Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me
1,694 listings
- 106,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,788$1,307 Below Market
- 92,940 miles
$8,694$593 Below Market
- 138,803 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,300$586 Below Market
- 83,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,050 Below Market
- 160,838 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$538 Below Market
- 100,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$398 Below Market
- 95,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988$618 Below Market
- 68,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,895$697 Below Market
- 117,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$318 Below Market
- 106,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,750$657 Below Market
- 156,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
- 140,441 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$480 Below Market
- 73,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 95,949 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 59,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
- 107,396 miles
$7,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 75,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,982
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.324 Reviews
Report abuse
0ffroader,05/06/2011
I've been looking for a CUV for around two years to replace my 15 year old sedan. I was leaning towards an Escape Hybrid, but while researching fuel efficient CUVs, I ran into a USNEWS article that described this as the best CUV for the money. I'm glad I test drove one. All profesional reviews blast the "performance" of this, but unless you're into sports cars and like driving really fast and making quick getaways from traffic lights, it doesn't matter. I don't plan speeding tickets into my budget either and usually drive around the limit with my small kid in the back. This car is perfect for a small family. The rear isn't too roomy, but is adequate.
