Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me
1,694 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,195$3,427 Below Market
- 12,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495$1,486 Below Market
- 29,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,948$1,648 Below Market
- 94,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$1,381 Below Market
- 82,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,595
- 48,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990$2,221 Below Market
- 49,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000$2,108 Below Market
- 46,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,970$1,215 Below Market
- 27,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900$1,551 Below Market
- 70,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,732$1,788 Below Market
- 54,879 miles
$14,538$1,610 Below Market
- 46,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$1,119 Below Market
- 34,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$1,781 Below Market
- 47,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,295$1,315 Below Market
- 70,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,980$1,504 Below Market
- 41,011 miles
$11,933
- 82,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,980$1,180 Below Market
- 28,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,060$1,102 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander Sport searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.710 Reviews
Report abuse
John,06/15/2016
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
We have been 'watching' the Outlander Sport for several years. We finally bought a 2016 Outlander Sport ES to replace our 2005 Mazda Tribute i. The Outlander Sport is a much nicer vehicle and we paid less for it than we paid for the Tribute in 2005. Why would we buy a vehicle that rates an 'a rare Edmunds "D" rating'? Lets count the reasons: 1. Safety - The Outlander Sport has 'Good' IIHS crash ratings except for an 'Acceptable' Front Small Overlap rating. The old Mazda received a 'Poor' side crash rating. Many newer vehicles do not pass the Front Small Overlap test. 2. Reliability - 2015 CR states that the Outlander Sport has excellent reliability. Models built from 2012-2015 were made in Illinios. 2016 models sold in this country are made in Japan once again. 3. Features - Comes standard with everything. You won't need to upgrade or get an option package for Cruise Control which seems to be very common for vehicles in this price range. Love the usb port, heated side mirrors, rear center arm rest with cup holders, easy fold split rear seat and the Hill Start Assist feature; again all standard. 4. Performance - According to Edmunds 0-60 in 8.8 seconds(2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Road Test), 60-0 in 119 feet. Reported best gas mileage to be 29-32 without trying too hard. Comfortable seats and yes it does have a telescoping, leather wrapped steering wheel standard. It rides better than the Mazda did and it is quieter too. You can hear the engine during hard acceleration but it quiets down while cruising. We don't have any issues with how it handles. Perhaps it is not 'Sporty' but even CR gave it a good (1/2 red dot) Routine Handling rating. It has the nicest interior of any vehicle we have ever owned. Maybe it is true that 'the rate at which vehicles have been improving is staggering' but so has their price. The Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 must be fantastic vehicles if they are really that much better than the Outlander Sport. The problem is that for the price we actually paid for the Outlander Sport, they are not competing against each other. In fact for the price we paid there are very few new vehicles to consider and the Outlander Sport beats them easily. If you are looking for a vehicle capable of handling four tall adults and their stuff there are very few choices in this price range. If you are the type of person who replaces their vehicle as often as their iPhone then the Outlander Sport is probable not for you. But if you are like many Americans who agonize over every dollar spent you need to at least consider the Outlander Sport. Compare it to the one you are currently driving not to one that will put you in debt forever. --------------------------------------------- Update ----------------------------------- We took our Outlander Sport on a trip. We started where the speed limit was 65 MPH. It then turned to 70, then 75 and finally 80 MPH. It made little difference, many drivers always go 10-15 mph above the limit. At least the semis seem to stay in the 65-70 MPH range. We cruised at 75 MPH for a couple of days including mountain passes. We then went up twisty switchbacks to 11,000 ft to get to a cabin. The Outlander Sport did well. Noise was something of a problem on certain sections of the highway while on other pavement it was very pleasant. When the time comes we might try some different tires (Michelin Defenders) to see if that helps. The Outlander Sport rode well. I detected a little 'float' while driving around a bumpy corner once but no one else in the vehicle noticed anything. After 6000 miles our best gas mileage was 34 MPG, our worst was 27 MPG. Overall we are very pleased with our Outlander Sport. It isn't a Toyota Camry on the interstate but then again I wouldn't want to take a Camry on some of the dirt roads we ended up on. One improvement we made to our base model was to add tweeters to our front speakers. The wiring and everything is already there so it was pretty easy to do and really added to the overall sound quality.
Related Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Indianapolis IN
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Erie PA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Reading PA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Katy TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Hialeah FL
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Alexandria VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Tacoma WA
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT Philadelphia PA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Harrisburg PA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2014 Anaheim CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2018 Arlington VA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014 Newark NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS