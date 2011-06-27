  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(54)
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable fuel economy
  • strong warranty
  • affordable price.
  • Pokey acceleration
  • unrefined transmission
  • subpar interior quality
  • bumpy ride
  • frustrating touchscreen interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is simply outclassed by other small crossover SUVs. Its rivals are going to be superior choices.

Vehicle overview

Crossovers come in distinct flavors. Some are geared toward the most pragmatic shoppers. Cargo capacity is generous, fuel economy is strong and there's typically ample feature content for an affordable price. On the other end of the spectrum are crossovers aimed at buyers who are more concerned with fun than functionality. With these picks, utility isn't the focus; instead, they're primed to deliver outstanding performance that makes them engaging partners on the road.

Sadly, the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport doesn't do a compelling job of fulfilling either mission. Don't expect much in the way of practicality, since this model's cargo capacity is limited. The Edmunds.com "D" rated Outlander Sport stumbles on the performance front, too. The standard 148-horsepower engine lacks muscle relative to the competition, and handling isn't nearly as sharp and responsive as you'd expect from a vehicle with "Sport" in its name. For 2015, there is a more powerful 2.4-liter engine available that's slightly more appealing, but it's still mated to the same unrefined and noisy CVT.

The Outlander Sport doesn't miss the mark entirely. Fuel economy is good and the crossover is attractively priced. It's also quite easy on the eyes, with meaty fender bulges and assertive 18-inch alloy wheels. But with so much else available, we think you can do better than this little Mitsubishi. We recommend the Honda HR-V, Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade, Nissan Juke or Kia Soul (if all-wheel drive isn't important). Or, if you can step up a little in price, larger crossovers like the 2015 Ford Escape and 2015 Mazda CX-5 do a superb job of covering all the bases, offering more room, more refinement and more driver engagement than the Sport.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a compact crossover SUV that is offered in four trim levels: ES, 2.4 ES, SE and 2.4 GT.

Standard features for the entry-level ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activated electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The 2.4 ES gets the same standard equipment along with the upgraded engine and a black front center bumper.

The SE gets the same standard equipment as the ES, along with the 2.0-liter engine and adds automatic xenon headlights, foglights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition, automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery, heated front seats, paddle shifters, a sliding armrest between the front seats, a rearview camera, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and HD radio.

The SE is available with several option packages. The Deluxe package includes leather upholstery and a power driver seat. The Premium package bundles a power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system, a panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails and adjustable LED mood lighting. The Touring package bundles all the features offered in the Navigation, Premium and Deluxe packages.

The 2.4 GT gets the same standard equipment as the SE plus a more powerful engine, the aforementioned roof rails, some chrome exterior trim, a power driver seat and aluminum pedals. The Premium package and the Touring package are also available for the 2.4 GT and add the same optional equipment.

All of the following packages are available on all trim levels. The Navigation package includes a 7-inch touchscreen display and a navigation system. The Park Assist Sensors package includes front and rear parking sensors. There are also a variety of port-installed optional packages that include exterior design and protection features, as well as interior design enhancements.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport receives a newly optional 2.4-liter engine that's more powerful than the base 2.0-liter engine. An upgraded continuously variable transmission (CVT) improves the Sport's fuel economy a bit this year. There are also a few minor sheet metal and cabin upgrades, better sound insulation and an upgraded electric power steering system.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes standard with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 148 hp and 145 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on 2.0-liter front-drive ES models and a CVT is optional. Models equipped with the CVT and front-wheel drive earn EPA fuel economy estimates of 28 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway), which is higher than average for a compact crossover SUV. In extensive Edmunds testing, we found those numbers easy to reproduce. All-wheel-drive versions earn 27 mpg combined (24/30). That drops to 26 mpg combined (24/30) with the manual transmission and front-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Outlander Sport with the 2.0-liter engine and a manual transmission accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in a respectable 8.8 seconds. One with the 2.0-liter and the CVT did it in 9.2 seconds.

Also available is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 168 hp and 167 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. All other trim levels get a CVT as standard. Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, which simulate a traditional transmission, are included on SE and 2.4 GT models. Fuel economy for the 2.4-liter engine is almost exactly the same as the standard 2.0-liter engine, as front-wheel-drive models get an EPA estimated 27 mpg combined (25/31), while all-wheel-drive models return 26 mpg combined (24/29). Once again, our testing mirrored these numbers.

In Edmunds testing, this engine with the CVT and all-wheel drive brought the Outlander Sport from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, hill start assist, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera is optional.

In government crash testing, the Outlander Sport received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Outlander Sport scored the highest possible rating of  "Good" in the agency's moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, it earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating. The head restraints and seat design earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, an AWD Outlander Sport with the 2.0-liter engine came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this segment. A front-wheel-drive Outlander Sport, also with the 2.0-liter engine, stopped from 60 mph in just 119 feet. This very impressively dropped to 113 feet in an Outlander Sport GT model.

Driving

When it comes down to it, the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport just doesn't feel very sporty. The 2.0-liter engine provides enough power for everyday errand running, but if you spend a lot of time in expressway traffic, you'll likely wish for quicker acceleration, especially in models with the CVT. Opting for the 2.4-liter engine helps, but with either engine, the CVT results in more engine noise than you'll experience in competitors.

Even with sporty-looking 18-inch wheels and tires, the Outlander Sport's handling isn't especially sharp, and rival crossover SUVs feel both more athletic and more refined. The steering in particular is sloppy and has an utter lack of feel. Ride comfort suffers as well. It skips and shudders over small road imperfections, while larger ones produce residual jostling long after the bump has passed.

Interior

The inside of the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is pretty nondescript, but you get acceptable materials and straightforward gauges and controls. The standard voice-controlled Fuse system makes it possible to control some audio and navigation system functions without taking your hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. Unfortunately, the center screen is mounted low and out of sight, which makes it hard to see. It often fails to respond to commands as well, making it difficult to use.

Up front, average-sized occupants get comfortable seats with a good amount of head- and legroom. The standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel makes it possible to fine-tune the driving position, but taller drivers may still feel a bit cramped. The rear seats aren't exactly spacious, but younger teens and smaller adults aren't likely to have any complaints.

Behind those 60/40-split rear seats are 21.7 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold both sections down and the cargo hold expands to 49.5 cubic feet. This isn't a lot, but it's average for a subcompact crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5(67%)
4(9%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(4%)
4.3
54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome vehicle
jaimiej,11/26/2014
ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I don't know why "experts" are so harsh on this vehicle. We initially looked at the 2015 outlander sport based on looks alone. Even the ES base features are nice such as blue tooth. The outlander isn't noticeably slow as some reviews state, and it more than makes up for that by incredible MPG even with 4x4. Some reviews also said the engine is loud, but I didn't notice that over the awesome premium sound system that comes standard. The warranty, price and quality are unmatched. I would recommend this car to anyone.
Massively underrated
Chad,10/25/2015
2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Purchased this for my wife. We had test driven a 2013 two years ago and were disappointed with its acceleration. Thankfully, the 2015 is no where near the same. Mitsubishi refined the CVT and added the 2.4 liter motor which made a huge difference in performance. We love the HID headlamps. Since we live in the country, deer are always a hazard. These headlights have a tremendously wide angle allowing the driver to see deer much better at night. Love it. Also, the breaks are very responsive. Cruise control is great. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is worth the money...incredible for a stock system. We like the physical size of the vehicle...not huge and not too small. Perfect for a small family and easy to drive. Visibility and seating position is excellent...unlike rav4. Rain sensing wipers are handy and work well. The four wheel drive system is much more advanced than most of the competition. You can actually lock the differential unlike Subaru and Honda. Toyota rav4 does lock, but you can only go 25 mph. The dealership was great. And these motors have a great reputation for reliability. Warranty is unmatched by any Japanese brand. Proudly built in the USA. We have been getting 27 mpg in 60/40 highway/city driving. Wife loves the heated seats, auto climate control, and panaramic roof. We paid 25k. Give this suv a shot if you are in the market...don't be brainwashed by paid reviewers/journalists. Update: car has been completely trouble free. Not a single issue (as it should be) in the 14k miles we have owned it. Still no rattles. Everyone still loves it. Update 4/25/17: still no problems with the car. Coming up on 18k miles of completely trouble free driving. Feels solid as a rock. Expect many more trouble free miles.
Outlander Sport Obsessed!
Michele Knight,09/23/2015
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I read all of the reviews before deciding to purchase the 2015 Outlander Sport SE. I live in Florida, so having heated seats was not a big deal for me. However, it did have to have great braking and great traction on the busy roads. This vehicle does NOT disappoint. My last car was also a Mitsubishi and it lasted me 13 years. That, in itself, sold me on the Mitsubishi line of cars. To be honest, Mitsubishi is highly UNDERRATED! I see people complaining about the CVT and the torque of the engine. It doesn't bother me at all. The main thing that you must keep in mind is this SUV is NOT an off-roading vehicle. Also, just because it has "sport" in the name, doesn't mean it's a sports car! This car, for me is EXACTLY what I wanted without going into MAJOR debt! The navigation system is great, the 9 speaker Rockford Fosgate with the 10" subwoofer really kicks some music butt, and the panoramic moon roof is incredible! This car drives like a dream! The 4 disk brakes are highly responsible and the steering is spot on! What I really enjoy about this car, is the fact that I can change from an automatic transmission to a manual transmission. This works out great when you want to get off the "red light line" first or, you have to speed up on a highway on-ramp. Unfortunately, not many people who come to Florida, know how to drive their cars and proper road procedures. Currently, I am getting 25.6 mpg driving in the City. Keep in mind, I am also not driving the car like I'm Mario Andretti! I'm a 43 year old mom. I don't need to drive like a maniac! But when I do, this car has the needed "get up and go"! I highly recommend this car if you are in the market. From what I understand, the 2015 will be the last made with a gas engine. In 2016, Mitsubishi will be redesigning the Outlander Sport with a Hybrid engine. Regardless of whats to come, I am extremely happy with my purchase! I like having a vehicle that doesn't look like every other SUV on the road!
Premie Senior Dream
Pat Collins,09/27/2015
ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
The warranty and safety ratings are fantastic. I've been driving this car for a year and love this car. The acceleration and cruise control are awesome. A friend of mine who is 85 years old went on the trip and told me she thought it was one of the most comfortable car rides she had been on in her lifetime. I find a feature not addressed by many of the 5 star ratings was the seat and steering wheel adjustments. You can pump the seat higher and don't have an awkward look out your front window. The steering wheel adjustment allows additional comfort. Now if I could stop my Husky/Malamute from shedding, I would have the perfect car! I highly recommend this SUV!
See all 54 reviews of the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

More About This Model
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Mitsubishi's Outlander Sport is only four years old, but it feels older. Its comfort, interior space, cargo capacity and performance fall well short of the mark set by most of its competitors. It scores points for admirable fuel economy and a generous warranty, but these aren't enough to overcome the numerous drawbacks.

What Is It?
The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a five-passenger compact SUV that shares its underpinnings with the larger Outlander SUV and Lancer sedan. Prices start at $20,420 for the base model ES trim with a manual transmission. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is available for an additional $1,200.

Our SE trim tester is only available with the CVT and starts at $23,620. For the additional cost, you get xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats, a rearview camera and a 6-inch touchscreen interface.

Added to our Outlander Sport SE was the optional Touring package, which includes a panoramic sunroof, navigation system, leather upholstery, premium audio and a power driver seat. In this configuration, the as-tested price rose to $28,545. All-wheel drive is also available on all trim levels for another $1,400.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

How Does It Drive?
The only engine offered in the Outlander Sport is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, 9.2 seconds (8.9 seconds with 1 foot of rollout, like on a drag strip) were required to reach 60 mph, which is on the slow side for the class. More significantly, it feels even slower than it is as the CVT reacts sluggishly and makes poor use of the available power.

When accelerating from a stop, the Outlander Sport starts with an immediate burst, but that fades rapidly. It takes a very light touch on the pedal to avoid a clumsy lurch forward and in stop-and-go traffic it quickly becomes tiresome. Merging on the highway requires flooring the pedal and you'll need a large gap between cars to keep from obstructing the flow of traffic.

Coming to a stop isn't much better as the soft brake pedal does little to instill confidence. In panic brake tests, the Sport came to a halt from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is about average among compact SUVs. More concerning was an occasional and unnerving side-to-side shimmy and the tendency for road imperfections to lengthen this distance by another 10 feet.

Broken pavement really becomes an issue on the open road, though. Rather than absorbing ruts and cracks, the Outlander Sport rattles over them like a shopping cart. In these conditions, it feels as though the tires momentarily lose contact with the road. Larger bumps are met with more compliance but the result is lingering body movement or "float." Encountering road irregularities while cornering further spotlights this shortcoming as the car reacts with an unsettling and stiff shudder that is felt and heard in the cabin.

Compounding matters is the vague steering. There's little steering effort, minimal feedback reaching the driver and a noticeable dead spot on center. This, in combination with the other deficiencies, makes the Outlander Sport anything but sporty.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Is It Comfortable on the Road?
The Outlander Sport feels like it's intended for smaller drivers. The average 5-foot-10-inch adult will immediately notice that the lack of telescoping steering wheel travel demands they sit closer than they'd prefer.

Seat cushioning is adequate, but all of the aforementioned road imperfections are still noticeable. Rear seats are similarly small, with short cushions mounted low to the floor. There's also a distinct lack of headroom for 6-footers.

Even for those who fit, comfort is further compromised by cabin noise. The engine drones loudly when accelerating, but quiets down once highway speeds are reached. That drone, however, is replaced by intrusive wind noise. The lack of padding for elbow touch points is yet another source of irritation.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

How Refined Is the Interior?
Unlike the aggressive exterior styling that echoes the aging Lancer, the interior lacks any visual interest. The controls are laid out clearly, but none of them look like they are part of an overall theme. And even with the optional leather upholstery, materials quality falls well short of the competition.

Included in the $4,900 Touring package is a larger 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and premium Rockford Fosgate audio. Unfortunately, operating these systems is both inconvenient and aggravating. Physical and on-screen buttons are small and with the display mounted low in the center stack, even simple operations require taking your eyes off the road. More advanced functions like voice activation, Internet streaming radio and restaurant reviews and reservations — all of which are available on competitors — are not offered.

One of the most significant gripes we had with the system is the amount of time it took to connect to iPhone media via the USB port. Upon startup, it took an average of four minutes to begin playing music and even then, the connection was unreliable. Even worse, it required this extended wait every time you get in the car. We eventually gave up and opted for the Bluetooth streaming audio instead.

Only 21.7 cubic feet of cargo space is available behind the rear seats. That's between 20 and 40 percent less than the Outlander Sport's primary competitors. With the seats folded flat, the capacity grows to 54.6 cubic feet, which is also significantly less than rivals. Up front, storage space for personal items is merely adequate.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
If there's a bright spot to the Outlander Sport, it's fuel efficiency. The EPA estimates it'll achieve 28 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway), which is better than most competitors.

More importantly, we managed to not only confirm these estimates, we exceeded one of them. In its time with us, the Outlander averaged 24.6 mpg, but on a highway-heavy evaluation drive over 100-plus miles it produced 36.8 mpg.

What Safety Features Are Available?
In addition to the typical items found in all new vehicles like stability control and antilock brakes, the 2015 Outlander Sport also adds a driver's knee airbag. A rearview camera is standard on the SE trim, but not offered on the ES. Front and rear parking sensors are an option on both models. Noticeably absent are features like a blind-spot warning system, frontal collision alerts, emergency telematics and rear cross-traffic alerts, which are offered by most competitors.

The federal government gave the Outlander Sport four out of five stars in its overall crash test rating. It received four out of five stars in frontal and rollover protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded it its top score of "Good" in moderate overlap, side impact, roof strength, head restraints and seat tests. In the demanding frontal small overlap crash test, the Sport received the second-best score of "Acceptable," which is better than most competitors.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The Mazda CX-5 earned the only Edmunds "A" rating in the segment for its engaging driving dynamics, high fuel economy and roomy, comfortable interior. It's well built and generally feels like it's more expensive than other crossovers. Even without the upgraded 2.5-liter engine, it remains competitive with the Mitsubishi in terms of feature content and price.

The Ford Escape offers a similar list of standard and optional features at a price that remains competitive with the Outlander Sport. The Escape gains an advantage for its better driving dynamics, higher-quality cabin and abundance of trim and engine options.

The Kia Sportage delivers a wealth of standard features, sporty handling and a powerful engine option. The ride quality is on the firm side and the rear seats and cargo area are smaller than the Ford or Mazda but still larger than the Outlander Sport.

Why Should You Consider This SUV?
The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has an advantage over most competitors when it comes to fuel economy and its 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty coverage. If you log many highway miles, it's about as efficient as small SUVs get.

Why Should You Think Twice About This SUV?
Compared to most other compact SUVs, the Outlander Sport comes up short in terms of refinement, overall comfort and utility.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES is priced between $8,750 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 24385 and104065 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES is priced between $12,500 and$14,850 with odometer readings between 51042 and97856 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT is priced between $12,416 and$16,890 with odometer readings between 58725 and100024 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE is priced between $8,594 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 51550 and116920 miles.

