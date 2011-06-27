  1. Home
Used 2010 Nissan Armada Consumer Reviews

4.7
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My second armada

duckman, 11/17/2010
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is my second armada i also owned a 2005 se i love the power and reliability we use ours to tow a travel trailer extensively the self leveling rear end never gave us a problem and the power this unit has a fully loaded 29' trailer fells like your not pulling any thing i've owned fordm Chevy and dodge you can keep em these are in my opinion the most comfortable, powerful,and reliable suv/truck 4x4 on the market.

Value Leader

Scott, 11/10/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

With $4,500 incentive, no contest. Even 3-4 year old used large SUV couldn't compete. Rear view camera critical on large SUV and Armada is best. Best in class 3rd row comfort and cargo space. Nice interior design, despite a few rough edges. Lots of little storage, but sub-floor storage in back would help. Push-button start and proximity unlock on hatch would be nice improvements. Excellent ride quality, despite engine roar (part of its character). Worst in class gas mileage; 14mpg mixed. But, trade for excellent towing and amazing acceleration, it's worth it. If you don't need off road or towing, go with a minivan; more space, more convenience, 30% cheaper. It's my 5th Nissan!

Travel cruiser and student mover

DB, 03/25/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

While ok for driving around town, the Armada was fantastic as a long distance cruiser, as a tow vehicle for our boat, and as a moving truck for our college students. You don’t buy this car for gas mileage or sporty driving. It’s a hauler for people and stuff. The car held up great since we bought it. The paint still looks fantastic and the interior is still in great shape. All the electronics are still working. We had a normal amount of maintenance beyond the warranty period - nothing outrageously expensive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great SUV

James, 03/09/2016
SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
28 of 33 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used, a 2010, with 85000 miles. I went from only owning Lexus vehicles, to this one, and I have to say, I love it - it's perfect. People complain about mileage, but it's a big car, so it is expected to be poor. I average around 14 to 15 MPG overall. Summer its higher, winter it's lower. I traded in a Lexus RX because I wanted something with 3 rows of seats, with a third row that is actually usable. I looked at the Ford Expedition, Suburban, and Yukon, and none of them seemed to have a third row that anyone over the age of 5 could fit into. People note this car rides similar to a truck - and that's because it is one. That said, I think it rides very well, and is responsive for such a big vehicle. Moreover, the Armada is fast - much faster than you would expect. There is ample room for 2nd row passengers, and tons of cargo storage throughout. I have the Platinum version with bucket second row seats - so there is a console between the two seats. DVD entertainment works well. Heated steering wheel is awesome in the winter. In fact, I towed out a Ford F250 this winter that found itself stuck in the snow - and did it with great ease. As a whole, I would totally recommend this vehicle. It's great for family, or to fold down all the seats for hauling stuff. Tows 9100 lbs - more than any truck in it's class. I haven't had it long enough to rate reliability, but so far, it's been great - no problems. Update 9/8/18 I now have 145000 miles and would still completely recommend this truck. I have had no major issues with it, and still love it just as much as I did when I first bought it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice Car

wakefan01, 11/24/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Have a 2010 Titanium 4wd Armada. Great family vehicle. This car makes towing easy and it is very capable off road as well. Overall, this is a very nice truck and i am very pleased with it.

