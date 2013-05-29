Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

4,123 listings
CX-5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,123 listings
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    145,649 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $2,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in White
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    102,081 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,888

    $1,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    220,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,945

    $1,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    65,379 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    133,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $1,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    60,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,737

    $825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    92,780 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    132,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,114

    $1,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring in White
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    93,342 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,345

    $1,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    154,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    80,681 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,977

    $712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    140,872 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,481

    $708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    118,885 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    $513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    98,923 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,988

    $1,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    105,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    74,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    105,072 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,183

    $345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    85,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-5

Read recent reviews for the Mazda CX-5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5102 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Detailed Review of my new2014 CX-5
nkrishna,05/29/2013
I practically researched the following small SUV's before settling down for the CX-5: 1. Mazda CX-5 2. 2013 Rav 4 Limited Edition 4WD 3. 2013 Honda CRV EX-L with Navi - 4WD 4. Acura RDX 2WD with Tech Package 5. Infiniti EX 37 6. Ford Escape I test drove all the above, some even multiple times to cross compare. There were others on my list which I did not test drive: 1. Buick - Encore 2. Chevy - Traverse 3. Jeep - Grand Cherokee. (The new small version was still not out) Finally, settled for CX-5 more from a value for money, fun to drive aspect. I have a blue color CX-5, AWD, GT, Tech Pack.
Full transparency. No surprises.
