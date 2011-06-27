Estimated values
2006 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,783
|$4,123
|$4,847
|Clean
|$2,554
|$3,785
|$4,449
|Average
|$2,096
|$3,109
|$3,655
|Rough
|$1,638
|$2,433
|$2,860
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Armada SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,716
|$3,545
|$3,995
|Clean
|$2,493
|$3,254
|$3,668
|Average
|$2,046
|$2,673
|$3,013
|Rough
|$1,599
|$2,092
|$2,358
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,934
|$4,261
|$4,978
|Clean
|$2,692
|$3,912
|$4,570
|Average
|$2,210
|$3,213
|$3,754
|Rough
|$1,727
|$2,515
|$2,938
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,136
|$4,678
|$5,510
|Clean
|$2,878
|$4,294
|$5,058
|Average
|$2,362
|$3,527
|$4,155
|Rough
|$1,846
|$2,760
|$3,252
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,358
|$4,949
|$5,809
|Clean
|$3,081
|$4,543
|$5,333
|Average
|$2,529
|$3,732
|$4,381
|Rough
|$1,976
|$2,920
|$3,428