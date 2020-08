Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class for Sale Near Me

Ultimate Motors - Midlothian / Virginia

A very clean and well serviced 2010 Mercedes Benz R350 4MATIC with Sport Appearance Package, Rear Entertainment System, and a clean Carfax history report. Additional options include Panorama Sunroof, Premium HD Sound, Navigation, Aux Port, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats with Memory, Back Up Camera, 3rd Row Seating, Power Rear Liftgate and all standard Mercedes Benz power and luxury features. It's very brilliant Alpine Blue exterior finish has a high gloss factory like shine that's rust, ding, and scratch free. With it's 4 curb free wheels and untapped bumper covers it has maintained it's showroom look and appeal. You'll find the odor free Ash interior cabin to have been exceptionally well maintained since new with it's blemish free seats and stain free carpeting. Thanks to the previous owner's commitment to routine services and inspections including fluid flushes, filter changes and oil services, our pre-purchase check over found everything in factory like working condition.Fully serviced and inspected, including a fresh synthetic oil service, and a new VA state inspection.It's completely ready for it's new owner. Our affiliation with over 20 credit unions affords our customers great interest rates plus we have extended warranty options for your budget and all your driving needs.Please give us a call at 804-378-8656 or visit us 24/7 @ www.ultimatemotorsva.comThere's more to buying a pre-owned vehicle than price...Just read any of our 172 five star reviews. www.ultimatemotorsva.com/web/client_testimonials

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGCB6FE0AA101544

Stock: 101544

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-25-2016