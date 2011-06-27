  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2006 Nissan Frontier
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,731$6,743$7,861
Clean$4,356$6,201$7,217
Average$3,606$5,116$5,931
Rough$2,856$4,032$4,644
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,045$7,411$8,722
Clean$4,645$6,815$8,008
Average$3,846$5,623$6,580
Rough$3,046$4,431$5,152
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,745$5,589$6,612
Clean$3,448$5,140$6,070
Average$2,855$4,241$4,988
Rough$2,261$3,342$3,906
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,717$5,708$6,811
Clean$3,422$5,249$6,254
Average$2,833$4,331$5,139
Rough$2,244$3,413$4,024
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,593$6,728$7,912
Clean$4,229$6,187$7,265
Average$3,501$5,105$5,969
Rough$2,773$4,023$4,674
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,495$4,943$5,746
Clean$3,218$4,545$5,276
Average$2,664$3,750$4,335
Rough$2,110$2,955$3,395
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,222$6,375$7,568
Clean$3,888$5,863$6,949
Average$3,218$4,837$5,710
Rough$2,549$3,812$4,471
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,111$6,148$7,276
Clean$3,785$5,653$6,680
Average$3,134$4,665$5,489
Rough$2,482$3,676$4,298
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,519$6,628$7,799
Clean$4,161$6,095$7,160
Average$3,445$5,029$5,884
Rough$2,728$3,963$4,607
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,212$6,065$7,093
Clean$3,879$5,578$6,512
Average$3,211$4,602$5,351
Rough$2,543$3,627$4,190
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,945$7,548$8,990
Clean$4,553$6,941$8,254
Average$3,769$5,727$6,782
Rough$2,985$4,513$5,311
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,440$4,620$5,278
Clean$3,168$4,249$4,846
Average$2,622$3,506$3,982
Rough$2,077$2,762$3,118
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,643$6,722$7,874
Clean$4,275$6,181$7,229
Average$3,539$5,100$5,940
Rough$2,803$4,019$4,651
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,400$6,968$8,388
Clean$4,052$6,408$7,701
Average$3,354$5,287$6,328
Rough$2,657$4,166$4,955
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,751$7,348$8,785
Clean$4,375$6,757$8,066
Average$3,622$5,575$6,628
Rough$2,869$4,393$5,190
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,839$7,047$8,272
Clean$4,455$6,480$7,595
Average$3,688$5,347$6,241
Rough$2,921$4,213$4,887
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,284$7,737$9,097
Clean$4,865$7,115$8,352
Average$4,027$5,870$6,863
Rough$3,190$4,626$5,374
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,055$4,711$5,629
Clean$2,813$4,332$5,168
Average$2,329$3,575$4,246
Rough$1,844$2,817$3,325
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,652$3,645$4,198
Clean$2,442$3,352$3,855
Average$2,022$2,766$3,167
Rough$1,601$2,179$2,480
Sell my 2006 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,332 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,332 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,332 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Nissan Frontier ranges from $1,844 to $5,629, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.