Rough
|$3,825
|$5,615
|$6,543
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,315
|$7,420
|$8,599
|Clean
|$4,958
|$6,911
|$7,993
|Average
|$4,244
|$5,891
|$6,779
|Rough
|$3,531
|$4,872
|$5,565
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,181
|$8,525
|$9,839
|Clean
|$5,766
|$7,939
|$9,145
|Average
|$4,936
|$6,768
|$7,756
|Rough
|$4,106
|$5,597
|$6,367
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,084
|$7,216
|$8,410
|Clean
|$4,743
|$6,721
|$7,816
|Average
|$4,060
|$5,730
|$6,629
|Rough
|$3,378
|$4,738
|$5,442
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,038
|$7,113
|$8,275
|Clean
|$4,699
|$6,624
|$7,691
|Average
|$4,023
|$5,647
|$6,523
|Rough
|$3,347
|$4,670
|$5,355
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,750
|$7,886
|$9,084
|Clean
|$5,364
|$7,344
|$8,443
|Average
|$4,592
|$6,261
|$7,161
|Rough
|$3,820
|$5,178
|$5,879
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,212
|$5,608
|$6,392
|Clean
|$3,930
|$5,222
|$5,941
|Average
|$3,364
|$4,452
|$5,039
|Rough
|$2,799
|$3,682
|$4,136
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,533
|$7,814
|$9,092
|Clean
|$5,161
|$7,278
|$8,450
|Average
|$4,419
|$6,205
|$7,167
|Rough
|$3,676
|$5,131
|$5,884
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,511
|$8,042
|$9,456
|Clean
|$5,141
|$7,490
|$8,788
|Average
|$4,401
|$6,385
|$7,454
|Rough
|$3,661
|$5,281
|$6,119
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,840
|$8,138
|$9,425
|Clean
|$5,448
|$7,579
|$8,760
|Average
|$4,664
|$6,461
|$7,430
|Rough
|$3,880
|$5,343
|$6,099
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,490
|$6,374
|$7,428
|Clean
|$4,189
|$5,936
|$6,904
|Average
|$3,586
|$5,061
|$5,855
|Rough
|$2,983
|$4,185
|$4,807
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,879
|$7,374
|$8,767
|Clean
|$4,552
|$6,868
|$8,148
|Average
|$3,897
|$5,855
|$6,911
|Rough
|$3,242
|$4,842
|$5,673
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,447
|$8,081
|$9,551
|Clean
|$5,082
|$7,526
|$8,877
|Average
|$4,350
|$6,416
|$7,529
|Rough
|$3,619
|$5,306
|$6,181
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,970
|$8,572
|$10,027
|Clean
|$5,570
|$7,984
|$9,319
|Average
|$4,768
|$6,806
|$7,904
|Rough
|$3,967
|$5,629
|$6,489
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,349
|$8,794
|$10,164
|Clean
|$5,923
|$8,190
|$9,447
|Average
|$5,070
|$6,982
|$8,012
|Rough
|$4,218
|$5,774
|$6,577
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,154
|$6,104
|$7,193
|Clean
|$3,875
|$5,685
|$6,686
|Average
|$3,317
|$4,847
|$5,670
|Rough
|$2,760
|$4,008
|$4,655
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,609
|$7,850
|$9,106
|Clean
|$5,233
|$7,311
|$8,463
|Average
|$4,480
|$6,233
|$7,178
|Rough
|$3,727
|$5,155
|$5,892
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,350
|$8,754
|$10,101
|Clean
|$5,924
|$8,153
|$9,388
|Average
|$5,071
|$6,950
|$7,963
|Rough
|$4,219
|$5,748
|$6,537
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,429
|$7,491
|$8,649
|Clean
|$5,064
|$6,977
|$8,038
|Average
|$4,335
|$5,948
|$6,818
|Rough
|$3,607
|$4,919
|$5,597
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,754
|$5,433
|$6,371
|Clean
|$3,502
|$5,060
|$5,921
|Average
|$2,998
|$4,313
|$5,022
|Rough
|$2,494
|$3,567
|$4,123