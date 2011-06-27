Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,111
|$7,039
|$8,176
|Clean
|$4,775
|$6,580
|$7,643
|Average
|$4,104
|$5,661
|$6,576
|Rough
|$3,432
|$4,743
|$5,509
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,289
|$7,089
|$8,152
|Clean
|$4,941
|$6,626
|$7,621
|Average
|$4,246
|$5,701
|$6,557
|Rough
|$3,551
|$4,776
|$5,493
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,454
|$6,493
|$7,110
|Clean
|$5,096
|$6,070
|$6,646
|Average
|$4,379
|$5,222
|$5,718
|Rough
|$3,662
|$4,375
|$4,791
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,893
|$7,998
|$9,240
|Clean
|$5,506
|$7,476
|$8,637
|Average
|$4,731
|$6,432
|$7,432
|Rough
|$3,957
|$5,389
|$6,226
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,870
|$6,678
|$7,747
|Clean
|$4,550
|$6,242
|$7,241
|Average
|$3,910
|$5,371
|$6,231
|Rough
|$3,270
|$4,500
|$5,220
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,752
|$7,688
|$8,833
|Clean
|$5,374
|$7,186
|$8,257
|Average
|$4,618
|$6,183
|$7,104
|Rough
|$3,862
|$5,180
|$5,952
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,406
|$7,598
|$8,306
|Clean
|$5,985
|$7,102
|$7,764
|Average
|$5,143
|$6,111
|$6,680
|Rough
|$4,301
|$5,120
|$5,597
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,114
|$8,103
|$9,277
|Clean
|$5,713
|$7,574
|$8,672
|Average
|$4,909
|$6,517
|$7,462
|Rough
|$4,106
|$5,460
|$6,251