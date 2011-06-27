  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  4. Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • standard voice-activated electronics interface
  • affordable price.
  • Indifferent engine power
  • far from sporty handling
  • limited cargo capacity.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$4,995 - $8,974
Used Outlander Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it's an agreeable urban runabout, the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is outclassed by other small crossovers that are either more practical or more fun to drive.

Vehicle overview

At first glance, the naming of the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport seems to make sense. This compact SUV looks the part of an automotive athlete with its aggressive, Lancer Evolution-inspired front-end styling and semi-crouching stance. But sadly, there's really not enough under the buff body to justify the "Sport" portion of this model's moniker.

On paper the Outlander Sport looks promising, as it is loosely based on the Mitsubishi Outlander, a crossover SUV we've praised in the past for its agile handling. Baby brother Sport is 14 inches shorter, 2 inches lower and as much as 700 pounds lighter, all favorable factors that should add up to increased agility and performance. But in the real world we've discovered that these would-be advantages yield nothing particularly beneficial.

The Sport's lighter weight would be an advantage if it could be had with the bigger Outlander's more powerful engine choices, but the Sport only comes with the 148-horsepower inline-4 borrowed from the Lancer sedan. And when it's coupled to the CVT, the end result is lackluster acceleration. The Sport's handling will likely be fine for most folks, but those looking for performance that matches the Sport's name and looks will wish for less body roll and more grip during spirited cornering.

If you forget about the "Sport" part, this Mitsubishi is pretty agreeable. It provides a smooth, quiet freeway ride and comes with a fair number of features for relatively short money. But pitted against other compact crossovers, the Outlander Sport doesn't really make the cut. Other similarly sized runabouts, such as the Kia Sportage, Mini Cooper Countryman and Nissan Juke are more enjoyable to drive thanks to superior performance and handling. And if you'll be frequently hauling luggage or cargo, more mainstream models like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and even the regular Outlander are going to be more practical and useful overall.

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a compact crossover SUV that is offered in two trim levels: the base ES and SE.

Standard features for the ES include 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, cruise control, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activated electronics interface and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an a USB/iPod interface.

The SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a sliding armrest between the front seats, a second-row armrest with center pass-through, upgraded upholstery and a six-speaker stereo. All-wheel drive is only offered on the SE model, and it comes along with heated front seats.

Most options are grouped together into packages that are available on any Outlander Sport trim level. The Navigation package includes a navigation system, a rearview camera and an RCA-style audio/video jack. The Exterior Sport package adds several cosmetic and aerodynamic elements, while the Interior package (available on models with automatic transmissions only) adds piano-black interior trim and an aluminum shift knob. Stand-alone options include 16-inch alloy wheels for the ES, a hard-drive-based navigation system, remote ignition and the six-CD changer.

Available on the SE AWD is a Premium package that includes a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a rearview camera (with display integrated into the rearview mirror) and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport sees a handful of minor improvements. Highlights include an available rearview camera for the base SE trim, additional sound insulation for models with a continuously variable transmission and a recalibration of said CVT to improve response and acceleration.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 148 hp and 145 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission offered in the ES is a five-speed manual. A CVT is available as an option and is standard on the SE models. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available on the SE. As with the regular Outlander, AWD models feature three driver-selectable modes to optimize traction.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Outlander Sport with a manual transmission accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds. We've yet to test this year's Outlander Sport with the updated CVT, but prior to this it turned in a pretty mediocre performance with a 10.3-second time. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 city/31 highway mpg and 27 mpg combined for a CVT front-wheel-drive model. The manual earns 24/31/26 mpg, while the AWD comes in at 23/28/25 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport include front side airbags, side curtain airbags, driver-side knee airbag, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, traction control and stability control.

In government crash testing, the Outlander Sport received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Outlander Sport scored "Good" (the highest possible rating) in the agency's frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, an AWD Outlander Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, a good number for this segment.

Driving

Despite its name, the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport offers little in the way of sportiness. Acceleration is passable, but often you'll find yourself wishing for more power when entering highways and passing. Handling is similarly disappointing, with noticeable body roll that does little to instill driver confidence or fun. To its credit, the Sport does have a smooth and quiet ride, making it an acceptable companion on long road trips.

Interior

The 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport's interior offers little in the way of visual excitement or impressive materials. Fortunately, front passengers of average size will likely find a comfortable seating position thanks to well-shaped seats, plenty of head- and legroom and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column for the driver. Taller drivers may be a bit squished. The rear seats have slightly less room, but an average-sized adult should be comfortable enough.

The controls are within easy reach and simple in operation, and the Fuse voice activation system makes some audio and navigation functions a hands-free affair. Even more surprising is that the Fuse system is standard on all Outlander Sports. Less impressive is the Sport's limited cargo capacity -- maximum cargo capacity is just 49.5 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5(44%)
4(39%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm glad I didn't trust Edmunds review
shipleyclan,07/20/2012
It's unbelievable to me that Edmunds "professional" editors give this excellent car an average rating. The Outlander Sport, which is different from the bigger Outlander CUV, boasts top safety ratings from the insurance institute and the government, very agreeable handling and acceleration, eyecatching styling, and high build quality. The drivetrain is smooth. It's not a race car, but it's got eager power and makes a comfortable ride. The value for the price is excellent. Sure it's no BMW or Volvo but buck for buck this is an unbeatable car for every day driving fun. I really love this car, every bit of it.
Something to think about.
soaks,06/09/2012
I've had 4 other Mitsubishi auto's and I've never had a problem with one of them... I now own Outlander Sport ES. I've waited 2 months to write this review so that what I say here will not be just enthusiasm that I just purchased a new car So far the crossover SUV has not let me down once for a lot of reasons... 1.16 inch tires will be, in the future, less expensive to replace. 2.I personally feel the basic package for the SUV is a very intelligent way to look at things, less technical devices, less possible issues in the future. 3.The CVT transmission is very smooth and is not loud at all and very advanced including the MPGs are very economical.
Freshest crossover on the road
zx_knight,12/31/2012
Power- Its lacking in this area in comparison to the others in its class but the CVT tranny really makes good use of the 148hp. It gets a little fun when using the paddle shifter (The paddle shifter sold me on the car). Only issue I have is that you cant tow anything, I dont know how that compars to the rest but its a forgivable issue. Suspension- This little truck could out handle alot of cars. Definitely shines above the rest, especially in 4wd mode :). Seating- Im 6"1 and have 2 children in car seats and we fit with little issue. Im a lil cramped in the leg department but I could still do long distance trip in it easy. I even talked my sister in to buying one. There fresh
Great Economical Choice!!!
happydriver82,09/24/2012
Great overall car for your buck! Before purchasing I read reviews that the performance was on the slow side however its not ment to be a rocket. Realistically it is a 4cyl and still gets more then enough power to take off and if you need more you can use the manual mode to get that more reponsive take off and for passing. But thats how you are getting the most out of your gas tank. Even the standard features such as the bluetooth, paddles on steering for manual, USB are not normally in base models and Mitsubishi is giving it away! Over all great gas milage, smooth ride, roomy, which I wasnt expecting, and sporty exterior. Great Price!
See all 18 reviews of the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE is priced between $4,995 and$8,974 with odometer readings between 90329 and139905 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 90329 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Can't find a used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,095.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,885.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,176.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,591.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander Sport lease specials

Related Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles