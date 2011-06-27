Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,731
|$6,743
|$7,861
|Clean
|$4,356
|$6,201
|$7,217
|Average
|$3,606
|$5,116
|$5,931
|Rough
|$2,856
|$4,032
|$4,644
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,045
|$7,411
|$8,722
|Clean
|$4,645
|$6,815
|$8,008
|Average
|$3,846
|$5,623
|$6,580
|Rough
|$3,046
|$4,431
|$5,152
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,745
|$5,589
|$6,612
|Clean
|$3,448
|$5,140
|$6,070
|Average
|$2,855
|$4,241
|$4,988
|Rough
|$2,261
|$3,342
|$3,906
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,717
|$5,708
|$6,811
|Clean
|$3,422
|$5,249
|$6,254
|Average
|$2,833
|$4,331
|$5,139
|Rough
|$2,244
|$3,413
|$4,024
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,593
|$6,728
|$7,912
|Clean
|$4,229
|$6,187
|$7,265
|Average
|$3,501
|$5,105
|$5,969
|Rough
|$2,773
|$4,023
|$4,674
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,495
|$4,943
|$5,746
|Clean
|$3,218
|$4,545
|$5,276
|Average
|$2,664
|$3,750
|$4,335
|Rough
|$2,110
|$2,955
|$3,395
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,222
|$6,375
|$7,568
|Clean
|$3,888
|$5,863
|$6,949
|Average
|$3,218
|$4,837
|$5,710
|Rough
|$2,549
|$3,812
|$4,471
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,111
|$6,148
|$7,276
|Clean
|$3,785
|$5,653
|$6,680
|Average
|$3,134
|$4,665
|$5,489
|Rough
|$2,482
|$3,676
|$4,298
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,519
|$6,628
|$7,799
|Clean
|$4,161
|$6,095
|$7,160
|Average
|$3,445
|$5,029
|$5,884
|Rough
|$2,728
|$3,963
|$4,607
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,212
|$6,065
|$7,093
|Clean
|$3,879
|$5,578
|$6,512
|Average
|$3,211
|$4,602
|$5,351
|Rough
|$2,543
|$3,627
|$4,190
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,945
|$7,548
|$8,990
|Clean
|$4,553
|$6,941
|$8,254
|Average
|$3,769
|$5,727
|$6,782
|Rough
|$2,985
|$4,513
|$5,311
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,440
|$4,620
|$5,278
|Clean
|$3,168
|$4,249
|$4,846
|Average
|$2,622
|$3,506
|$3,982
|Rough
|$2,077
|$2,762
|$3,118
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,643
|$6,722
|$7,874
|Clean
|$4,275
|$6,181
|$7,229
|Average
|$3,539
|$5,100
|$5,940
|Rough
|$2,803
|$4,019
|$4,651
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,400
|$6,968
|$8,388
|Clean
|$4,052
|$6,408
|$7,701
|Average
|$3,354
|$5,287
|$6,328
|Rough
|$2,657
|$4,166
|$4,955
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,751
|$7,348
|$8,785
|Clean
|$4,375
|$6,757
|$8,066
|Average
|$3,622
|$5,575
|$6,628
|Rough
|$2,869
|$4,393
|$5,190
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,839
|$7,047
|$8,272
|Clean
|$4,455
|$6,480
|$7,595
|Average
|$3,688
|$5,347
|$6,241
|Rough
|$2,921
|$4,213
|$4,887
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,284
|$7,737
|$9,097
|Clean
|$4,865
|$7,115
|$8,352
|Average
|$4,027
|$5,870
|$6,863
|Rough
|$3,190
|$4,626
|$5,374
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,055
|$4,711
|$5,629
|Clean
|$2,813
|$4,332
|$5,168
|Average
|$2,329
|$3,575
|$4,246
|Rough
|$1,844
|$2,817
|$3,325
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,652
|$3,645
|$4,198
|Clean
|$2,442
|$3,352
|$3,855
|Average
|$2,022
|$2,766
|$3,167
|Rough
|$1,601
|$2,179
|$2,480