More about the 2017 Nissan Juke

There are some cars that exude a serious sense of gravitas. Then, on the opposite end of that spectrum, there's the 2017 Nissan Juke. One look tells you this is a utility vehicle with a keenly developed sense of humor. First, there's this quirky compact crossover's funky design. Love it or hate it, you're unlikely to meet anyone who feels ambivalent about the Juke's unconventional design cues. Then there are the components available in contrasting colors that reinforce the idea that this is a car that could disgorge a dozen brightly costumed circus performers at any moment. Those clownish aesthetics aside, the Juke also expresses its fun-loving personality via driving dynamics that are among the most entertaining in the segment. From its lively 188-hp, turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine to its sport-tuned suspension, the Juke definitely has the potential to put a smile on your face. The Juke's EPA fuel economy ratings, which range from 29 mpg combined (28 city/32 highway) for the aforementioned base engine to 26 mpg combined (25 city/29 highway) in the high-performance Nismo RS model with all-wheel drive, should only add to that grin. In terms of everyday drivability, the 2017 Nissan Juke's ride quality is firm by comparison to many rivals, especially in the sportier Nismo and Nismo RS trim levels. The standard six-speed manual gearbox is a good one, with smooth, easy shifts. The available continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) performs well enough but takes some of the fun out of the overall driving experience. Front-wheel drive is standard, and an available sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and a relatively generous amount of ground clearance give the Juke added flexibility. Of course, the Juke's small size means it has some very definite limitations when it comes to passenger-hauling. While the Nismo model's front seats are supportive and comfortable, the rears leave something to be desired in terms of both head- and legroom. The front door openings are wide enough to provide for easy entry and exit, but the short rear doors can make getting in and out a challenge. Limited visibility out the back is enough of an issue that we recommend springing for the SV trim level's Tech option package that includes a handy 360-degree, around-view camera system. The Juke is similarly challenged when it comes to cargo space, with just 10.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. That room grows only marginally to 35.9 cubic feet with those rear seatbacks folded down, a number that makes it among the smallest cargo holds in the class. Other downsides include an overly stylized interior, with cheap-feeling materials and limited storage space for small items without the optional center armrest. The curious decision to combine the drive-mode selector with the climate controls makes both harder to use than they should be. Despite these shortcomings, the 2017 Nissan Juke does a fine job of delivering on its ultimate promise: to be a crossover that combines a fun-loving personality with a dose of utility. Let Edmunds help find the right Nissan Juke for you.

Used 2017 Nissan Juke Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback, Juke NISMO RS. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What do people think of the 2017 Nissan Juke ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Nissan Juke and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Juke 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Juke.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Nissan Juke and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Juke featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2017 Nissan Juke ?

Which 2017 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2017 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,970 and mileage as low as 21009 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Nissan Juke.

Can't find a new 2017 Nissan Jukes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan Juke for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,922 .

Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,020 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Juke?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

