Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me

I've been looking for a CUV for around two years to replace my 15 year old sedan. I was leaning towards an Escape Hybrid, but while researching fuel efficient CUVs, I ran into a USNEWS article that described this as the best CUV for the money. I'm glad I test drove one. All profesional reviews blast the "performance" of this, but unless you're into sports cars and like driving really fast and making quick getaways from traffic lights, it doesn't matter. I don't plan speeding tickets into my budget either and usually drive around the limit with my small kid in the back. This car is perfect for a small family. The rear isn't too roomy, but is adequate.

