Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Consumer Reviews

1,000 Mile Review has5kids , 01/13/2013 26 of 26 people found this review helpful My wife and I are the proud new owners of a 2013 Mitsu Outlander Sport in Mercury Grey. We test drove two ES models, one was FWD with the standard transmission and the other was AWD with the CVT. My wife actually was excited to have the standard transmission as an option, but in the end, she elected to forego the fun and added driver control offered by the stick in favor or the AWD w/ the very cool paddle shifting. We have nearly 1,000 miles on the vehicle in just over a week and have noted many highlights and only a few lows. The styling is aggressive and cool... almost menacing from the front. The interior materials are great and original. The AWD actually works and is useful.

So far, great car! lejean , 07/01/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2013 pearl white Outlander Sport in November, 2013. I have over 32,000 miles on it so far, not a bit of trouble. I usually read professional reviews before I buy anything but this time I didn't. My Ford Taurus was costing a fortune in repairs. I wanted good mileage and all the bells and whistles. I looked at Honda and various other cars, despite the higher prices, could not find the extras I wanted. The Outlander Sport fits the bill and more. After reading professional reviews, I was embarrassed for buying a so-called "loser". However, talking with other owners and my own experience, I'm so glad I didn't read before I bought. Mitsubishi needs to put out the word. Real bargain!

Great Value-Excellent Reliability nyame , 07/11/2013 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased the vehicle about 3 months ago and I have logged just over 3,300 miles on it. It has a galore of technology features, comparable to any of the luxury vehicles out there, at a much affordable price. It looks great from the exterior and drives very smooth. The mpg rating for this vehicle is 24/31/27 but I am now averaging a combined mpg of 32, better than the official rating of 27. I calculate my mpg by dividing the total mileage travelled for a fill up by the amount of gas needed to bring the gas tank back to another fill up and I have done this 3 times. Of course, my city driving is only 20%, back-roads is 60% and highways is 20%. This is my second review after owning this vehicle for over 3 years. I am glad I made the choice to buy this vehicle. There has been no major problem with the vehicle and all that I have done in the past 3 years is to change the oil when the computer tells me to do so. I bought a case of the Mitsubishi OEM oil filters on the internet and have been doing my own oil change at home. The tires still look great after 3 years and rotate them every time I change my oil. I have had zero mechanical problems and this vehicles just drives. I have driven it cross country from Reno, Nevada to Vancouver, Canada without a sweat. All the electronics and technology that came with the vehicle are all working fine after 3 years. I actually get better gas mileage than the manufacturer rated mpg. I drive this vehicle every day to work and average 33-34 mpg and this is driving in the city of Reno-Sparks. After 3 years, I can say that this is a great car, for the value, technology and reliability. I think this vehicle is under rated by the so-called review experts.

Fuel Economy Misleading Garry Smith , 05/02/2016 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful On the highway I will average between 19-22 mpg but in town driving I get 21-23 mpg. I like how they now tell say that you can get up to 24 city and 31 highway. Since my first fill-up my best mpg on the highway was 23 mpg. I love the vehicle and plan to keep it until the wheels fall off but someone should take a good hard look at the figures they have put out concerning mpg