2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review
Pros & Cons
- Respectable fuel economy with 2.0-liter engine
- Well-equipped for the (very competitive) price
- Generous warranty coverage surpasses many rivals
- Ride quality is jarring on bumpy roads
- Many interior materials look and feel cheap
- CVT is aggravating due to slow responses
- Raucous drone while accelerating (especially with 2.0-liter engine)
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating2.0 / 5
The small crossover SUV segment has surged in popularity over the last few years, with most automakers producing at least one that earns good fuel economy, is easy to drive and comes with all of today's tech gadgets. Over time, though, these models have bigger, more extensively equipped with features and, consequently, more expensive. If you desire a small SUV but don't want to spend a lot, the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport might seem like it's worthy of your consideration. After all, a well-equipped Outlander Sport costs as much as the base version of many competitors.
However, the Outlander Sport has many flaws that make it difficult to recommend. Cabin materials are harder and feel cheaper than what you'll find in other crossovers. The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) brings out the worst of the underpowered and noisy engine, and the Outlander Sport's bumpy ride and uncomfortable seats will rattle passengers. This pint-sized Mitsubishi doesn't offer much utility, either, as the cargo area is more cramped than others in this segment. Overall, the Outlander Sport should only be considered by those who cannot afford to buy any of its pricier rivals.
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models
The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that can be seen as the little brother to the three-row Outlander. The entry-level ES is motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 pound-feet) that is a bit slow but still average for the segment. The SE, SEL and GT offer increasing levels of luxury and tech features. They are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (168 hp, 167 lb-ft) that feels a little more potent. Front-wheel drive is standard on all but the GT, which comes with an all-wheel-drive system that is optional on the other trims.
Standard ES features include the 2.0-liter engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a driver information display, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth and a four-speaker audio system. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional.
The SE trim adds the 2.4-liter engine paired to the CVT, foglights, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
When you step up to the SEL you'll also get automatic headlights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment) and a sliding center armrest.
At the top of the range is the GT trim, which adds xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system.
Notable Outlander Sport options include remote ignition, rear parking sensors, a navigation system (with a 7-inch touchscreen and voice controls) and interior ambient lighting.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE (2.0L 4-cyl.; CVT automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has received some revisions, including a new infotainment system in 2016 and an upgrade to the 2.4-liter engine on the SE trim. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.
Driving2.0
Comfort2.0
Interior2.5
Utility2.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|2.0 / 5
|Driving
|2.0
|Comfort
|2.0
|Interior
|2.5
|Utility
|2.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander Sport
Related Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage