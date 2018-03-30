Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me

1,694 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Outlander Sport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,694 listings
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    4,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,794

    $3,344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    70,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,493

    $2,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE

    58,944 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,494

    $2,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE

    15,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,987

    $3,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE

    20,181 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,509

    $3,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE

    36,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,391

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE

    30,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    18,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,590

    $2,125 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    39,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,500

    $1,967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    45,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $2,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL

    18,741 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,850

    $2,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    57,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,900

    $2,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT

    14,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,290

    $1,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL

    46,552 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $1,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    33,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,998

    $2,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    48,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,798

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE

    84,556 miles

    $12,900

    $3,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    38,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $14,497

    $1,581 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander Sport searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,694 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  4. Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
3.922 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Don't listen to the "experts"!
Jim D.,03/30/2018
2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I've owned several Subaru vehicles, until they got too expensive. I then moved to Kia, which was ok as well. I wanted something different this time around, so I started looking at small SUV'S. I wanted something that wasn't outrageously priced, with a good warranty, that was also reliable. I looked at Honda, Kia, and Hyundai...all great cars, but more money than I wanted to spend. So I looked at the Outlander Sport. It looks great, and from my test drive, it seemed more than capable, the engine ran great, the CVT transmission was a bit odd, but did the job, and the stated MPG wasn't all that bad either. I'm not a professional reviewer, nor am I an auto snob, I just wanted something decent that wasn't going to cost me a fortune. So I pulled the trigger, and bought my 2018 Outlander sport Limited Edition. I paid less than $20k, and got more than enough options to make me happy. I've owned it now for a week, and so far, I'm VERY happy with my decision. I'm averaging about 35mpg. The transmission is just fine, now that I've adjusted to it, and it has more than enough power to get on the freeway without worrying if I'm gonna get hit from behind. To me, the front seats are very comfortable, the instrumentation is laid out well, climate control works as it should, and cargo space is more than enough to suit my needs. I don't know about you, but I'm not gonna spend an extra $10k+ because some reviewer, who may have had the car to use for a week or less, tells me to. Pick a car, ANY car... look at the "professional" review, then look at the OWNER reviews... they rarely come close to being the same. Mitsubishi has one of the best warranties out there, with a very respectable record for repairs overall. If you're considering a small SUV, then at least LOOK at these. Something is definitely wrong when the "pros" give it a score of 6, but the owners, HUNDREDS of them, give it a 9 or better! I got a very well equipped, comfortable, decent looking car for thousands less than anyone else's Base model. All that extra cash is right where it belongs...in MY pocket.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Outlander Sport
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings