Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me

1,694 listings
Outlander Sport Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Dark Blue
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    60,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,315 Below Market
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    115,434 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    $374 Below Market
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Silver
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    102,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,702

    $669 Below Market
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    109,885 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,799

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Dark Blue
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    70,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,950

    $1,129 Below Market
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Gray
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    44,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,990

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    101,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    $407 Below Market
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Gray
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    58,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,599

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Dark Blue
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    141,553 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,450

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    90,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,974

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Gray
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    125,651 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,971

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Red
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    126,214 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in White
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    91,796 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Silver
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    79,343 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    104,659 miles

    $10,990

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    122,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,595

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in White
    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    106,544 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Light Blue
    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    99,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,289

    $1,659 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Overall Consumer Rating
4.318 Reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (17%)
I'm glad I didn't trust Edmunds review
shipleyclan,07/20/2012
It's unbelievable to me that Edmunds "professional" editors give this excellent car an average rating. The Outlander Sport, which is different from the bigger Outlander CUV, boasts top safety ratings from the insurance institute and the government, very agreeable handling and acceleration, eyecatching styling, and high build quality. The drivetrain is smooth. It's not a race car, but it's got eager power and makes a comfortable ride. The value for the price is excellent. Sure it's no BMW or Volvo but buck for buck this is an unbeatable car for every day driving fun. I really love this car, every bit of it.
