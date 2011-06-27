Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,411
|$7,073
|$8,476
|Clean
|$5,218
|$6,812
|$8,146
|Average
|$4,832
|$6,290
|$7,485
|Rough
|$4,446
|$5,768
|$6,824
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,700
|$7,557
|$9,121
|Clean
|$5,497
|$7,278
|$8,766
|Average
|$5,090
|$6,720
|$8,055
|Rough
|$4,683
|$6,163
|$7,344
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,878
|$7,677
|$9,196
|Clean
|$5,668
|$7,394
|$8,838
|Average
|$5,249
|$6,828
|$8,121
|Rough
|$4,829
|$6,261
|$7,404
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,263
|$8,215
|$9,862
|Clean
|$6,039
|$7,912
|$9,478
|Average
|$5,592
|$7,306
|$8,709
|Rough
|$5,145
|$6,700
|$7,940
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,757
|$6,247
|$7,505
|Clean
|$4,587
|$6,017
|$7,212
|Average
|$4,248
|$5,556
|$6,627
|Rough
|$3,908
|$5,095
|$6,042
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,512
|$7,226
|$8,673
|Clean
|$5,315
|$6,959
|$8,335
|Average
|$4,922
|$6,426
|$7,659
|Rough
|$4,528
|$5,893
|$6,983
