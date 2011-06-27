  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,111$7,039$8,176
Clean$4,775$6,580$7,643
Average$4,104$5,661$6,576
Rough$3,432$4,743$5,509
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,289$7,089$8,152
Clean$4,941$6,626$7,621
Average$4,246$5,701$6,557
Rough$3,551$4,776$5,493
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,454$6,493$7,110
Clean$5,096$6,070$6,646
Average$4,379$5,222$5,718
Rough$3,662$4,375$4,791
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,893$7,998$9,240
Clean$5,506$7,476$8,637
Average$4,731$6,432$7,432
Rough$3,957$5,389$6,226
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,870$6,678$7,747
Clean$4,550$6,242$7,241
Average$3,910$5,371$6,231
Rough$3,270$4,500$5,220
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,752$7,688$8,833
Clean$5,374$7,186$8,257
Average$4,618$6,183$7,104
Rough$3,862$5,180$5,952
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,406$7,598$8,306
Clean$5,985$7,102$7,764
Average$5,143$6,111$6,680
Rough$4,301$5,120$5,597
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,114$8,103$9,277
Clean$5,713$7,574$8,672
Average$4,909$6,517$7,462
Rough$4,106$5,460$6,251
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan Armada on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,476 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Armada is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,476 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Nissan Armada, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,476 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Nissan Armada. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Nissan Armada and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Nissan Armada ranges from $3,957 to $9,240, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Nissan Armada is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.