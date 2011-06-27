Used 2006 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

2006 Nissan Frontier aolaniesene , 02/08/2011 41 of 44 people found this review helpful We purchased a Nissan because we believed in it's superior quality. We believed that we would have a truck that would easily last us 10 years. However, after just 4 years - and almost nearing to paying off this truck's loan - we experienced what other forums show is a common manufacturer defect. At high mileages, Frontiers may experience a break in its radiator, causing coolant to mix in with transmission liquid. Even though we have been excellent Nissan clients, bringing in our Nissan for regular servicing to ensure it lasts long...we've been hit by this defect. So, the non-reward for taking care of our truck is having recently paid approx. $6k.. Report Abuse

LE Crew Cab Rocks! D , 12/16/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Traded My 01 Tacoma. Had a great experience so I decided to buy another one. After testing driving both vehicles I found the Frontier was better equipped for my needs. The Frontier has a great ride. Stiff but very stable. I don't feel the bounciness on the highway as the Tacoma did on my test drive. The transmission shifts are quick and precise. Comfort is great. Albeit the Tacoma scored better with their back seat. Price was the biggest deciding factor. The SR5 Tacoma costs almost $1500 more than my LE Crew Cab. The LE has far more options. I think the Frontier is a great bargain for what you get.

Avoid NISSAN! cghoffpauir , 10/25/2012 24 of 30 people found this review helpful In May of 2012 the radiator failed on this truck and we had it replaced at the cost of $1000.00. My son drove this truck for three months after the radiator repair and then the transmission failed. We had it towed to the dealership and were told that the repair cost was going to be $7,300.00. We did some research and called about six or seven transmission shops in town and found one that could do the repairs for $4,500.00. So we had the truck towed to a new shop. The shop owner is very familiar with the defect and knows exactly what to do to repair it.

Mixed Feelings kevymckev , 02/02/2013 15 of 20 people found this review helpful I have been the sole owner of my 06' SE Frontier since it rolled off the lot in July of 06'. The truck had a great V6 power & solid comfort and excellent affordability.My opinion changes after a serious accident with this truck. The key benefit was how well this truck absorbed a major collision. The truck immediatly lowered and reduced the impact i felt..preventing serious injury on my part. I love this truck for that.I have lost 100 miles to the tank of gas. Pre-Accident i was getting 350 miles per tank. Now i only get a meager 250. The power of my V6 has been reduced drastically.I have also replaced the battery 4 times with this truck. Only 100,000 miles on it.This truck had potential