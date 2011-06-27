Vehicle overview

The first word in the phrase "sport-utility vehicle" has always been something of a misnomer, as but a few SUVs offer driving characteristics that are remotely sporty, much less exciting. Accordingly, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the budget-priced 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has a hard time living up to the performance its name seems to imply.

While the Outlander Sport shares its name with Mitsubishi's regular Outlander, the two models are only loosely related: The regular Outlander has been redesigned this year while the Sport, based on the old Outlander, carries on largely unchanged. To its credit, the Sport is still smaller and lighter, and it looks sporty enough with its muscular fender bulges and large 18-inch alloy wheels. Unfortunately, that's pretty much where the Outlander Sport's performance aspirations end.

Take the Mitsubishi's 148-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT), for example, a combination that produces acceleration that can best be described as adequate. Likewise, the Outlander Sport's suspension, tuned to favor a smooth ride over sharp handling, is not going to fan the flames of anyone's racecar-driving dreams.

On the upside, the Outlander Sport returns pretty respectable fuel economy and is priced lower than some of its more popular competitors. But overall, it's hard to find a reason to choose this Mitsubishi over the segment's many more refined choices. If you're after a small crossover that actually has the performance to back up its sporty looks, we'd suggest checking out the Kia Sportage or perhaps the Nissan Juke. If spending a little more won't break the bank, chances are you'll be happier with category leaders like the 2014 Ford Escape or 2014 Mazda CX-5, which are roomier, more polished and quite a bit more enjoyable to drive.