5 star reviews: 72 %

4 star reviews: 21 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 7 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 14 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome quality and value. Still going strong.

Dave in South Carolina , 06/29/2019

2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Our fifth Mitsubishi in six years. Over 200k miles of perfect, worry free driving. Fantastic quality rivals any other brand. Can't beat the value either. Performance and handling are good. Fit and finish excellent. Yes, there are other brands that feature higher performance, but be ready to pony up another $6-$8k above a Mitsubishi.....I recommend Mitsubishi to anyone who will lend an ear. And the warranty is awesome too. We found the LE to be a special value. Convinced yet? You should be. Best value anywhere. Updated 01/01/20. Still perfect. Still awesome. Highly recommend.

5 out of 5 stars, Edmunds Opinion what?? we do not agree

Larry , 10/19/2019

2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Last month we got a 2019 Outlander sport ES. We really like this vehicle. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish are excellent. So far it has been a very reliable vehicle. My opinions are MUCH different than Edmunds. I have no idea why they give this Mitsubishi a bad/so-so rating. Below is what Edmunds says and then what I say. 1, Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads<<not my outlander, it is smooth comfortable easy to drive and no blind spots thanks to a lot of windows and large side-view mirrors. 2. Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch<< what??? we think things are logically placed in this vehicle. the radio, climate control, and seats are all logically placed and the dash has a nice look and feel to it. It rivals many in its class and is, in my opinion, the dash is better laid out than the Rogue, Equinox and even the Encore. And certainly does NOT look or feel "cheap".3. The transmission is aggravating due to slow responses Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine<< not mine, we bought the 5-speed manual because the CVT"S transmissions are known for this common issue and it is not just Mitsubishi that has this issue with the cvt"s. Mitsubishi stands behind what they built for 5/60 -10/100,000, none of the others accept Kia/Hyundai and VW offer such a great warranty. We are very happy with this Outlander and paid THOUSANDS less than a similarly equipped Toyota, Ford, Kia, GM VW and many others in its class. The Outlander Sport, in my opinion, is very underrated. The only small things we wish this vehicle had is lighted door panels so you can see the window switches at night as well as a light down low by the brake and accelerator pedals. We also would have liked to see the Outlander have lockout protection so IF you accidentally lock and close the door not using the keyfob, that the driver's door at least would not lock. And lastly, I would like to have the door locks automatically lock when you accelerate. Other than those small issues, The Outlander Sport is a great well-made vehicle I highly recommend taking a look at the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Edmunds has no option when you select "vehicle details" to select the ES with the 5-speed manual. We do have the ES with the 5-speed manual.NOT the CVT.

4 out of 5 stars, Love my Mitsubishi

Paula M , 06/16/2019

2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Absolutely great rebate on this vehicle. Made it afordable to own a suv! Very stylish and easy to operate electronics. Would recommend to anyone looking for a great reliable and fantastic warranty. Get this vehicle you can not go wrong !!!

5 out of 5 stars, Best bang for your buck

Isaiah , 09/21/2019

2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

If you're looking for the fastest SUV, this isnt it. If you're looking for the most comfortable SUV this isnt it. But if you want the best quality for your money this is absolutely it. Once you get used to driving a cvt equipped car the Outlander sport will be a dream. It handles well, gets great gas mileage (I average 35 with a good mix of highway and city) and has enough passing power to deal with traffic ( wont be setting any land speed records but it has enough). I love my Outlander sport.

