Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me
1,694 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 99,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,289$1,659 Below Market
- 102,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 57,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,475$1,699 Below Market
- 122,493 miles
$6,995$1,055 Below Market
- 110,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990$1,180 Below Market
- 35,720 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,900
- 75,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900$1,871 Below Market
- 66,542 miles
$10,893
- 75,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,750
- 86,398 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000$813 Below Market
- 65,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,992$743 Below Market
- 90,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,750$849 Below Market
- 83,354 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$617 Below Market
- 115,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999$1,181 Below Market
- 109,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,545$429 Below Market
- 116,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,477$633 Below Market
- 98,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
- 141,807 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,550
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander Sport searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.318 Reviews
Report abuse
has5kids,01/13/2013
My wife and I are the proud new owners of a 2013 Mitsu Outlander Sport in Mercury Grey. We test drove two ES models, one was FWD with the standard transmission and the other was AWD with the CVT. My wife actually was excited to have the standard transmission as an option, but in the end, she elected to forego the fun and added driver control offered by the stick in favor or the AWD w/ the very cool paddle shifting. We have nearly 1,000 miles on the vehicle in just over a week and have noted many highlights and only a few lows. The styling is aggressive and cool... almost menacing from the front. The interior materials are great and original. The AWD actually works and is useful.
Related Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer South Portland ME
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Vancouver WA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Hampton VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Mckinney TX
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Long Beach CA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Long Beach CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Scottsdale AZ
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Memphis TN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer New Orleans LA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2015 Philadelphia PA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017 Ontario CA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011 Aurora CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento