Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me

1,694 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Outlander Sport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,694 listings
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    99,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,289

    $1,659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    102,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Silver
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    57,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,475

    $1,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    122,493 miles

    $6,995

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    110,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $1,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    35,720 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    75,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $1,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    66,542 miles

    $10,893

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    75,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,750

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Silver
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    86,398 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,000

    $813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE

    65,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,992

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    90,360 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,750

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    83,354 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE in Silver
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE

    115,530 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,999

    $1,181 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE

    109,441 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,545

    $429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE

    116,054 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,477

    $633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES in Gray
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

    98,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE

    141,807 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,550

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander Sport searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,694 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  4. Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
4.318 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (6%)
1,000 Mile Review
has5kids,01/13/2013
My wife and I are the proud new owners of a 2013 Mitsu Outlander Sport in Mercury Grey. We test drove two ES models, one was FWD with the standard transmission and the other was AWD with the CVT. My wife actually was excited to have the standard transmission as an option, but in the end, she elected to forego the fun and added driver control offered by the stick in favor or the AWD w/ the very cool paddle shifting. We have nearly 1,000 miles on the vehicle in just over a week and have noted many highlights and only a few lows. The styling is aggressive and cool... almost menacing from the front. The interior materials are great and original. The AWD actually works and is useful.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Outlander Sport
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings