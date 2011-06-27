I purchased the vehicle about 3 months ago and I have logged just over 3,300 miles on it. It has a galore of technology features, comparable to any of the luxury vehicles out there, at a much affordable price. It looks great from the exterior and drives very smooth. The mpg rating for this vehicle is 24/31/27 but I am now averaging a combined mpg of 32, better than the official rating of 27. I calculate my mpg by dividing the total mileage travelled for a fill up by the amount of gas needed to bring the gas tank back to another fill up and I have done this 3 times. Of course, my city driving is only 20%, back-roads is 60% and highways is 20%. This is my second review after owning this vehicle for over 3 years. I am glad I made the choice to buy this vehicle. There has been no major problem with the vehicle and all that I have done in the past 3 years is to change the oil when the computer tells me to do so. I bought a case of the Mitsubishi OEM oil filters on the internet and have been doing my own oil change at home. The tires still look great after 3 years and rotate them every time I change my oil. I have had zero mechanical problems and this vehicles just drives. I have driven it cross country from Reno, Nevada to Vancouver, Canada without a sweat. All the electronics and technology that came with the vehicle are all working fine after 3 years. I actually get better gas mileage than the manufacturer rated mpg. I drive this vehicle every day to work and average 33-34 mpg and this is driving in the city of Reno-Sparks. After 3 years, I can say that this is a great car, for the value, technology and reliability. I think this vehicle is under rated by the so-called review experts.

