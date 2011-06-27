  1. Home
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Value

Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,915$7,538$8,911
Clean$5,704$7,260$8,564
Average$5,282$6,704$7,869
Rough$4,860$6,148$7,175
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,611$8,316$9,760
Clean$6,375$8,009$9,380
Average$5,903$7,396$8,619
Rough$5,431$6,782$7,858
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,463$7,888$9,099
Clean$6,232$7,597$8,744
Average$5,771$7,015$8,035
Rough$5,310$6,433$7,326
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,218$6,724$7,997
Clean$5,032$6,476$7,686
Average$4,659$5,980$7,062
Rough$4,287$5,484$6,439
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,541$7,099$8,416
Clean$5,343$6,837$8,088
Average$4,947$6,313$7,432
Rough$4,552$5,789$6,776
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,476 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels.
To understand if the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.