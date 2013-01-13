Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Fabric Seat Trim Laguna Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES is the vehicle for you. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport: The 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport offers the convenience of a crossover utility vehicle in a footprint that's smaller than most compact sedans--making it extremely easy to park and maneuver. The Outlander Sport has an attractive package for small families, with relatively good fuel efficiency and a strong set of safety features. With this year's improved standard equipment and appearance enhancements, it's an impressive value for the money. Strengths of this model include safety features, roomy, versatile layout, Great maneuverability and parking ease, affordability and value, and all-weather capability with all-wheel drive AutoNation Certified 2013 Mitsubishi, 90 Day/ 4,000 MILE warranty , 125-point mechanical inspection, 5 Day/250 Mile Money Back Guarantee, Smart Choice price based on market research . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A4AR3AU8DE007423

Stock: DE007423

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020