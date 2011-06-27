Used 2008 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews
Fantastic truck
I was all about getting a Toyota Tacoma, drove several and liked the raised suspension, but the ride itself wasn't that strong. After I tested a Frontier, I was sold. Off-the-line pickup in this V6 reminds you of a V8. Have yet to tow anything, but have used the bed for hauling heavy furniture and haven't noticed a change in the way it drives. There seems to be a strong dislike of the interior, but in my opinion, its a truck, and I'm not expecting anything fancy. Very fun to drive, and even though I live in a big city, its not too hard to get around. Like previous reviews, the turning radius leaves much to be desired, but overall, I love this truck.
LOVE this truck!
I ABSOLUTELY love this truck! I have the '08 4.0L V6 4x4 Frontier and think it's a great truck for it's size. I bought it "new" (it had 1 owner before me who bought it from the dealership new, didn't make a payment on it, and had it repossessed 6months after buying it...the truck hit 2k miles on my test drive), and have put 28k miles on it in just the last year and a half. It drives like a car, but can act like a truck. I use it off roads and it's reliable, handles well, and climbs obstacles. On the road, it's quiet, acceleration picks up really quickly, and steering is perfect. Not super tight, but definitely not loose. Turn radius is great and 4WD doesn't compromise it at all.
Turning radius!!!
Excellent power and rides like a car. Plenty of room for my 6 foot frame. I had a full-sized 2006 Chevrolet crew cab that was easier to get into a parking space than my Frontier. Turning radius is terrible for a mid sized truck. Highway mileage isn't all that much better than the full sized Chevy 2 wheel drive, but city mileage is about 5 mpg better.(18-19 mpg). Headlights aren't very good, fog lights should be standard.
Nissan Quality
I purchased this truck based on the reliability of my older Nissan 4X4 pickup which I purchased new in 1984 and which still runs well. This '08 vehicle is solidly built and engineered to accommodate the demands of a truck which is used for work both on the highway and off-road. Shifting is exceptionally smooth and power from the V-6 is plentiful. Excellent handling on mountainous terrain and in winter weather. Interior features are accessible and comfortable for +6ft. passengers. Rear Jump seats not designed for long-haul comfort but space is useful for stowing items needing protection from the weather. Fuel economy has been 21 mpg highway driving. Utilitrack system a big plus.
Very nice truck
I purchased my 2008 Frontier used with 32,000 miles on it(one owner). The truck is great, turning radius sucks and I wish they included fog lights as standard equipment on the Frontier. I've had Toyota's and Nissan's and both are very reliable trucks. But this time it was all about price. I love this Frontier, the way it rides, the looks of it!
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2008 Nissan Frontier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019