2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable fuel economy with 2.0-liter engine
  • generous warranty coverage
  • well-equipped for the price.
  • Loud acceleration (especially with 2.0-liter engine)
  • continuously variable transmission (CVT) is aggravating due to slow responses
  • some interior materials look and feel cheap
  • jarring ride quality on bumpy roads
  • doesn't feel sporty despite the name.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport's reasonable pricing might come as a pleasant surprise. You get a lot of equipment for the money with this crossover SUV, and fuel economy is decent, too. Let's see how it compares to the rest of the class.

Vehicle overview

The rate at which vehicles have been improving is staggering. Compare one of today's new cars to another that's just five years old and the differences could be profound. Better interior materials, loads of new technology and improved ride and driving dynamics have all made their way into affordable, mainstream models.

Sadly, the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport seems to be stuck in time. This compact crossover SUV was already a questionable bet when it debuted back in 2011, and it hasn't improved much since. Mitsubishi has added a new grille and infotainment system for 2016, but these are insignificant additions when you consider that most of the car's liabilities remain.

Mitsubishi treated the 2016 Outlander Sport to some new front-end styling.

Notable drawbacks include a lack of power from the base engine (the upgraded 2.4-liter engine is only marginally better), lifeless steering and handling, a lack of interior and cargo space, a shortage of advanced safety features, a loud cabin and a price that doesn't justify tolerating these issues. It's no surprise that the Outlander Sport was given a rare Edmunds "D" rating.

With all of this in mind, you could certainly do better than the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. We suggest taking a long look at "B"-rated crossovers like the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3, as well as the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade. Larger "A"-rated SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are also more appealing and well worth the extra money. If you want to reap the benefits of automotive progress, the Outlander Sport is not a solution we'd recommend.

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The five-passenger 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a compact crossover SUV that is available in four trim levels: ES, SE, SEL and GT.

Standard ES features include the 2.0-liter engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth and a four-speaker CD player with a USB port.

Despite its uninspired interior styling, the 2016 Outlander Sport offers most of the features that shoppers in this segment expect.

Stepping up to the SEL tacks on the stronger 2.4-liter engine, automatic headlights, roof rails, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, alloy pedals and a sliding center armrest.

At the top of the range is the GT trim, which adds xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof with adjustable LED mood lighting and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system.

Outlander Sport options include remote ignition, front and rear parking sensors, a rear spoiler, a navigation system (with a 7-inch touchscreen and voice controls) and interior ambient lighting.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport receives a new grille and other minor styling updates inside and out, along with a new 6.1-inch touchscreen interface and available power-folding mirrors. Also, an SEL trim level joins the lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Outlander Sport's base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is only available on the ES trim level and produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the front-drive model, with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) offered at extra cost. The CVT is standard on the ES with all-wheel drive and all other models.

The EPA estimates the front-drive 2.0-liter's fuel economy at 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway) with the CVT and 25 mpg combined (23/29) with the manual transmission. The all-wheel-drive 2.0-liter powertrain is estimated at 26 mpg combined (23/29).

In Edmunds testing, an Outlander Sport SE with the 2.0-liter engine, front-wheel drive and the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds. That's a slow time in general, but not too bad for the segment.

The 2.4-liter engine (standard on SE, SEL and GT, optional on ES) increases output to 168 hp and 167 lb-ft of torque. Like the 2.0, it is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. According to the EPA, it should return 25 mpg combined (23 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 24 mpg combined (22/27) with all-wheel drive.

At our test track, an Outlander Sport GT with all-wheel drive reached 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is actually a quicker-than-average time for vehicles of this type. For context, an all-wheel-drive Jeep Renegade needed 9.4 seconds to hit 60 with its 2.4-liter engine.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, hill-hold assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera is standard on SE trims and above.

In government crash tests, the Outlander Sport earned four out of five stars overall, including four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Outlander Sport the second-best score of "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test and the best grade of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and rear-impact (whiplash-protection) crash tests.

In Edmunds testing, a 2.0 SE with front-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in a satisfactory 119 feet. The GT AWD needed only 113 feet, a remarkably short distance for a crossover in this class.

Driving

(The following impressions are based on the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, which is mechanically identical to the 2016 model.) With the base 2.0-liter engine, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport isn't the slowest vehicle in its class, but the raucous drone during acceleration may deter you from exploring its potential. That's largely the CVT's fault, as it's programmed to hold a high engine speed for maximum performance, but the 2.0-liter motor itself is also unrefined by nature. The 2.4-liter upgrade is marginally better-mannered, but the CVT is still an unpleasant companion. Unfortunately for stick-shift enthusiasts, the five-speed manual is only available with the lesser of the two engines.

The 2016 Outlander Sport is serviceable as an errand runner, but its performance and driving dynamics are at the back of the pack.

Despite the "Sport" moniker, this Mitsubishi is far from sporty on a winding road. There's little steering feel and a significant dead spot in the center. The suspension also disappoints, suffering from an abundance of body roll and a nervous ride quality over rough surfaces. In Edmunds handling tests, the Outlander Sport GT was described as being "all over the place."

Interior

Compared to other compact crossovers in the class, the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport's interior is bland and outdated. We'll concede that Mitsubishi provides a solid collection of convenience items for the price, but that's about the nicest thing we've got to say. Materials quality throughout the cabin is below the standard set by newer rivals, with an abundance of cheap-feeling plastic surfaces.

With the optional subwoofer installed, the 2016 Outlander Sport's already modest rear cargo area shrinks further.

Interior space also comes up short, with a lack of space, adjustability and seat support for taller-than-average drivers. Rear seats are similarly limiting, with a lack of head- and legroom. Compounding matters are a lack of padding for elbows, a loud highway ride and barely adequate interior storage. Cargo capacity measures 21.7 cubic feet behind the rear seatbacks (20.1 with the subwoofer) and 49.5 cubes with those seatbacks folded down (48.8 with the sub), roughly splitting the difference between the Mazda CX-3 (12.4/44.5) and the Honda HR-V (24.3/58.8).

Most helpful consumer reviews

More Than Good Enough
John,06/15/2016
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
We have been 'watching' the Outlander Sport for several years. We finally bought a 2016 Outlander Sport ES to replace our 2005 Mazda Tribute i. The Outlander Sport is a much nicer vehicle and we paid less for it than we paid for the Tribute in 2005. Why would we buy a vehicle that rates an 'a rare Edmunds "D" rating'? Lets count the reasons: 1. Safety - The Outlander Sport has 'Good' IIHS crash ratings except for an 'Acceptable' Front Small Overlap rating. The old Mazda received a 'Poor' side crash rating. Many newer vehicles do not pass the Front Small Overlap test. 2. Reliability - 2015 CR states that the Outlander Sport has excellent reliability. Models built from 2012-2015 were made in Illinios. 2016 models sold in this country are made in Japan once again. 3. Features - Comes standard with everything. You won't need to upgrade or get an option package for Cruise Control which seems to be very common for vehicles in this price range. Love the usb port, heated side mirrors, rear center arm rest with cup holders, easy fold split rear seat and the Hill Start Assist feature; again all standard. 4. Performance - According to Edmunds 0-60 in 8.8 seconds(2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Road Test), 60-0 in 119 feet. Reported best gas mileage to be 29-32 without trying too hard. Comfortable seats and yes it does have a telescoping, leather wrapped steering wheel standard. It rides better than the Mazda did and it is quieter too. You can hear the engine during hard acceleration but it quiets down while cruising. We don't have any issues with how it handles. Perhaps it is not 'Sporty' but even CR gave it a good (1/2 red dot) Routine Handling rating. It has the nicest interior of any vehicle we have ever owned. Maybe it is true that 'the rate at which vehicles have been improving is staggering' but so has their price. The Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 must be fantastic vehicles if they are really that much better than the Outlander Sport. The problem is that for the price we actually paid for the Outlander Sport, they are not competing against each other. In fact for the price we paid there are very few new vehicles to consider and the Outlander Sport beats them easily. If you are looking for a vehicle capable of handling four tall adults and their stuff there are very few choices in this price range. If you are the type of person who replaces their vehicle as often as their iPhone then the Outlander Sport is probable not for you. But if you are like many Americans who agonize over every dollar spent you need to at least consider the Outlander Sport. Compare it to the one you are currently driving not to one that will put you in debt forever. --------------------------------------------- Update ----------------------------------- We took our Outlander Sport on a trip. We started where the speed limit was 65 MPH. It then turned to 70, then 75 and finally 80 MPH. It made little difference, many drivers always go 10-15 mph above the limit. At least the semis seem to stay in the 65-70 MPH range. We cruised at 75 MPH for a couple of days including mountain passes. We then went up twisty switchbacks to 11,000 ft to get to a cabin. The Outlander Sport did well. Noise was something of a problem on certain sections of the highway while on other pavement it was very pleasant. When the time comes we might try some different tires (Michelin Defenders) to see if that helps. The Outlander Sport rode well. I detected a little 'float' while driving around a bumpy corner once but no one else in the vehicle noticed anything. After 6000 miles our best gas mileage was 34 MPG, our worst was 27 MPG. Overall we are very pleased with our Outlander Sport. It isn't a Toyota Camry on the interstate but then again I wouldn't want to take a Camry on some of the dirt roads we ended up on. One improvement we made to our base model was to add tweeters to our front speakers. The wiring and everything is already there so it was pretty easy to do and really added to the overall sound quality.
Hidden Gem
Rob,08/31/2016
2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
This 2016 Outlander sport SE 2.4 AWD is the best kept secret. As others have said it is underrated for sure, it is quiet, good MPG, CVT transmission is far better than the DCT (duel clutch transmission) many makers are putting in their models. So called expert reviews are really lopsided on this vehicle, Before you buy one of the EXPERT best rated models, go with the consumer ratings and give this hidden gem a try, I did and I am more than satisfied I made the right choice.
Why aren't there more of these on the road??
Vermonster,12/01/2016
2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Update: I've now have my car for a winter and spring and have nearly 15,000 miles on it and am still very satisfied with it. This car got me where I needed to go in all road conditions with no problems - but I should mention that I did put studded snow tires on for better traction when my road is icy. I would just add two downsides I've discovered. First, slush, snow or mud on the inner side of the rims can cause the tires to be out of balance and make the car to shimmy. When I wash it off, I still have to dig around the rims to make sure it is totally clean or it continues to shimmy. I may try different rims. Second, the low beam headlights create a distinct line so that only the immediate road in front of you is lit and nothing high (above car height) or in the distance is lit. You get good lighting only on the high beams. Those things aside, I would still highly recommend this car. Original post: I've been looking at cars to replace my 2009 Suzuki SX4 for a few years now. That car's only good review was that it was the least expensive 4WD vehicle on the market at the time. But it is still running great with almost 160k miles and hasn't a spec of rust on it. Needless to say, because of that, I read expert reviews a bit skeptically. I've always liked the look of the Outlander Sport and, in doing my research, kept coming back to it despite the mediocre expert reviews (these reviews seem to place more emphasis on things that are not important to me anyhow). I finally bought one last month. Basically, I needed a vehicle to get me to work and back. I'm not going to be driving the Autobahn or loading up with gear or kids or am trying to impress folks with an overpriced luxury brand name. I need a dependable AWD/4WD car with good ground clearance because I live in Vermont and have to travel 2½ miles on a hilly dirt road to get home. This road turns to muddy soup in spring and, of course, we usually get lots of snow, ice, etc, for 5-6 months of the year. A Renegade and a VW Tiguan were in the running but both didn't get great reliability ratings from customers (I always read the customer reviews!). I didn't need any bells and whistles, but I ended up with the SE model and am having fun with the infotainment system and love the heated seats! I like that this car has the push-button mode of driving like my Suzuki that allows to you to easily switch from FWD to 4WD to 4WD low. I also like that there is a manual mode with the automatic. I can go down my road in 3rd gear and not have to brake or give it much gas. I don't notice anything different about the CVT shifting that the experts mention. There are only 6 gears (unlike the Renegade, which has 9) so that mean less shifting, I supposed. The MPG is about on par with the Suzuki at 25 mpg combined, but considering this has a larger engine, I'm okay with that. I need the extra power to get home much of the time. The car also just feels very solid - nothing tinny about it. My only low marks are because of the back seats. There is plenty of room back there, but they just aren't that comfortable. Fortunately, I rarely have backseat passengers. So, if you want a very reasonably priced, dependable, solid vehicle that'll be good transportation, this car is definitely something you should consider.
Objective review, I won this car in a drawing.
Lucky 7,08/05/2016
2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I was not in the market for a small SUV and it is not really my thing. I just sold an S2000 sports car, drive a BMW 328i and was shopping for a new Boxster so the Outlander sport was not really in my wheelhouse. And then a telephone call came that I was a finalist to win one in a drawing I had entered online. I went to the final drawing and won the car. I had been helping my sister shop for a small SUV so I was very familiar with the Rav4, CRV, Mazda CX4 and the Escape having looked at all of them with her very recently. We did not look at the Outlander Sport and that was probably a mistake, and the big mistake comes in value for your money. After I won the base model 2.0 I was allowed to drive a loaded GT model with the larger engine. First, skip the base 2.0 and go straight to the 2.4. I drove around and the car did not have as much power for what I was used to and I had never personally driven a CVT car but it was decent. I am used to cars with lots of power and thought I would be severely disappointed, but I wasn't. I don't drive like a maniac and for a car to commute comfortably in, this car will do fine. I spent some additional money to upgrade my base model to an SEL model which the dealer sells for No haggle at $23,500 with the current rebate structure. It has proximity keyless entry, leather seats, a backup camera, a decent touchscreen audio system, bluetooth, the larger engine and all the other common features like power windows and cruise, and I almost forgot, AWD. The only features I did not pay extra for were the panoramic roof (kinda cool) upgraded stereo and Nav. So the car was pretty loaded for a low price compared to the competition and has a very comprehensive warranty (10 years 100,000 miles on the engine and transmission, 5 year 60,000 bumper to bumper). The car rides and drives well, is fairly comfortable, and has lots of features for the price. There had been some quality issues in the past from a factory here in the US that was closed, and all Outlander Sports now come from Japan and the quality seems very good. Of the competition, most have better engines, better fuel economy, some have better interiors, maybe a little more space, or drive sportier. But the Outlander Sport offers a pretty good little car for a very low price with lots of content and a top notch warranty. I was going to trade mine but I am keeping it. It is a neat little car that does a lot really well, just not very fast. It could do with about 15 more horsepower and 4 more miles per gallon to better compete but those are my major gripes. If you are in the market for a small SUV/Crossover and want a lot on a small budget, give it a look. You might be very pleasantly surprised. Just be sure to get the 2.4 liter engine.
See all 10 reviews of the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and 2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES is priced between $10,990 and$14,977 with odometer readings between 14991 and92723 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL is priced between $13,995 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 21710 and61482 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES is priced between $13,876 and$13,900 with odometer readings between 7748 and58818 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE is priced between $12,500 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 25374 and73589 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT is priced between $15,948 and$15,948 with odometer readings between 29957 and29957 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2016 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,990 and mileage as low as 7748 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Can't find a used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,781.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,762.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,335.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander Sport lease specials

