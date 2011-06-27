  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  4. Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • standard voice-activated electronics interface
  • affordable price.
  • Indifferent engine power
  • far from sporty handling
  • limited cargo capacity.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$9,000 - $11,992
Used Outlander Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it's an agreeable urban runabout, the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is outclassed by other small crossovers that are either more practical or more fun to drive.

Vehicle overview

Think of the Outlander Sport as the little brother of Mitsubishi's Outlander, a model that is larger and offers a tiny third row of seating to handle up to seven passengers. "Sportiness" often encompasses compact dimensions and light weight, and that must be what Mitsubishi had in mind when naming the five-passenger Outlander Sport, because its actual performance doesn't really qualify as sporty.

For those whose chief concern is affordability, however, the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport delivers, with pricing that undercuts almost every competitor, as well as fuel economy -- up to 31 miles per gallon on the highway -- that's at the top of the class. The Outlander Sport is visibly much smaller than the Outlander and can be some 700 pounds lighter. Lightness is always a good thing.

The Outlander Sport's lightness and smaller size could be expected to translate into a certain agility, but the Sport's suspension tuning is too soft to make handling entertaining and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, borrowed from the Lancer compact car, lacks power, particularly when matched with the Sport's continuously variable transmission. The CVT automatic is a boon to economy, but does no favors for the Sport's already meager engine power, making for lackadaisical acceleration.

The 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is fine for an urban runabout, but those who want more athletic handling will find the Kia Sportage and Nissan Juke more satisfying. If cost is less of an issue and if you'll usually need more cargo capacity than the Sport provides, larger, more mainstream crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape and Honda CR-V are likely to be better all-around choices.

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a compact crossover SUV that is offered in two trim levels: the base ES and uplevel SE.

Standard features for the ES include 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, cruise control, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activated electronics interface and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an a USB/iPod interface.

The SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, heated front seats, keyless ignition/entry, a sliding armrest between the front seats, a second-row armrest with center pass-through, upgraded upholstery and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Most options are grouped together into packages that are available on either Outlander Sport trim level. The Navigation package includes a navigation system, a rearview camera and an RCA-style audio/video jack. The Exterior Sport package adds several cosmetic and aerodynamic elements, while the Interior package (available on models with automatic transmissions only) adds piano-black interior trim and an aluminum shift knob. Stand-alone options include 16-inch alloy wheels for the ES, the hard-drive-based navigation system, keyless ignition/entry and a six-CD changer.

Available on the SE AWD is a Premium package that includes a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a rearview camera (with display integrated into the rearview mirror) and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport gets updated exterior styling, improved sound insulation and higher-quality speakers for the sound system. All-wheel drive becomes available for the Outlander Sport's base ES trim and there are minor chassis and steering improvements.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission offered in the ES is a five-speed manual. A CVT is available as an option and is standard on the SE. For 2013, Mitsubishi says it revised the CVT to improve performance and refinement. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available for either of the Sport's trim levels. As with the regular Outlander, AWD models feature three driver-selectable modes to optimize traction.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Outlander Sport with a manual transmission accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in a respectable 8.8 seconds. We've yet to test an Outlander Sport with the updated CVT, but prior to this it turned in a sleepy 10.3-second time. The payoff comes at the gas pump: The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 city/31 highway mpg and 27 mpg combined for a CVT front-wheel-drive model. The manual earns 24/30/26 mpg, while automatic AWD Outlander Sports come in at 24/29/26 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport include front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, traction control and stability control.

In government crash testing, the Outlander Sport received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and four stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Outlander Sport scored "Good" (the highest possible rating) in the agency's frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, an AWD Outlander Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this segment.

Driving

It looks sharp enough, but we wish the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport's tidy dimensions and light weight translated to driving dynamics that equate with the name. Actual acceleration is acceptable, but you'll often wish there was at least the feeling of more power available -- particularly with the CVT. There's also too much body roll to make the driver feel confident in fast corners or while running quickly on back roads. The Sport's strong points -- affordable pricing, a lot of content and excellent fuel economy -- mostly involve the pocketbook, but its calm and quiet ride also makes it surprisingly good for highway commuting and longer road trips.

Interior

The 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport's interior offers little in the way of visual excitement or impressive materials. Fortunately, front passengers of average size will likely find a comfortable seating position thanks to well-shaped seats, plenty of head- and legroom and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column for the driver. Taller drivers may be a bit squished. The rear seats have slightly less room, but an average-sized adult should be comfortable enough.

The controls are within easy reach and simple to use, while Mitsubishi's well-executed Fuse voice activation system makes some audio and navigation functions a hands-free affair. Even more surprising is that the Fuse system is standard on all Outlander Sports. The Sport's limited cargo capacity -- which stands at 49.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down -- is well short of compact crossovers such as the Honda CR-V and is even less than the like-sized Nissan Juke.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1,000 Mile Review
has5kids,01/13/2013
My wife and I are the proud new owners of a 2013 Mitsu Outlander Sport in Mercury Grey. We test drove two ES models, one was FWD with the standard transmission and the other was AWD with the CVT. My wife actually was excited to have the standard transmission as an option, but in the end, she elected to forego the fun and added driver control offered by the stick in favor or the AWD w/ the very cool paddle shifting. We have nearly 1,000 miles on the vehicle in just over a week and have noted many highlights and only a few lows. The styling is aggressive and cool... almost menacing from the front. The interior materials are great and original. The AWD actually works and is useful.
So far, great car!
lejean,07/01/2014
I bought my 2013 pearl white Outlander Sport in November, 2013. I have over 32,000 miles on it so far, not a bit of trouble. I usually read professional reviews before I buy anything but this time I didn't. My Ford Taurus was costing a fortune in repairs. I wanted good mileage and all the bells and whistles. I looked at Honda and various other cars, despite the higher prices, could not find the extras I wanted. The Outlander Sport fits the bill and more. After reading professional reviews, I was embarrassed for buying a so-called "loser". However, talking with other owners and my own experience, I'm so glad I didn't read before I bought. Mitsubishi needs to put out the word. Real bargain!
Great Value-Excellent Reliability
nyame,07/11/2013
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased the vehicle about 3 months ago and I have logged just over 3,300 miles on it. It has a galore of technology features, comparable to any of the luxury vehicles out there, at a much affordable price. It looks great from the exterior and drives very smooth. The mpg rating for this vehicle is 24/31/27 but I am now averaging a combined mpg of 32, better than the official rating of 27. I calculate my mpg by dividing the total mileage travelled for a fill up by the amount of gas needed to bring the gas tank back to another fill up and I have done this 3 times. Of course, my city driving is only 20%, back-roads is 60% and highways is 20%. This is my second review after owning this vehicle for over 3 years. I am glad I made the choice to buy this vehicle. There has been no major problem with the vehicle and all that I have done in the past 3 years is to change the oil when the computer tells me to do so. I bought a case of the Mitsubishi OEM oil filters on the internet and have been doing my own oil change at home. The tires still look great after 3 years and rotate them every time I change my oil. I have had zero mechanical problems and this vehicles just drives. I have driven it cross country from Reno, Nevada to Vancouver, Canada without a sweat. All the electronics and technology that came with the vehicle are all working fine after 3 years. I actually get better gas mileage than the manufacturer rated mpg. I drive this vehicle every day to work and average 33-34 mpg and this is driving in the city of Reno-Sparks. After 3 years, I can say that this is a great car, for the value, technology and reliability. I think this vehicle is under rated by the so-called review experts.
Fuel Economy Misleading
Garry Smith,05/02/2016
LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
On the highway I will average between 19-22 mpg but in town driving I get 21-23 mpg. I like how they now tell say that you can get up to 24 city and 31 highway. Since my first fill-up my best mpg on the highway was 23 mpg. I love the vehicle and plan to keep it until the wheels fall off but someone should take a good hard look at the figures they have put out concerning mpg
See all 18 reviews of the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 86398 and86398 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE is priced between $11,992 and$11,992 with odometer readings between 65665 and65665 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE is priced between $10,893 and$10,893 with odometer readings between 66542 and66542 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2013 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 65665 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Can't find a used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,762.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,444.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander Sport lease specials

Related Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles