Used 2017 Nissan Juke
Pros & Cons
- Lively acceleration compared to other cars in the segment
- Tight, sporty handling that makes it fun to drive
- Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system for a car in this class
- Extensive color customization options
- Limited rear passenger headroom, legroom and cargo space
- Unique styling translates into poor rear visibility
- Doesn't ride as comfortably as some other subcompact crossovers
- Cheap-feeling interior plastic trim
Which Juke does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Your first reaction to seeing the 2017 Nissan Juke is exactly what the manufacturer intended. The Juke makes no apologies for its controversial styling, which is part of its appeal. Nissan even took it one step further with a program that allows buyers to mix and match colors like an unsupervised kid at a soda fountain. Regardless of your views on the Juke's styling, the bottom line is it's one of the most capable performers in the compact crossover segment, so it's big fun in the driver seat.
A lot of what makes the Juke attractive lies beneath the surface, namely a spunky turbocharged engine that is powerful yet efficient. An available all-wheel-drive system with genuine rear-axle torque-vectoring means the Juke can vary power delivery between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels for optimum traction. A taut suspension makes for great handling when the roads start to bend, and there are 7 inches of ground clearance to help facilitate some light off-road exploration. One of the main downsides of the Juke is interior space. Rear passenger legroom, headroom and cargo space is scarce.
Nissan Juke models
The 2017 Nissan Juke is available in five trim levels: base S, SV, SL and sport-oriented Nismo and Nismo RS. All models except the Nismo RS come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (188 hp, 177 pound-feet) mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and are available with the standard front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Nismo and Nismo RS trims offer a six-speed manual transmission option for front-wheel-drive models only.
Standard equipment on the entry-level S model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, air-conditioning, keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch color monitor, Siri Eyes Free iPhone integration, CD player, a USB-iPod interface and a hands-free texting assistant. A handful of accessories, but no packages, are available for the S.
The midrange SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and the Integrated Control (I-Con) system, which provides three drive mode settings (Eco, Normal, Sport) that alter throttle, steering and transmission (on CVT-equipped models) responsiveness.
The optional Tech package is only available on the SV trim and adds a navigation system with a 5.8-inch color touchscreen, NissanConnect smartphone app integration, a 360-degree camera system with moving-vehicle detection, and an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system with a subwoofer.
The SL trim comes standard with all of the above plus automatic headlights, foglights and leather upholstery.
Juke Nismo models include all the equipment from the SL along with a sportier suspension and tuning calibrations, 18-inch alloy wheels, high-performance tires, unique exterior and interior styling details, front sport seats, and a steering wheel wrapped in leather and synthetic suede.
The Nismo RS goes even further, with a more powerful engine, a limited-slip differential (FWD models only), bigger brakes, more aggressive suspension and steering tuning, Recaro front sport seats covered in leather and synthetic suede, and simulated carbon-fiber trim on the dash. It's worth noting that the Juke Nismo and Nismo RS models are not offered with heated seats, heated mirrors or a sunroof.
Various options are available depending on trim level, including alternate wheels, interior illumination details and a center armrest for more storage up front. And then there's the Juke Color Studio, which allows you to unleash a crayon box worth of colors with which to mix, match and accent various areas of your Juke's exterior and interior.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|2.5
Driving4.0
Acceleration4.0
Braking3.0
Steering3.0
Handling3.0
Drivability4.0
Off-road3.0
Comfort3.5
Seat comfort5.0
Ride comfort2.0
Noise & vibration3.5
Climate control
Interior3.0
Ease of use2.0
Getting in/getting out3.0
Roominess3.0
Visibility3.0
Quality3.0
Utility2.5
Small-item storage3.0
Cargo space2.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Juke.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- off-roading
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this 2015 Nissan Juke SL as a replacement for my 2012 JUKE SL that was totaled in an accident (not of my making) on 2/15/2017. It has taken this long to find the close replacement car, and even though it doesn't have awd, as my 2012 JUKE SL did, in NC it is not as necessary as it was in CO at 8600 ft elevation. I think Nissan has made a big mistake in discontinuing this model car and that they just did a poor job of marketing it plus having named it badly. This car is so much fun to drive and has good acceleration with the turbo along with fantastic fuel economy. I always considered it to be "my porche 911" wanna be (poor girl's porche) and it never disappointed. I drove it from mountains of CO to mountains (albeit smaller mountains) of NC (~ 1500 miles) with my adult son, my Newfi (110lbs) and my terrier mix rescue plus car full of literal baggage) very comfortably. I love, love, love this car and have owned many cars, including BMW, AUDI, GMC, FORD (trucks and Mustang), FIAT (spider and sedan a million years ago, when it was Fiat), but none are as much fun and as economical to drive as my turbo Juke SL. They really needed to have called it something else - works for me because my last name is FUCHS, so it was Fuchs' JUKE or the FUCHS JUKE. But really, for the population at large, it was the wrong name for a car model.
I purchased a brand new Juke SV in 2015. It had lots of goodies that made it fun, however, 31 average miles to the gallon city, ability to be in 2WD, 4WD, and AWD, and really fun colors, made it even sweeter. I was recently in a rollover accident, and my poor baby gave her life for me. Safety is top notch.I walked away with only bumps and bruises! No problems with it ever at just under 40,000 miles. WHY did Nissan stop making it? Had you advertised it more, sales would have been better. It was quirky, fun, and different. Having a dickens of a time finding a replacement vehicle.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MPG
|28 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|188 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SV 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MPG
|28 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|188 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SL 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MPG
|28 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|188 hp @ 5600 rpm
|NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|215 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Juke models:
- Around View Monitor w/ Object Detection
- Creates a bird's-eye view of the immediate surroundings to aid in parking.
- Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive
- Automatically moves power between the front and rear wheels as well as between the left and right rear wheels to maximize traction
- Siri Eyes Free
- Controls Siri-equipped iPhones through the audio system to lessen driver distraction.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Nissan Juke a good car?
Is the Nissan Juke reliable?
Is the 2017 Nissan Juke a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Nissan Juke?
The least-expensive 2017 Nissan Juke is the 2017 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,250.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $20,250
- SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $22,550
- SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,240
- NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $28,020
- NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $24,830
- NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $30,020
- NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,230
- SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,940
- SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,400
- S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $22,100
What are the different models of Nissan Juke?
More about the 2017 Nissan Juke
There are some cars that exude a serious sense of gravitas. Then, on the opposite end of that spectrum, there's the 2017 Nissan Juke. One look tells you this is a utility vehicle with a keenly developed sense of humor.
First, there's this quirky compact crossover's funky design. Love it or hate it, you're unlikely to meet anyone who feels ambivalent about the Juke's unconventional design cues. Then there are the components available in contrasting colors that reinforce the idea that this is a car that could disgorge a dozen brightly costumed circus performers at any moment.
Those clownish aesthetics aside, the Juke also expresses its fun-loving personality via driving dynamics that are among the most entertaining in the segment. From its lively 188-hp, turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine to its sport-tuned suspension, the Juke definitely has the potential to put a smile on your face. The Juke's EPA fuel economy ratings, which range from 29 mpg combined (28 city/32 highway) for the aforementioned base engine to 26 mpg combined (25 city/29 highway) in the high-performance Nismo RS model with all-wheel drive, should only add to that grin.
In terms of everyday drivability, the 2017 Nissan Juke's ride quality is firm by comparison to many rivals, especially in the sportier Nismo and Nismo RS trim levels. The standard six-speed manual gearbox is a good one, with smooth, easy shifts. The available continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) performs well enough but takes some of the fun out of the overall driving experience. Front-wheel drive is standard, and an available sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and a relatively generous amount of ground clearance give the Juke added flexibility.
Of course, the Juke's small size means it has some very definite limitations when it comes to passenger-hauling. While the Nismo model's front seats are supportive and comfortable, the rears leave something to be desired in terms of both head- and legroom. The front door openings are wide enough to provide for easy entry and exit, but the short rear doors can make getting in and out a challenge. Limited visibility out the back is enough of an issue that we recommend springing for the SV trim level's Tech option package that includes a handy 360-degree, around-view camera system.
The Juke is similarly challenged when it comes to cargo space, with just 10.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. That room grows only marginally to 35.9 cubic feet with those rear seatbacks folded down, a number that makes it among the smallest cargo holds in the class.
Other downsides include an overly stylized interior, with cheap-feeling materials and limited storage space for small items without the optional center armrest. The curious decision to combine the drive-mode selector with the climate controls makes both harder to use than they should be.
Despite these shortcomings, the 2017 Nissan Juke does a fine job of delivering on its ultimate promise: to be a crossover that combines a fun-loving personality with a dose of utility. Let Edmunds help find the right Nissan Juke for you.
Used 2017 Nissan Juke Overview
The Used 2017 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback, Juke NISMO RS. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2017 Nissan Juke?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Nissan Juke and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Juke 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Juke.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Nissan Juke and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Juke featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Nissan Juke?
Which 2017 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2017 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,970 and mileage as low as 21009 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Nissan Juke.
Can't find a new 2017 Nissan Jukes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Juke for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,922.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,020.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Juke?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
