I've owned several Subaru vehicles, until they got too expensive. I then moved to Kia, which was ok as well. I wanted something different this time around, so I started looking at small SUV'S. I wanted something that wasn't outrageously priced, with a good warranty, that was also reliable. I looked at Honda, Kia, and Hyundai...all great cars, but more money than I wanted to spend. So I looked at the Outlander Sport. It looks great, and from my test drive, it seemed more than capable, the engine ran great, the CVT transmission was a bit odd, but did the job, and the stated MPG wasn't all that bad either. I'm not a professional reviewer, nor am I an auto snob, I just wanted something decent that wasn't going to cost me a fortune. So I pulled the trigger, and bought my 2018 Outlander sport Limited Edition. I paid less than $20k, and got more than enough options to make me happy. I've owned it now for a week, and so far, I'm VERY happy with my decision. I'm averaging about 35mpg. The transmission is just fine, now that I've adjusted to it, and it has more than enough power to get on the freeway without worrying if I'm gonna get hit from behind. To me, the front seats are very comfortable, the instrumentation is laid out well, climate control works as it should, and cargo space is more than enough to suit my needs. I don't know about you, but I'm not gonna spend an extra $10k+ because some reviewer, who may have had the car to use for a week or less, tells me to. Pick a car, ANY car... look at the "professional" review, then look at the OWNER reviews... they rarely come close to being the same. Mitsubishi has one of the best warranties out there, with a very respectable record for repairs overall. If you're considering a small SUV, then at least LOOK at these. Something is definitely wrong when the "pros" give it a score of 6, but the owners, HUNDREDS of them, give it a 9 or better! I got a very well equipped, comfortable, decent looking car for thousands less than anyone else's Base model. All that extra cash is right where it belongs...in MY pocket.

