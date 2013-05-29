Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me
- 145,649 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$2,523 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Front Heated Seats. This Mazda CX-5 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DEXD0100255
Stock: 122547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 102,081 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,888$1,856 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Front Wheel Drive , like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, New tIRES, lEATHER iNT, cRUISE cONTROL, bLUETOOTH, sUNROOF, bACK uP cAMERA, oNsTAR, gps nAVIGATION, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2DE1D0163359
Stock: 2549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 220,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,945$1,307 Below Market
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DE5D0157186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,379 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$1,507 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Look at this 2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-5 features the following options: BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK MICA, Window lock out feature, Warning lights -inc: brake system, high-beam headlights, turn signals/hazard warning on, check engine, engine oil pressure, engine coolant 'high' temp, engine coolant 'low' temp, battery charge, defogger-on, airbag/front seat belt pretensioner system, door-ajar, low fuel, anti-lock brake system, cruise control on, tire pressure monitoring system, Trip computer -inc: current average fuel economy, distance-to-empty, average vehicle speed, Traction control system (TCS), Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire, Silver interior door handles, and Side-impact door beams. Stop by and visit us at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4BE2D0100348
Stock: TD0100348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 133,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$1,209 Below Market
Meeker Hill Auto Sales - Germantown / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CE8D0125737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,737$825 Below Market
Don Jacobs BMW - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2BE4D0147109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH AUX AND USB ALLOY WHEELS ALL WHEEL DRIVE GRAND TOURING PACKAGE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DE7D0114050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,114$1,851 Below Market
Ciocca Hyundai - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. WAS $10,595. Keyless Start, CD Player, Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, MP3 Player, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, New State Inspection. SEE MORE!EXCELLENT VALUEWas $10,595.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Entry. Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Mazda CX-5 Touring with Black Mica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"With its fuel-efficient engine, engaging driving experience and daring styling, the 2013 Mazda CX-5 is a good pick for those seeking a sporty yet thrifty crossover SUV." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CE7D0150150
Stock: B130150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 93,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,345$1,052 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Pristine , Clean Car Fax , One Owner .Priced Top 10 in a 1500 mile radius.Volume Pricing made us number one ! Customer Service keeps us thereCrystal White Pearl Mica 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CE4D0159064
Stock: MU4665T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 154,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$995 Below Market
Pensacola Honda - Pensacola / Florida
Scores 32 Highway MPG and 26 City MPG! This Mazda CX-5 delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*BOSE & MOONROOF PKG -inc: Bose 9-speaker premium sound system pwr glass moonroof, BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, SKY BLUE MICA, TOURING TECH PKG -inc: TomTom navigation system auto on/off HID headlights AFS w/auto leveling rain sensing wipers auto dimming rearivew mirror w/HomeLink burglar alarm, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Tire Pressure Monitor*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 35 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Pensacola Honda, 6675 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505 to claim your Mazda CX-5!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CE3D0134768
Stock: TD0134768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 80,681 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977$712 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** BLOWOUT PRICES*** BUY HERE PAY HERE***EVERYONE IS APPROVED*** GREAT DEAL***BACKUP CAMERA*** Won't last long 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring. Fast approval guarantee. Drive and Looks Like New. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CE5D0113971
Stock: 113971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 140,872 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,481$708 Below Market
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
FOUR NEW TIRES! ONE CARFAX OWNER! Moonroof / sunroof, fog lights, back-up camera, leather interior with heated front seats, BOSE audio with CD, dual climate control, heated folding power side mirrors, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitoring System, brake assist. Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DEXD0157734
Stock: VU20062A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 118,885 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499$513 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, MOONROOF, LEATHER, ONLY 2 OWNERS, BLUETOOTH, FOG LAMPS, MULTI-ZONE A/C, AWD, BLIND SPOT MONITORING.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# D0162271 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $905 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Replaced Rear Brake Pad & Rotors, Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This all wheel drive 2013 Mazda Cx-5 Grand Touring features an impressive 4cyl, 2.0l, 155.0hp Engine with a Metropolitan Gray Mica Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 118,885 miles this 2013 Mazda Cx-5 is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2013 Mazda Cx-5 in Delaware,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# D0162271 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2013 Mazda Cx-5 Grand Touring ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2013 Mazda Cx-5 Grand Touring! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 31.0 Highway MPG and 25.0 City MPG! This Mazda Cx-5 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.0l, 155.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Push Button Start, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Spare Tire (Small Size), Remote Fuel Door, Tachometer, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Sunroof, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DEXD0162271
Stock: D0162271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 98,923 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,988$1,025 Below Market
Randy Marion Cadillac - Mooresville / North Carolina
Randy Marion Certified!!!'Saves You Money!' LOW MILES AWD NEW TIRES!!!! All vehicles also come with a 3000 mile additional warranty. 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 25/31 City/Highway MPG Sport 2013 30+ MPG, **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, **BLUETOOTH, **CLIMATE CONTROL, **EXTRA CLEAN, **LOCAL TRADE, **LOW MILEAGE, **LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, **NEW BRAKES, **NEW TIRES, **NON-SMOKER, **ONE OWNER, **PASSED STATE INSPECTION, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS, **REMAINDER OF THE FACTORY WARRANTY, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **SECURTIY SYSTEM, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, **XM SATELLITE RADIO, 4D Sport Utility, SKYACTIV-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V all prices plus shop & resist all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4BE8D0165947
Stock: SP3971A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 105,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500$920 Below Market
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2013 Mazda CX-5 4dr AWD 4dr Automatic Grand Touring features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DE3D0168980
Stock: P168980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 74,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999
Classic Chevrolet - Mentor / Ohio
Call Rebekah or Dan at 440-953-1070 to make this one yours!! Meet our great looking 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD shown off in Metropolitan Gray Mica. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 155hp while tethered to a precision crafted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive at adds some enjoyment to your drive and with up to 31mpg, you have money to spare and can drive right past the gas stations. The exteriors Soul of Motion design is complemented with bold halogen headlights, fog lights, sporty alloy wheels, and an aerodynamic rear spoiler. Once you've found your way into the sophisticated Grand Touring leather-trimmed cockpit, you will be surrounded by premium materials and advanced features for your convenience. Heated front seats, 8-way power driver's seat, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, 5.8-inch color touch-screen display, 40/20/40 dual split-folding rear seat-back, and a Bose premium audio system w/9 speakers are just a few of the features provided. Engineers also had your safety in mind when designing the Mazda CX-5. Among the safety features, you will find advanced front airbags, side-impact airbags & side-impact curtain airbags, rearview backup camera, dynamic stability control, traction control system and a Blind Spot Monitoring System. The impressive amount of safety features has allowed the IIHS to name the CX-5 a Top Safety Pick. The days of compromise has ended with the introduction of the CX-5. Add some zoom-zoom to your drive with the award-winning CX-5. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DE9D0137720
Stock: 77407A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 105,072 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,183$345 Below Market
Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CE9D0142577
Stock: Z413695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- 85,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Chesapeake DriveTime - Chesapeake / Virginia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CE6D0125218
Stock: 1190152500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
