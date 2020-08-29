Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me
- 142,798 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$1,669 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander - SPORT - ES --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- ALLOY WHEELS --- KEYLESS ENTRY --- MP3 COMPATIBLE --- 5 SPEED TRANSMISSION --- POWER WINDOWS ---- POWER LOCKS --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER ---- AUX --- DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE ----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Digital Sound Processing, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, Watts: 140, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: carbon fiber, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 6.03, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Fuse, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Headlights: auto off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact absorbing bumpers, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.6, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AP3AU6FE005310
Stock: 23200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,999$2,072 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! AWD!ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT!!!!NEW!!! BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a carStep 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or VideoStep 3. Prepare for your deliveryStep 4. Request deliveryStep 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 508-505-4555We are proud to present this beautiful 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality.'The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is simply outclassed by other small crossover SUVs. Its rivals are going to be superior choices.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- respectable fuel economy- strong warranty- affordable price.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR3AW8FE029555
Stock: 31-3392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$9,981
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 66,707! 2.4 ES trim, Quick Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Non-Smoker vehicle, Local trade, LOW MILES. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Mitsubishi 2.4 ES with Quick Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"Fuel economy is good and the crossover is attractively priced. It's also quite easy on the eyes, with meaty fender bulges and assertive 18-inch alloy wheels." -Edmunds.com.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AP3AW5FE051048
Stock: 201009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 73,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,950$1,834 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1844340 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AP3AU4FE010151
Stock: c127371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 70,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,900$1,799 Below Market
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 4dr AWD 4dr CVT 2.4 GT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Mercury Gray with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport GT AWD SUV 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine *** CVT Transmission *** One Owner Since Brand New *** Clean AutoCheck History Report *** Reverse Camera *** Parking Sensors *** LED Lighting *** Paddle Shifters *** Bluetooth *** Front Heated Seats *** Smart Key with Push To Start *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Luxury Seats, OnStar, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, PCM, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AW8FE031991
Stock: H642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 74,011 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,939$1,495 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $22,195*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 01/01/2025 OR 25,999 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Fuel economy is good and the crossover is attractively priced. It's also quite easy on the eyes, with meaty fender bulges and assertive 18-inch alloy wheels. Standard features for the entry-level ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activated electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. FEATURES 4WD Bluetooth Connection Keyless Start Privacy Glass Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR3AU8FE040960
Stock: 040960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 44,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, TaxiGreat Deal
$10,995$2,128 Below Market
Brooklyn Mitsubishi - Brooklyn / New York
Clean CARFAX. BROOKLYN MITSUBISHI IS THE NUMBER ONE MITSUBISHI DEALER IN THE TRI-STATE AREA!!!, 4WD. 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4WD Silver Odometer is 18904 miles below market average! 23/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickPrice Does not include tax, title, license, destination charges( If Applicable ), finance charges, or any reconditioning fees. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised special excludes state tax, title, license, registration, NY state inspection, NYS tire recycling fee, finance charges, lender and dealer fees if applicable. All internet starting prices expire at 12:01 PM today. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales manager. 99% APPROVAL RATE. Bad Credit? When others say sorry we say You're Approved. The Cleanest pre-owned vehicles on the market. If it doesn't look and drive NEW we don't sell it. No Games, No Gimmicks, No hidden fees. The price you see is the price pay. Conveniently located in Brooklyn, NY; we offer airport and metro pickup & drop off, along with valet parking. Over 1000 New & Pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Find the vehicle of your dreams at Brooklyn Mitsubishi. CALL (718) 345-1600 NYC DCA # 1170293 DMV # 7089608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR3AW6FE041204
Stock: FE04120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 126,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,390$1,484 Below Market
Bill Walsh Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck - Streator / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES Mercury Gray *AWD/4WD/4X4, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *BLUETOOTH, *SATELLITE RADIO. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR3AU8FE008350
Stock: C60097-3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 79,421 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,495$1,308 Below Market
Cooley Mazda - Rensselaer / New York
Outlander Sport SE, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. COMPLIMENTARY INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! 1ST OIL CHANGE FREE. Cooley Motors has been proudly servicing and selling New and PreOwned vehicles to Rennselaer, Troy, Albany, Colonie, Schenectady, Hudson, Kingston, Saratoga, the Berkshires, and Bennington for 50 years! www.cooleymotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AU6FE022883
Stock: 24034A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 39,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,856$2,137 Below Market
Conley Buick GMC - Bradenton / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **CONLEY CERTIFIED**, **3 Month / 3000 Mile Limited Warranty**, **125 Multi-point Inspection**, **125 Multi-Point Inspection**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE**, LOCAL TRADE**, NON-SMOKER**, FULLY DETAILED**, Fresh Trade** More Photos Coming**, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/4 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 23/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AP3AW6FE025462
Stock: SQ025462N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 63,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$2,258 Below Market
Brick City Motors - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR3AW2FE040437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,621 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,750$2,025 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Bluetooth. This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Voice Control. Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR3AU7FE005195
Stock: 121922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 48,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,988$1,347 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM MITSUBISHI! SE LOADED LEATHER PWR SEAT ALLOY WHEELS UPGRADED STEREO NEW TIRES GARAGE KEPT SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE VERSATILE GAS SIPPIN' FUN MACHINE FREE WARRANTY! WE HAVE SEVERAL SAFE FUN MACHINES AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AP4AU5FE047991
Stock: 047991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 93,922 milesGreat Deal
$8,588$1,302 Below Market
Atlantis Rent A Car & Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AP3AU2FE042709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,983$2,262 Below Market
Providence Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Quarryville / Pennsylvania
Take your excitement to the next level with our Accident Free 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport GT 2.4 AWC with Navigation presented in Labrador Black! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 168hp managed by a paddle-shifted CVT for an impressive drive. All Wheel Drive Control continually monitors the road and transfers power and braking to the wheels with the most traction to improve handling in even the most challenging conditions. The sleek, sculpted body of our GT 2.4 is enhanced by super-wide high-intensity discharge headlights with fog-lights and LED running lights.Step inside our Sport GT to find an interior that is spacious, comfortable, and equipped with thoughtful touches! Enjoy keyless ignition, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Staying connected is easy thanks to Mitsubishi's FUSE Hands-Free Link electronics interface, a prominent touchscreen display, full-color navigation, and a six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with available satellite/HD radio.A Top Safety Pick, our Mitsubishi provides you with invaluable peace of mind with its Active Stability Control w/Hill Start Assist and an advanced airbag safety system as well as other innovative safety features. Efficient, versatile, safe, and comfortable; our Outlander Sport makes a spectacular traveling companion you need to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AW0FE058148
Stock: CP3433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 100,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995
David McDavid Honda of Irving - Irving / Texas
This 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander ES has a sharp Quick Silver Metallic exterior and a super clean Black interior! Vehicle Detailed! Bluetooth Keyless Entry You can find more information on this Outlander on our website: https://www.mcdavidhondairving.com/. For more than 70 years, David McDavid Honda of Irving has been serving the automotive needs of drivers throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. We stock a large selection of new and used Honda cars at great prices. If you need assistance with choosing a new car, obtaining financing, or have service and repair questions, our friendly and knowledgeable staff will get your questions answered. Our dealership is located in Irving, but we proudly serve the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie and DFW area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AP3AU3FE018497
Stock: FE018497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 58,378 milesGreat Deal
$11,454$1,436 Below Market
Liberty Auto Plaza Nissan - Libertyville / Illinois
Quick Silver Metallic 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport GT 4WD CVT with Sportronic 2.4L I4 MIVEC DOHC 1 OWNER CERTIFED CARFAX**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **NON SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, **BLUE TOOTH/ HANDS FREE**, **I POD CONNECT**, 4WD.Recent Arrival! 23/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Respectable fuel economy; strong warranty; affordable price. Source: Edmunds* The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport gives a sporty edge to the stylish compact SUV. A 148-hp 2.0-liter MIVEC engine is standard on all vehicles, boasting up to 32 highway miles per gallon. Every Outlander Sport comes with 18-inch aluminum-alloy or chrome-alloy wheels with P225/55R18 all-season tires. The heated power side view mirrors, rear wiper and window defroster with timer, and flat-type wiper blades, and available All-Wheel Control improves handling in the most challenging conditions and help this vehicle excel in the elements. In the cabin, comfort is key. A 6-way adjustable driver's seat, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors allow you to drive your way. Power windows and locks and steering-wheel-mounted cruise control and audio controls make life easy. New for 2014, the SE trim gets a dazzling 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system and rearview camera, along with standard SiriusXM and HD Radio. With the Outlander Sport's available panoramic glass roof, even the rear seats can have a front row view of the sky, measuring an impressive 4 feet in length by 3.2 feet across. Electric Power Steering, a seven-airbag safety system, Active Stability Control with Traction Control Logic, and Hill Start Assist highlight the Outlander Sport's safety features. Also included are 3-point seatbelts for all 5 seating positions, a tire pressure monitoring system, and child-safety rear door locks. The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a highly-customizable vehicle with many options and packages. It is a safe, viable vehicle for a small family, and is also space-efficient, comfortable, and very maneuverable. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AW4FE036136
Stock: 300868a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 54,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,900
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR3AU5FE031665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
