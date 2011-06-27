  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • standard voice-activated electronics interface
  • affordable price.
  • Less powerful engine than most competitors
  • handling isn't sporty or refined
  • below-average cargo capacity.
List Price Range
$7,949 - $13,599
Used Outlander Sport for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it's an agreeable urban runabout, the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is outclassed by other small crossovers that are either more practical or more fun to drive.

Vehicle overview

The first word in the phrase "sport-utility vehicle" has always been something of a misnomer, as but a few SUVs offer driving characteristics that are remotely sporty, much less exciting. Accordingly, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the budget-priced 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has a hard time living up to the performance its name seems to imply.

While the Outlander Sport shares its name with Mitsubishi's regular Outlander, the two models are only loosely related: The regular Outlander has been redesigned this year while the Sport, based on the old Outlander, carries on largely unchanged. To its credit, the Sport is still smaller and lighter, and it looks sporty enough with its muscular fender bulges and large 18-inch alloy wheels. Unfortunately, that's pretty much where the Outlander Sport's performance aspirations end.

Take the Mitsubishi's 148-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT), for example, a combination that produces acceleration that can best be described as adequate. Likewise, the Outlander Sport's suspension, tuned to favor a smooth ride over sharp handling, is not going to fan the flames of anyone's racecar-driving dreams.

On the upside, the Outlander Sport returns pretty respectable fuel economy and is priced lower than some of its more popular competitors. But overall, it's hard to find a reason to choose this Mitsubishi over the segment's many more refined choices. If you're after a small crossover that actually has the performance to back up its sporty looks, we'd suggest checking out the Kia Sportage or perhaps the Nissan Juke. If spending a little more won't break the bank, chances are you'll be happier with category leaders like the 2014 Ford Escape or 2014 Mazda CX-5, which are roomier, more polished and quite a bit more enjoyable to drive.

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a compact crossover SUV that is offered in two trim levels: base ES and top-of-the-line SE.

Standard features for the entry-level ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activated electronics interface and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The SE adds automatic xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, keyless entry/ignition, automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery, heated front seats, a sliding armrest between the front seats, a second-row armrest with center pass-through, a rearview camera, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and HD radio.

Most options are grouped into packages. The Navigation package includes a 7-inch touchscreen display and a navigation system. For the SE, the Premium package bundles a power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system. A Premium package with Panoramic Roof builds on the contents of the previous package with, yes, a panoramic sunroof plus roof rack rails and adjustable LED mood lighting. The SE's Touring package includes all of the above, plus leather upholstery and the touchscreen navigation system. Some of these features are also available separately as accessories.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport gets a few refinements, including steering wheel audio controls across the lineup and a new touchscreen audio system with HD radio on SE models.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport gets a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 148 hp and 145 pound-feet of torque. Both ES and SE are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on front-drive ES models. Optional on the front-drive ES and standard on the AWD ES and all SE models is a CVT, which takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission. Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters are included in SE models.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Outlander Sport with a manual transmission accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in a respectable 8.8 seconds.

Models equipped with that CVT earn EPA fuel economy estimates of 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/31 mpg highway) with front-wheel-drive, which is higher than average for a compact crossover SUV. With the manual transmission and front-wheel drive, those numbers drop to 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city/30 mpg highway). All-wheel-drive versions with the CVT also earn 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city/29 mph highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, hill start assist, side-impact airbags for front seat occupants, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and a driver-side knee airbag.

In government crash testing, the Outlander Sport received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and four stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Outlander Sport scored "Good" (the highest possible rating) in the agency's moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, it earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating. The head restraints/seat design earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, an AWD Outlander Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this segment.

Driving

When it comes down to it, the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport just doesn't feel very sporty. The 2.0-liter engine provides enough power for everyday errand running, but if you spend a lot of time in expressway traffic, you'll likely wish for quicker acceleration, especially in models with the CVT.

Even with sporty looking 18-inch wheels and tires, the Outlander Sport's handling around turns isn't especially sharp, and rival crossover SUVs feel both more athletic and more refined. The Mitsubishi's soft suspension tuning does make for a smooth ride, however, and that gives the Outlander some appeal on longer commutes and road trips.

Interior

Inside, the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport offers an understated but attractive cabin and average-quality materials. Gauges and controls are refreshingly straightforward, including the standard voice-controlled Fuse system, which makes it possible to control some audio and navigation system functions without taking your hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

Up front, average-sized occupants get comfortable seats with a good amount of head- and legroom. The standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel makes it possible to fine-tune the driving position, but taller drivers may still feel a bit cramped. The rear seats aren't exactly spacious, but younger teens and smaller adults aren't likely to have any complaints.

Behind those 60/40-split rear seats are 21.7 cubic feet of cargo space; fold both sections down and the cargo hold expands to 49.5 cubic feet. To put those measurements in perspective, they're considerably less than what's offered in most other compact crossovers, but more than the pint-sized Nissan Juke.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5(50%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.3
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

40k driven in a year, and still rocking it!
Nik,09/11/2015
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I love this car. Seriously. I've had my fair share of crummy cars in the past, to the point that it left me paranoid. After having had the outlander sport for a year and driving it 40,000 in one year, I can happily say this car is a champ. Not only do I drive for business and need it to be reliable, but it's really comfy and looks fancy for the cost. I've been able to fit a recliner in it with the seats down, and one trip had two medium size dog crates in there too. It's surprising how much it can fit. Then there's the gas mileage. Last fill up cost me $27 and it goes about 320 miles on that. The sound is great and I love the subwoofer in the back. Then there's the panoramic sun roof. Anytime a friend gets in the car that's the first thing they notice. As for the finishings, so far the interior holds up. I've had cars (vw's, Hondas, and nissans) that break apart or seems come apart. So far the outlander is in one piece. Oh! And I've accidently hit a few things and no Damage shown on the car. Major plus! I can't say enough positive things. Only downside, is if the car is packed with people, cargo, and ac blasting- the acceleration struggles a bit. But not surprising. If you're short like me (under 5ft) the drivers seat goes up and gives you a clear view of the road. If you're tall like my dad (6'1") you can adjust it and feel comfortable too. I highly recommend this car.
Great Value
fazzster,04/02/2014
My number one priority for this class is the availability of a manual transmission. Which narrows it down to CX5, Tiguan, 500L and Forester. I already have a brilliant 500L so i don't need 2. I drive 30k miles per year so the VW (having owned a few in the past) are not the most reliable for the long run. The Forester is a solid buy but pricey and boring to drive. CX5 is overall more polished and "funner" to drive. Bottom line, my Mitsu has a warranty that makes sense for a high mileage driver and $18k out the door is a very good deal. It drives very smooth and handles quite well for the class. I see 29-32mpg with out even trying and have achieved 34-35mpg on some short stints.
Don't Listen to the "Experts" - Great Little SUV
scjenk,11/09/2014
Don't listen to the "experts" because they will steer you wrong on this car. We love this vehicle! Great features, mileage (averaging over 28 MPG per tank, best 31), price, comfort and size capped off by a great warranty. It's not the fastest SUV out there, but it isn't any slower than most of the other vehicles in it's class and if you use the paddle shifters it ups the fun quotient. I had 4 adults and 4 huge suitcases in it the other day and it didn't struggle at all. Consumer Reports rates this the "Most Reliable" small SUV. The hands free system in this car works much better than the SYNC in my F150 and is easier to use. My only complaint is that Mitsubishi cheaped out on the carpet.
Great gas mileage
kmgreen,04/03/2015
ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
About 2 months ago, we traded in our Jeep Liberty for a re-po'ed 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. It gets better gas mileage than expected - about 29-31 in mixed driving. It doesn't feel peppy when accelerating but it's my first CVT and I think it just feels different, not bad. The driver's side has tons of legroom and my knees never hurt on long trips. The road feel is a little rough -- similar to the Jeep. We live down a rough dirt road and with 8+ inches of ground clearance, the Outander Sport performs great. Update: We've had this car for about 2 years and never had a problem with it. If and when we need a new car we'll probably buy another Outlander. Update: We've had this car for about 4 years and have had to replace the wheel bearings in both front tires. Very expensive but otherwise, we've had no other problems.
See all 16 reviews of the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES is priced between $7,949 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 60514 and93023 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE is priced between $13,599 and$13,599 with odometer readings between 85047 and85047 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,949 and mileage as low as 60514 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Can't find a used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,182.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,470.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,188.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,970.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

