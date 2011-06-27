Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,915
|$7,538
|$8,911
|Clean
|$5,704
|$7,260
|$8,564
|Average
|$5,282
|$6,704
|$7,869
|Rough
|$4,860
|$6,148
|$7,175
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,611
|$8,316
|$9,760
|Clean
|$6,375
|$8,009
|$9,380
|Average
|$5,903
|$7,396
|$8,619
|Rough
|$5,431
|$6,782
|$7,858
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,463
|$7,888
|$9,099
|Clean
|$6,232
|$7,597
|$8,744
|Average
|$5,771
|$7,015
|$8,035
|Rough
|$5,310
|$6,433
|$7,326
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,218
|$6,724
|$7,997
|Clean
|$5,032
|$6,476
|$7,686
|Average
|$4,659
|$5,980
|$7,062
|Rough
|$4,287
|$5,484
|$6,439
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,541
|$7,099
|$8,416
|Clean
|$5,343
|$6,837
|$8,088
|Average
|$4,947
|$6,313
|$7,432
|Rough
|$4,552
|$5,789
|$6,776