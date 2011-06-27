  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  4. Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,411$7,073$8,476
Clean$5,218$6,812$8,146
Average$4,832$6,290$7,485
Rough$4,446$5,768$6,824
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,700$7,557$9,121
Clean$5,497$7,278$8,766
Average$5,090$6,720$8,055
Rough$4,683$6,163$7,344
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,878$7,677$9,196
Clean$5,668$7,394$8,838
Average$5,249$6,828$8,121
Rough$4,829$6,261$7,404
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,263$8,215$9,862
Clean$6,039$7,912$9,478
Average$5,592$7,306$8,709
Rough$5,145$6,700$7,940
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,757$6,247$7,505
Clean$4,587$6,017$7,212
Average$4,248$5,556$6,627
Rough$3,908$5,095$6,042
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,512$7,226$8,673
Clean$5,315$6,959$8,335
Average$4,922$6,426$7,659
Rough$4,528$5,893$6,983
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,054$6,627$7,953
Clean$4,874$6,382$7,643
Average$4,513$5,893$7,023
Rough$4,152$5,404$6,403
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,017 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,017 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,017 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ranges from $3,908 to $7,505, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.