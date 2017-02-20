Used 2017 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida

Audi Certified 5 years unlimited mile warranty. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Brilliant Black 2017 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Navigation System, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Red Brake Calipers, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! 23/27 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateFor your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania "HandPicked" vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology; more power than you might think from the turbocharged, four-cylinder engine; precise handling that makes it easy to maneuver in any situation; standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUC1AFV6H1004973

Stock: H1004973P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020