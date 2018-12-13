  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  4. 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Edmunds Rating
6.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
View Offers
Mitsubishicars.com

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

What’s new

  • Top SEL trim level replaced by the GT trim level
  • SE trim gets blind-spot warning
  • Part of the first-generation Outlander Sport introduced in 2011

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped for the price
  • Excellent warranty coverage surpasses that of many rivals
  • Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads
  • Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch
  • Transmission is aggravating due to slow responses
  • Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
MSRP Starting at
$20,945
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Outlander Sport
2.0 ES, 2.0 SE, 2.0 SP, 2.0 BE and 2.4 GT

msrp 

$22,595⁵
starting price
View Offers
Mitsubishicars.com
Build & price

Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?

We like the Outlander Sport's GT trim. While it's the most expensive trim level, it comes with features many of its rivals don't offer for the same price. Getting the two-wheel-drive model keeps the costs down a bit and will help nudge your fuel economy numbers a bit higher, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.1 / 10

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport packs a lot of features into a small and somewhat practical crossover body. It can make for a good value proposition, and Mitsubishi provides a pretty solid warranty, too. But this all assumes refinement, build quality and drivability don't feature too high on your list of must-haves.

It's fairly noisy, and even with the bigger of the two engines, it's not the least bit quick off the line or at highway speeds. The ride can get downright uncomfortable on rough roads, and it's not terribly versatile when it comes to hauling cargo. In other words, any prospective Outlander Sport buyer will need to value feature content and a decent warranty above all else.

If Mitsubishi could give it a better engine and suspension tuning, it might give a few brands a run for their money. But in one of the most hotly contested segments, the dated Outlander Sport comes up short. You'll be happier with other crossover SUVs such as the Honda HR-V, the Hyundai Kona or the Mazda CX-3.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE and GT. The entry-level ES and the SE are motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 pound-feet of torque). The new 2019 GT (it replaces last year's SEL) is powered by a stronger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (168 hp, 167 lb-ft).

All come standard with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. On the ES, you can get a five-speed manual transmission. Otherwise, the Outlander Sport comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)

Standard ES features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a driver information display, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port.

Next up is the LE. It adds foglights, LED running lights, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android and Apple phone integration, satellite radio and an extra USB port. The SE is similar but has a six-speaker audio system, keyless ignition and entry, and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Stepping up to the GT, you get xenon headlights, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, exterior and interior styling tweaks, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SEL (2.4L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Outlander Sport has received only minor revisions, including an updated infotainment system and the replacement of the SEL trim level with the GT trim. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.

Scorecard

Overall6.1 / 10
Driving5.0
Comfort5.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.5

Driving

5.0
The "Sport" in Outlander Sport is a misnomer. The 2.0-liter engine is underpowered, the CVT performs poorly, and the handling and suspension tuning are unrefined. It's a pretty dreary vehicle to drive.

Acceleration

5.5
Our measured 0-60 mph time of 8.5 seconds with the 2.4-liter engine is a bit better than average for this class of vehicle. Performance suffers with the smaller engine, though. With either engine, acceleration is uneven because of an overly sensitive gas pedal.

Braking

5.5
The brake pedal is soft, so you may have to press a bit harder than expected to slow the Outlander Sport. Distances in simulated panic stops from 60 mph are reasonable for this class. However, stability under hard braking is poor due to extreme nosedive and side-to-side wiggling.

Steering

5.0
Every steering motion is met with a delayed body reaction. Even worse, there's very little on-center feel. You constantly have to make adjustments to keep the Outlander Sport going straight down the road.

Handling

5.0
The Outlander Sport suffers from skittish handling and large amounts of body roll when it's driven aggressively around turns. It doesn't inspire much confidence in its ability to make evasive maneuvers during emergency handling situations.

Drivability

5.0
The Outlander Sport lurches forward when you first accelerate because of a jumpy gas pedal and overly aggressive CVT transmission gearing. You can manually shift for fixed-gear ratios with the shift paddles, but reactions are sluggish and inconsistent.

Comfort

5.0
The Outlander Sport lacks the ride comfort and suspension compliance of its competition. It's OK for around-town use, but those who often drive long distances will find it overly fidgety on the highway.

Seat comfort

5.0
Our test vehicle had the leather upholstery. It's hard and inflexible, reducing comfort. You also tend to sit very upright, like you're at a dinner table. It's not comfortable for long-distance driving.

Ride comfort

4.0
Kind of the worst of all worlds. The Outlander Sport rides harshly over sharp-edged bumps and cracks, yet it is floaty over smooth undulations in the road.

Noise & vibration

5.0
There's no escaping noise inside the Outlander Sport. From the droning engine to road and wind noise, it always makes you aware of your environment. The engine is very noisy during hard acceleration.

Climate control

6.0
The Outlander Sport's climate system is loud when you crank up the fan speed. Overall, system performance is adequate.

Interior

6.0
The Outlander Sport's controls are easy enough to use, but the ergonomics aren't suited to a wide range of body types. It's also hard to see out the back windows.

Ease of use

7.0
All controls are easy to access and clearly marked. The metal column-mounted paddle shifters are a nice touch — most cars just have plastic. The gauges are clear and readable.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The front doors are large and open wide. Although it's equipped with keyless entry, you still have to push a button on the door handle to lock and unlock. Front passengers will find getting in and out is easy, but taller adults will have to duck their heads to get in back.

Driving position

5.0
The Outlander Sport puts you in an upright driving position that recalls a parent's reminder to sit up at the dinner table. Even with eight-way power seats and an adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the range of adjustability is limited.

Roominess

5.0
It seems as small on the inside as its compact exterior proportions suggest. This is not a vehicle for taller passengers. Despite the rear seat cushion's low perch, headroom is still lacking.

Visibility

6.0
There's good visibility forward and to the sides, but large roof pillars and a small rear window limit your view out the back. The side mirrors are large. The rearview camera has a low resolution, but it's still usable and helps in confined parking lots.

Quality

7.5
The Outlander Sport is built well. While the design is dated, all the trim pieces fit together as a cohesive unit. There were no rattles and noises from our test vehicle. The quality of the materials is subpar, however.

Utility

6.5
The Outlander Sport doesn't excel in any area, but it is adequate for cargo duty. There's also plenty of small-item storage available.

Small-item storage

6.0
You'll find lots of small-item storage. The door pockets are large and can take a medium-size water bottle, and the cubby under the center stack can hold a phone. There are two cupholders and a cubby in the center console.

Cargo space

6.0
The 60/40-split bench can be folded without removing the headrests or sliding seats forward, but the release button is difficult to access from the hatch. Once folded, the area is flat and expansive, and the tall roofline and short carry-over distance make loading easy.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Car seats can be accommodated in the two outboard rear seating positions thanks to easily accessible LATCH points. The upper anchors can only be accessed from the hatch area.
Ad
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
108 people are viewing this car
MSRP$24,095 - $26,995
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
2.4 GT, 2.0 SE, 2.0 BE, 2.0 SP, 2.0 ES

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5 star reviews: 72%
4 star reviews: 21%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • sound system
  • driving experience
  • climate control
  • visibility
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • seats
  • steering wheel
  • road noise
  • lights
  • acceleration
  • transmission
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • engine
  • technology
  • wheels & tires
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome quality and value. Still going strong.
Dave in South Carolina,
2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Our fifth Mitsubishi in six years. Over 200k miles of perfect, worry free driving. Fantastic quality rivals any other brand. Can't beat the value either. Performance and handling are good. Fit and finish excellent. Yes, there are other brands that feature higher performance, but be ready to pony up another $6-$8k above a Mitsubishi.....I recommend Mitsubishi to anyone who will lend an ear. And the warranty is awesome too. We found the LE to be a special value. Convinced yet? You should be. Best value anywhere. Updated 01/01/20. Still perfect. Still awesome. Highly recommend.

5 out of 5 stars, Edmunds Opinion what?? we do not agree
Larry,
2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Last month we got a 2019 Outlander sport ES. We really like this vehicle. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish are excellent. So far it has been a very reliable vehicle. My opinions are MUCH different than Edmunds. I have no idea why they give this Mitsubishi a bad/so-so rating. Below is what Edmunds says and then what I say. 1, Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads<<not my outlander, it is smooth comfortable easy to drive and no blind spots thanks to a lot of windows and large side-view mirrors. 2. Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch<< what???  we think things are logically placed in this vehicle. the radio, climate control, and seats are all logically placed and the dash has a nice look and feel to it. It rivals many in its class and is, in my opinion, the dash is better laid out than the Rogue, Equinox and even the Encore. And certainly does NOT look or feel  "cheap".3. The transmission is aggravating due to slow responses Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine<<  not mine, we bought the 5-speed manual because the CVT"S transmissions are known for this common issue and it is not just Mitsubishi that has this issue with the cvt"s. Mitsubishi stands behind what they built for 5/60 -10/100,000, none of the others accept Kia/Hyundai and VW  offer such a great warranty. We are very happy with this Outlander and paid THOUSANDS less than a similarly equipped Toyota, Ford, Kia, GM  VW and many others in its class. The Outlander Sport, in my opinion, is very underrated. The only small things we wish this vehicle had is lighted door panels so you can see the window switches at night as well as a light down low by the brake and accelerator pedals. We also would have liked to see the Outlander have lockout protection so IF  you accidentally lock and close the door not using the keyfob, that the driver's door at least would not lock. And lastly, I would like to have the door locks automatically lock when you accelerate. Other than those small issues, The Outlander Sport is a great well-made vehicle I highly recommend taking a look at the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.  Edmunds has no option when you select "vehicle details" to select the ES with the 5-speed manual. We do have the ES with the 5-speed manual.NOT the CVT.

4 out of 5 stars, Love my Mitsubishi
Paula M,
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Absolutely great rebate on this vehicle. Made it afordable to own a suv! Very stylish and easy to operate electronics. Would recommend to anyone looking for a great reliable and fantastic warranty. Get this vehicle you can not go wrong !!!

5 out of 5 stars, Best bang for your buck
Isaiah,
2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

If you're looking for the fastest SUV, this isnt it. If you're looking for the most comfortable SUV this isnt it. But if you want the best quality for your money this is absolutely it. Once you get used to driving a cvt equipped car the Outlander sport will be a dream. It handles well, gets great gas mileage (I average 35 with a good mix of highway and city) and has enough passing power to deal with traffic ( wont be setting any land speed records but it has enough). I love my Outlander sport.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

2.0 ES 4dr SUV features & specs
2.0 ES 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$22,145
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,645
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 LE 4dr SUV features & specs
2.0 LE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,145
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 SE 4dr SUV features & specs
2.0 SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,545
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Outlander Sport safety features:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Detects an imminent collision ahead. Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes.
Auto High-Beam Headlights
Automatically switches between low and high beams based on oncoming traffic.
Lane Departure Warning

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. the competition

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Mitsubishi Outlander

It should come as no surprise that the Outlander Sport's bigger brother offers more practicality and space. But it also costs a fair bit more than the Sport. On the plus side, the Outlander has an optional V6 engine and an available third-row seat.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander Sport & Mitsubishi Outlander features

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is the heavyweight in this segment. Whether or not you agree with the styling, its refinement, drivability and build quality are second-to-none. But adding options to make the CR-V competitive with the Outlander Sport can drive the price up considerably.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander Sport & Honda CR-V features

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Mazda CX-5

The Mazda outshines the Outlander Sport with its engaging handling, sophisticated styling and impeccable build quality. The CX-5 has some foibles, namely its lackluster acceleration. But the Mazda is head-and-shoulders above the little Mitsubishi in almost every respect.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander Sport & Mazda CX-5 features

FAQ

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Outlander Sport both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.1 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander Sport gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander Sport has 21.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport:

  • Top SEL trim level replaced by the GT trim level
  • SE trim gets blind-spot warning
  • Part of the first-generation Outlander Sport introduced in 2011
Learn more

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport reliable?

To determine whether the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Outlander Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Outlander Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Outlander Sport and gave it a 6.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Outlander Sport is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,945.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,145
  • 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,645
  • 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,145
  • 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,545
  • 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,645
  • 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,045
  • 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,945
  • 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,545
  • 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,045
  • 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,545
  • 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,045
Learn more

What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, the next question is, which Outlander Sport model is right for you? Outlander Sport variants include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Outlander Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Outlander Sport 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Outlander Sport.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Outlander Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Which 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2019 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,600 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,750 on a used or CPO 2019 Outlander Sport available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,692.

Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,261.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

Related 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles