Edmunds Rating
6.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(16)
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped for the price
  • Generous warranty coverage surpasses that of many rivals
  • Ride quality is jarring on bumpy roads
  • Many interior materials look and feel cheap
  • Transmission is aggravating due to slow responses
  • Raucous drone while accelerating (especially with 2.0-liter engine)
List Price Range
$14,198 - $22,199
Used Outlander Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?

Get the Outlander Sport's SE trim. It's the most affordable way to get the more powerful 2.4-liter engine. You'll appreciate its extra power, and there's hardly any dip in fuel economy compared to the less powerful 2.0-liter engine found on the ES and LE trim levels. The SE also has a solid mix of features such as keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, and a touchscreen interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.1 / 10

Relativity often influences critical opinion. Just as Happy Gilmore could be seen a cinematographic masterpiece compared to, say, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is worlds better than classic automotive stinkers such as the Chevrolet Vega and Ford Pinto. Undoubtedly, the Outlander Sport will safely get you to where you need to go. But compared to its modern competition, this pint-sized Mitsubishi falls short in nearly every category.

We say "nearly" because there are a couple bright spots to the Outlander Sport. The main one is value. It's one of the least expensive crossover SUVs you'll come across, yet Mitsubishi has managed to pack it with most of the features you'll likely want. Mitsubishi's warranty coverage is also better than most, which could further the financial appeal of the Outlander Sport if you plan to own it for a long time.

But for everything else we evaluate vehicles on, the Outlander Sport brings up the rear. It's noisy and slow when accelerating, uncomfortable and harsh-riding over bumps, and not overwhelmingly versatile from a utility standpoint. In general, the Outlander Sport is ineffective at convincing you that you bought anything other than basic transportation.

Like a plucky Happy Gilmore winning a golf tournament to save the day, we'd like to see the plucky Outlander Sport rise to greatness. For now, however, we think you'll be much happier with rival crossovers such as the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade and Mazda CX-3.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that can be seen as the little brother to the three-row Outlander. The entry-level ES and LE are motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 pound-feet) that is a bit slow. The SE and SEL are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (168 hp, 167 lb-ft) that feels more potent. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all trims.

Standard ES features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a driver information display, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional.

The LE trim adds xenon headlights with LED running lights, fog lights, special exterior and interior styling details, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a slightly smaller touchscreen (6.5 inches) that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Next is the Outlander Sport's SE trim. It gets most of the LE's upgrades except the xenon headlights and styling changes. It also has the 7-inch touchscreen (now with the Android and Apple phone integration) and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio and an extra USB port.

When you step up to the SEL, you get the xenon headlights plus power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable driver seat.

The main factory option for the 2018 Outlander Sport is a Touring package for the SEL. It includes a panoramic sunroof, a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high-beam headlights.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SEL (2.4L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Outlander Sport has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.

Driving

5.0
The "Sport" in Outlander Sport is a misnomer. The 2.0-liter engine is underpowered, the CVT performs poorly, and its handling and suspension tuning are unrefined. It's a pretty dreary vehicle to drive.

Acceleration

5.5
Our measured 0-60-mph time of 8.5 seconds with the 2.4-liter engine is a bit better than average for this class of vehicle. Performance suffers with the smaller engine, though. With either engine, acceleration is uneven because of an overly sensitive gas pedal.

Braking

5.5
The brake pedal is soft, so you may have to press it a bit harder than expected to slow the Outlander Sport. Distances in simulated-panic stops from 60 mph are reasonable for this class. However, stability under hard braking is poor due to extreme nosedive and side-to-side wiggling.

Steering

5.0
Every steering motion is met with a delayed body reaction. Even worse, there's very little on-center feel. You constantly have to make adjustments to keep the Outlander Sport going straight down the road.

Handling

5.0
The Outlander Sport suffers from skittish handling and large amounts of body roll when it's driven aggressively around turns. It doesn't inspire much confidence in its ability to make evasive maneuvers during emergency handling situations.

Drivability

5.0
The Outlander Sport lurches forward when you first accelerate because of a jumpy gas pedal and overly aggressive CVT transmission gearing. You can manually shift for fixed gear ratios with the shift paddles, but reactions are sluggish and inconsistent.

Comfort

5.0
The Outlander Sport lacks the ride comfort and suspension compliance of its competition. It's OK for around-town use, but those who often drive long distances will find it overly fidgety on the highway.

Seat comfort

5.0
Our test vehicle had the leather upholstery. It's hard and inflexible, reducing comfort. You also tend to sit very upright, like at a dinner table. It's not comfortable for long-distance driving.

Ride comfort

4.0
Kind of the worst of all worlds. The Outlander Sport rides harshly over sharp-edged bumps and cracks, yet it is floaty over smooth undulations in the road.

Noise & vibration

5.0
There's no escaping noise inside the Outlander Sport. From the droning engine to road surface and wind noise, you're always aware of your environment. The engine is very noisy during hard acceleration. Note that Mitsubishi says the 2018 model is quieter.

Climate control

6.0
The Outlander Sport's climate system is loud when you crank up the fan speed. Overall, system performance is adequate.

Interior

6.0
The Outlander Sport's controls are easy enough to use, but the ergonomics aren't suited to a wide range of body types. It's also hard to see out the back windows.

Ease of use

7.0
All controls are easy to access and clearly marked. The metal column-mounted paddle shifters are a nice touch — most cars just have plastic. Gauges are clear and readable.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The front doors are large and open wide. Although equipped with keyless entry, you still have to push a button on the door handle to lock and unlock. Front seat passengers will find getting in and out is easy, but taller adults will have to tuck their heads down to get in back.

Driving position

5.0
The Outlander Sport puts you in an upright driving position that's not unlike your mother telling you to sit up at the dinner table. Even with eight-way power seats and an adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the range of adjustability is limited.

Roominess

5.0
It seems as small on the inside as its compact exterior proportions suggest. This is not a vehicle for taller passengers. Despite the rear seat cushion's low perch, headroom is still lacking.

Visibility

6.0
There's good visibility forward and to the sides, but large roof pillars and a small rear window limit your view out the back. The side mirrors are large. The rearview camera has a low resolution, but it's still usable and helps in confined parking lots.

Quality

7.5
The Outlander Sport is built well. While the design is dated, all the trim pieces fit together as a cohesive unit. There were no rattles and noises from our test vehicle. The quality of the materials is subpar, however.

Utility

6.5
The Outlander Sport doesn't excel in any area, but it works adequately for cargo duty. There's also plenty of small-item storage available.

Small-item storage

6.0
You'll find lots of small-item storage. The door pockets are large and can take a medium-size water bottle, and the cubby under the center stack can hold a phone. There are two cupholders and a cubby situated in the center console.

Cargo space

6.0
The 60/40-split bench can be folded without removing the headrests or sliding seats forward, but the release button is difficult to access from the hatch. Once folded, the area is flat and expansive, and the tall roofline and short carry-over distance make loading easy.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Car seats can be accommodated in the two outboard rear seating positions thanks to easily accesible latch points, while the upper anchors can only be accessed from the hatch area.

Technology

6.5
We have yet to test this year's updated infotainment system on the Outlander Sport. But we like that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on every trim level except the base ES.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.1 / 10
Driving5.0
Comfort5.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5(56%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(7%)
4.2
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don’t listen to the “expert” reviews
Joshua E,09/21/2018
2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased one for less than 20k out the door total with tax and all. A 2018 outlander sport 2.0 limited edition with awd. The interior is really nice. Seats are comfortable. don’t let a review stop you from a test drive. Go see for yourself. The reviewers saying it’s sooo slow the cvt sucks and it’s just errrr cheap. See what other suvs you can find for under 20k that are awd and not a complete base model... I went to Toyota Honda Nissan Kia ford Chevy dodge Jeep I spent months looking test driving just wasting time... I had a 2012 Ford and contrary to all the reviews who said it’s nice etc etc. the car completely fell apart it creaked clunked and rattled from every panel there was. Not to mention those funky curvy designs the rest of the manufactures have followed make its impossible to clean your interior. Especially in a dusty condition. Now I’ll be that guy and say these have better interior than a lot of the competion it’s simple elegant interior. Unlike most reviewers I love that about it! I don’t want some funky space ship looking interior that I cant find what button does what. The climate control on these period is how it should be standard on all of them in my opinion. Simple nobs with an auto setting and a knob for temperature.... heated seats are standard! I mean common sorry this 20k vehicle doesn’t quite look like your Mercedes’s bens inside that costed 3x that price tag... Really....who’s buying these to do 0-60 times or push performance. I got mine because I needed an efficient comfortable quiet ride that was both safe and reliable and plus that 34mpg highway over what it’s rated for in the first place is outstanding. Coming from a ford owner you couldn’t pay me to take another one. My family owns ford gm dodge jeeps and I’ve seen the insides of all of them I’ve rode in all of them. For what this is with this price it’s unrivaled hands down. Sure go get your ford cause you wanted a refined everything and all that new stuff they don’t know how reliable it’s going to be because it was released to sell. Mitsubishi doesn’t do that. They take something that was already reliable for years and build upon it trying to improve it. Not build a new car to match all the 0-60 times of new cars and all that. Again who buys one of these to go fast. If you want fast go get a Range Rover supercharged for 4x the price tag. Simple reliable safe and fuel Efficient is what I wanted and it’s comfy the steering is perfectly fine and the cvt though it’s my first cvt vehicle i love it. Smooth constant pull to 55mph at 2000 rpm argue with that!!! It indeed has shift points somewhat it really just seems to hold one rpm when accelerating as much as it can unless you let off and as your letting off it feels exactly like it’s shifting. I love it. 5 transmissions in my ford and countless times of getting boned by the stealership. No more! Take a test drive before you let the expert reviewers change ur mind cause they get payed by the competion. You may well just drive one home.
I’m loving my Mitsubishi sport even more
Ron g,09/09/2018
2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
After owning this vehicle for 20 months I love it even more. Going to buy my wife one at the end of this year. I ask people I see with the Mitsubishi sport and every one says the same thing. They love it
Still a Mitsubishi and that good!
Josharoo,02/18/2019
2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I have owned several Mitsubishi over the years including the horrible rated Mirage which was actually a fun little car to drive. I decided I wanted just a tad more power and room. I got the LE with the 18 inch black rims. This vehicle is a fun ride, has plenty of power, and some perks that are not common for the price. Yes I am aware that it's an "outdated" vehicle according to experts but they have constantly refined the Outlander Sports over the years. I remember what they look and felt like when they first came out and they were basic and cheap. The warranty is one of the longest in the market. The reliability has proven itself on its own by being Mitsubishi's best selling vehicle in the US. The best part is Mitsubishi is cheap for maintenance, and for parts. I also like that I can switch to front wheel drive or All wheel drive anytime, this allows me to save even more gas. My two complaints would be that the back seats leg room is a bit tight, and that yes I love my heated seats but I do not have heated side mirrors, come on Mitsubishi! I got a great sound system, the ride is decent, the seats are comfortable, and I am getting decent MPG. I know I can enjoy this vehicle for 10 years and make my money worth. A new redesign Outlander Sports is coming out 2020, and it looks great, but I got an excellent deal off this one since they need to move the 2018/2019 off the lot. I honestly do not think there going to be much change, more refinement in a new look, with hopefully a more powerful engine to please the mass, even thought I think the 148 HP I have is NOT that bad, especially with the sports mode, and the auto sport manual mode. Tons of techs going on, yet all the professional critics claim they don't. Hmm!
Daily Driver (> 70 miles/Day)
Kai Pothi,05/30/2019
2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Bought 2018 sport brand new with 8 miles about a month back and put in about 1000 miles on it. Primary use is for Daily drive (70 miles/day) for me and my wife to go back and forth to work. Don't understand, what the paid reviewers are scaring off the public with there reviews. First learn and understand how the performance varies with CVT transmission and automatic. This car has classic Mitsubishi suspension. Gives me about 29 miles per gallon combined. Has 2.4 ltr engine with CVT transmission. What else do you expect from a 2.4 ltrs 4 cylinder and a CVT transmission, takes a couple more seconds to get to the speed, but once you get to the speed, it goes! Would definitely recommend this for daily drivers! FYI, I grew up driving Lancer's, EVO's and Pajero's lol !
See all 16 reviews of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Outlander Sport models:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Detects an imminent collision ahead. Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes.
Auto High-Beam Headlights
Automatically switches between low beams and high beams based on oncoming traffic.
Lane Departure Warning
Monitors the vehicle's lane positioning. Can warn the driver if the vehicle starts to leave its lane unintentionally.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES is priced between $14,700 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 2307 and26835 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE is priced between $15,218 and$22,199 with odometer readings between 28063 and38507 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL is priced between $14,198 and$14,198 with odometer readings between 50245 and50245 miles.

Which used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2018 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,198 and mileage as low as 2307 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

