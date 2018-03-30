Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas

Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Fabric Seat Trim Diamond White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. BMW of The Woodlands is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 2.0 with 36,209mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. At home in the country and in the city, this 2017 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 2.0 has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4AR3AU6HZ036421

Stock: HZ036421

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020