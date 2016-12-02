  1. Home
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable fuel economy with 2.0-liter engine
  • Well-equipped for the (very competitive) price
  • Generous warranty coverage surpasses many rivals
  • Ride quality is jarring on bumpy roads
  • Many interior materials look and feel cheap
  • CVT is aggravating due to slow responses
  • Raucous drone while accelerating (especially with 2.0-liter engine)
Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?

There are few reasons to purchase a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport rather than many of its distinguished rivals, but few can compete with the Sport's bargain price. With that in mind, we recommend going as cheap as possible while trying to make this crossover feel well-equipped for the price. The SE is one step above the base model and makes a compelling value statement with the upgraded engine, touchscreen infotainment system and heated seats. The SEL isn't much more and adds leather and other goodies. But a competing crossover should be strongly considered instead.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

2.0 / 5

The small crossover SUV segment has surged in popularity over the last few years, with most automakers producing at least one that earns good fuel economy, is easy to drive and comes with all of today's tech gadgets. Over time, though, these models have bigger, more extensively equipped with features and, consequently, more expensive. If you desire a small SUV but don't want to spend a lot, the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport might seem like it's worthy of your consideration. After all, a well-equipped Outlander Sport costs as much as the base version of many competitors.

However, the Outlander Sport has many flaws that make it difficult to recommend. Cabin materials are harder and feel cheaper than what you'll find in other crossovers. The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) brings out the worst of the underpowered and noisy engine, and the Outlander Sport's bumpy ride and uncomfortable seats will rattle passengers. This pint-sized Mitsubishi doesn't offer much utility, either, as the cargo area is more cramped than others in this segment. Overall, the Outlander Sport should only be considered by those who cannot afford to buy any of its pricier rivals.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that can be seen as the little brother to the three-row Outlander. The entry-level ES is motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 pound-feet) that is a bit slow but still average for the segment. The SE, SEL and GT offer increasing levels of luxury and tech features. They are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (168 hp, 167 lb-ft) that feels a little more potent. Front-wheel drive is standard on all but the GT, which comes with an all-wheel-drive system that is optional on the other trims.

Standard ES features include the 2.0-liter engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a driver information display, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth and a four-speaker audio system. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional.

The SE trim adds the 2.4-liter engine paired to the CVT, foglights, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

When you step up to the SEL you'll also get automatic headlights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment) and a sliding center armrest.

At the top of the range is the GT trim, which adds xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system.

Notable Outlander Sport options include remote ignition, rear parking sensors, a navigation system (with a 7-inch touchscreen and voice controls) and interior ambient lighting.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE  (2.0L 4-cyl.; CVT automatic).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has received some revisions, including a new infotainment system in 2016 and an upgrade to the 2.4-liter engine on the SE trim. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Driving

2.0
The Outlander Sport feels weak regardless of engine choice, although the 2.4-liter engine is measurably quicker than the base 2.0-liter. Poor steering and handling combine to make one of the least confident vehicles we've ever driven. It feels unfinished.

Acceleration

2.0
The base engine struggles to reach highway speeds and pass slower cars. Springing for models with the 2.4-liter bumps acceleration to just average for the class. The CVT is a notable letdown. Zero-to-60 mph times vary from 9.2 seconds with the 2.0-liter to 8.8 seconds with the upgraded engine.

Braking

2.5
The brake pedal is soft, so you may have to press it a bit harder than expected to slow the Outlander Sport. Distances in simulated panic stops from 60 mph are reasonable for this class, ranging between 113 and 119 feet. We experienced extreme nosedive and side-to-side wiggle under heavy braking.

Steering

1.0
You have to turn the wheel quite a bit before the Outlander Sport responds at all. That and the wheel's overly light effort make the driver feel disconnected from the road. There's almost zero driver feedback, certainly nothing to give the Outlander Sport any of the sportiness its name implies.

Drivability

2.0
A lack of steering feel hampers the Outlander's general driving experience. The aggressive throttle response from a stop is maddening in everyday driving, especially considering the overall lack of power. The CVT is rarely calm, as if in a never-ending hunt to find the correct ratio.

Off-road

2.5
Though it offers push-button 4WD, the Outlander Sport is a soft-roader at best. It lacks even basic off-road features such as hill descent control.

Comfort

2.0
Numerous shortcomings keep the Outlander Sport from the comfort level achieved by most competitors. Drivers of average height will be forced closer to the dash because the steering wheel barely telescopes. Passengers of all sizes will bemoan the lack of seat padding and poor ride quality.

Seat comfort

2.0
A lack of telescoping range for the steering wheel and minimal seat adjustments make the Outlander Sport a poor choice for anyone taller than 5-foot-9. The rear seat is low, with meager thigh support. There's barely adequate seat cushioning and a lack of elbow padding.

Ride comfort

1.0
The Outlander Sport skips and shudders over small road imperfections, while larger ones produce residual jostling long after the bump has passed. There's really no justification for the rough ride. Few cars are this bad.

Noise & vibration

2.0
Even under moderate acceleration, the CVT causes the 2.0-liter engine to work hard and drone incessantly. The 2.4-liter isn't as noisy, but it still drones. Engine noise quiets down a bit on the highway but is replaced by a significant amount of wind noise. All of this becomes tiresome quickly.

Interior

2.5
The Outlander Sport's interior is composed of subpar materials that hold little visual interest. Compared to any SUV in the class, there's an unmistakable sense of disappointment throughout the cabin. The poor quality is only partially justified by the Outlander Sport's budget price.

Utility

2.5
It seems like someone forgot to tell Mitsubishi that a critical component of SUVs is utility. The cargo area is small by segment standards, even with the rear seats folded down. Small item storage is just average. Conversely, LATCH hooks and anchors are easy to access.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5(41%)
4(32%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
3.9
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't listen to the "experts"!
Jim D.,03/30/2018
2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I've owned several Subaru vehicles, until they got too expensive. I then moved to Kia, which was ok as well. I wanted something different this time around, so I started looking at small SUV'S. I wanted something that wasn't outrageously priced, with a good warranty, that was also reliable. I looked at Honda, Kia, and Hyundai...all great cars, but more money than I wanted to spend. So I looked at the Outlander Sport. It looks great, and from my test drive, it seemed more than capable, the engine ran great, the CVT transmission was a bit odd, but did the job, and the stated MPG wasn't all that bad either. I'm not a professional reviewer, nor am I an auto snob, I just wanted something decent that wasn't going to cost me a fortune. So I pulled the trigger, and bought my 2018 Outlander sport Limited Edition. I paid less than $20k, and got more than enough options to make me happy. I've owned it now for a week, and so far, I'm VERY happy with my decision. I'm averaging about 35mpg. The transmission is just fine, now that I've adjusted to it, and it has more than enough power to get on the freeway without worrying if I'm gonna get hit from behind. To me, the front seats are very comfortable, the instrumentation is laid out well, climate control works as it should, and cargo space is more than enough to suit my needs. I don't know about you, but I'm not gonna spend an extra $10k+ because some reviewer, who may have had the car to use for a week or less, tells me to. Pick a car, ANY car... look at the "professional" review, then look at the OWNER reviews... they rarely come close to being the same. Mitsubishi has one of the best warranties out there, with a very respectable record for repairs overall. If you're considering a small SUV, then at least LOOK at these. Something is definitely wrong when the "pros" give it a score of 6, but the owners, HUNDREDS of them, give it a 9 or better! I got a very well equipped, comfortable, decent looking car for thousands less than anyone else's Base model. All that extra cash is right where it belongs...in MY pocket.
Great value, nice little suv
Mike,05/17/2017
2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I've owned Toyota Corolla's the last 15 years, and after not being happy with the last one, decided to try something different. I always liked the muscular looks of this car, and test drove all it's competitors before giving it it a try. The 2.4 liter has plenty of passing power, and I get low 20's mpg, doing almost all city driving. Highway is close to 30. For under 20k, I got 4wd, push button start, tinted windows, heated seats, and 10 yr/100,00 mile warranty. *** Update. After owning this car for 2-1/2 years I traded it in. The seats are terribly uncomfortable. I took it on a 7 hour road trip and my back was killing me half way through. My phone's Bluetooth has connected with every car except this one. So no hands free. Gas mileage isn't great. The USB port didn't work, so couldn't charge my phone or play music from it. This is a good, reliable, inexpensive car, but if you're looking for a better driving experience, I would go with another brand.
Underappreciated little SUV
GopinkGo,03/05/2017
2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Mitsubishis are vastly underappreciated. They are usually LOADED with features, and they are animals in the snow. I drove a 2004 Galant until it just gave out, and we bought this Outlander Sport. I adore this car. There are really amazing features, like heated seats, that are available in trims below the GT. The panoramic roof is bada**, and it rides and handles curves amazingly. Plus with rain sensing wipers, the FAST key system, it has everything and more. Bonus, because they're so unappreciated, they're also underpriced. **UPDATE** I have been driving this car for close to 7 months now. I still love this little SUV. My husband and I have hauled a ton of stuff, and the 60/40 seat split is super helpful. All in all, a wonderful car!
Glad I purchased it
KG,08/23/2017
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I bought a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport brand new for 16,990.00 . I researched the hell out of it but never test drive one. Edmunds gave it poor reviews but I noticed owners have it great reviews. I test drive toyota rav4 and the new chr and then the outlander sport. I felt the outlander was way better than the toyota and the price was even better. It accelerates just fine for the small engine and the transmission seems great too. Ya it's not a Mercedes or BMW but that was not the prissy kind of vehicle I wanted. I wanted a vehicle to drive. I am not a snow flake and know how to use mirrors to back up. I have a smart phone for navigation and those items were judt an added expense on other vehicles. Bottom line us I am honestly impressed with the handling acceleration and the look . I could afford a BMW or Mercedes but am comfortable in who I am that I don't need a sub like that, the outlander is perfect for me and how I use it. 02/25/18. Still glad I bought this ride. The drive feature let's me choose front wheel drive, all wheel, or 4 wheel drive perfect for MN Winters. I was surprised on the stock tires it came with but do think an upgrade will be better. Put another 4 k miles on. Really line this vehicle. 02-25-19 Update review on my Outlander port, so I have basically had my Outlander for a year and half, I still only have 11,000 on it (have a work vehicle so I don't drive much). I still like it and am glad I purchased it. Planning on a long road trip from MN to Colorado Springs soon and have no concerns, couple of back backs, camping gear and a dog will be no problem. I have hauled some loads in the back over 400 lbs- no problems
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES is priced between $12,380 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 4194 and62513 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE is priced between $15,500 and$18,964 with odometer readings between 13269 and43403 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE is priced between $12,999 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 40296 and61616 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2017 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,380 and mileage as low as 4194 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Can't find a used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,276.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,253.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,548.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,004.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander Sport lease specials

