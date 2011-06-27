  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive styling
  • smooth, quiet ride
  • standard voice-activation system
  • affordable price.
  • Indifferent engine power
  • far from sporty handling
  • longer braking distances
  • limited cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With little to recommend it, the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is outclassed by nearly every other small crossover.

Vehicle overview

What's in a name? Certainly, a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but a name can also create some suspicion. Would you trust something called a Big Mac Lite, for instance? In this spirit, the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has us raising our eyebrows in doubt. It might look the part with its aggressive Lancer Evolution-inspired styling, but there's little else to justify adding the "Sport" moniker to this small crossover.

Mitsubishi does have some history with offering derivative "Sport" models, with the last being the Montero Sport that ran from 1997-2004. In this case, the all-new 2011 Outlander Sport is based on the Mitsubishi Outlander, a crossover SUV we've praised in the past for its agile handling. The Outlander Sport is 14 inches shorter, 2 inches shorter in height and up to 700 pounds lighter -- a promising foundation for added agility and performance.

In the real world, however, we've found that these changes haven't yielded anything particularly beneficial. Reduced weight should mean quicker acceleration, but the Sport also happens to be less powerful. Fitted with the 2.0-liter engine from the Lancer sedan, the Sport offers only modest acceleration. The Sport's handling is also below expectations, as substantial body roll and low grip during cornering will disappoint spirited drivers. The Sport also lacks its bigger brother's utility, as its small footprint means small cargo capacity.

On the positive side, the Outlander Sport's price is lower than that of the Outlander by at least $2,000 for base models. And you also get a fair amount of standard equipment, a smooth ride quality and a quiet cabin. But compared to other compact crossover SUVs, the Outlander Sport just doesn't have enough to offer. Models like the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V and 2011 Toyota RAV4 all justify their added cost through their additional space and refinement. And for drivers seeking the type of athleticism that the Outlander Sport's name implies, the 2011 Kia Sportage, Mini Countryman, 2011 Nissan Juke and Nissan Rogue are all better choices.

Perhaps "Outlander Lite" would be a more suitable name for the new 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. But even if it were renamed, we'd still suggest going with the competition first.

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a compact crossover SUV that is offered in two trim levels: the base ES and SE.

Standard features for the ES include 16-inch steel wheels, heated outside mirrors, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activation system and a four-speaker stereo with CD player plus auxiliary audio and USB input jacks.

The SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a sliding armrest between the front seats, a second-row armrest with center pass-through, upgraded upholstery and a six speaker stereo. All-wheel drive is only offered on the SE model and also gets you heated front seats.

Most options are grouped together into packages that are available on any Outlander Sport trim level. The Exterior Sport package adds several cosmetic and aerodynamic elements along with an aluminum fuel door, while the Interior package (available on models with automatic transmissions only) adds piano-black interior trim and an aluminum shift knob. Other packages add interior mood lighting, exterior protection (scuff plates, mud guards and bumper guards) and cargo solutions. Stand-alone options include 16-inch alloy wheels for the ES, a hard-drive-based navigation system, remote ignition and the six-CD changer.

Available on the SE AWD is a Premium package that includes a panoramic sunroof, roof rails and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio. The Navigation package is also only available on the SE AWD and includes the nav system plus real-time traffic, a rearview camera and an auxiliary video input jack.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission offered in the ES is a five-speed manual. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is available as an option and is standard on the SE models. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available on the SE. As with the regular Outlander, AWD models feature three driver-selectable modes to optimize traction.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Outlander Sport with a manual transmission accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds. That's a reasonably quick time, but with the more commonly installed CVT we expect the Sport to turn in just average performance. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 city/31 highway mpg and 27 mpg in combined driving for an automatic front-wheel-drive model. The manual earns 24/31/26 mpg while the AWD comes in at 24/29/26 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport include front side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, driver-side knee airbags, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, traction control and stability control.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-wheel-drive Outlander Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 141 feet, which is about 15 feet more than what comparable crossovers need to stop.

Driving

Despite its name, the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport offers little in the way of athleticism. Acceleration performance is passable, but often you'll find yourself wishing for more power when entering highways and passing. Handling is similarly disappointing, with an abundance of body roll that does little to instill driver confidence or fun. To its credit, at least the Sport does have a quiet and smooth ride.

Read our Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport's interior offers little in the way of visual excitement or impressive materials. Fortunately, front passengers of all sizes will likely find a comfortable seating position thanks to well-shaped seats, plenty of head- and legroom and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column for the driver. The rear seats have slightly less room, but an average-sized adult should be comfortable enough.

The controls are within easy reach and simple in operation, and the Fuse voice activation system makes some audio and navigation functions a hands-free affair. Even more surprising is that the Fuse system is standard on all Outlander Sports. Less impressive is the Sport's limited cargo capacity -- maximum cargo capacity is just 49.5 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great value for money
0ffroader,05/06/2011
I've been looking for a CUV for around two years to replace my 15 year old sedan. I was leaning towards an Escape Hybrid, but while researching fuel efficient CUVs, I ran into a USNEWS article that described this as the best CUV for the money. I'm glad I test drove one. All profesional reviews blast the "performance" of this, but unless you're into sports cars and like driving really fast and making quick getaways from traffic lights, it doesn't matter. I don't plan speeding tickets into my budget either and usually drive around the limit with my small kid in the back. This car is perfect for a small family. The rear isn't too roomy, but is adequate.
Don't let the experts fool you, this is the best crossover suv to get
researchmommy,01/16/2011
I'm a mom of 2 kids who used to drive a 2000 Toyota Sienna van and needed a change. I test drove the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue, Toyota RAV 4, Mazda CX-7, Chevrolet Equinox and they just don't have the ride comfort of the Outback Sport. I drive my kids to school everyday and have minimal highway miles traveled, but no matter where I go I can't help but smile because I paid less for a car I feel gives you more standard and even with some options added on, is a better value than the cars mentioned above. Don't let the reviews on the engine noise sway you from test driving this vehicle. In the end that is the true test of if a vehicle is right for you or not.
Reliable, but uninspiring
darkcoupon,09/02/2014
This car has been very reliable. I bought mine in fall of 2011 and, apart from regular maintenance, this car hasn't seen any time back at the dealership. The rest of the car, though, is rather unimpressive. Despite the sporty exterior, the underpowered engine makes this car beyond boring to drive and inspires no confidence when needed. The poor engine would almost be forgivable if the car achieved the advertised gas mileage, but after nearly 3 years of ownership I still average around 20mpg City and 25mpg Highway. This is mostly due to the fact that the pedal needs to be on the floor most of the time to keep up with traffic. Mitsu would have been much better off including their 2.4L engine.
Peppy enough for me, stylish and nice features.
cdt2833,07/21/2011
Job location change increased my commute to nearly 80miles round trip. Traded in my heavy, thirsty truck for something a bit sporty, comfortable and CUV-like in terms of cargo capacity. Test drove several Hyundai products including the Tucson and went to the Mitsu dealer last. Nice features on the ES at the sub 20k price point including handsfree phone integration via FUSE system, telescoping steering wheel, full complement of steering wheel controls including magnesium paddle shifters for the CVT. Some soft touch surfaces on the dash and door panels. The 4B11 2.0L is not a hot rod but once you become accustomed to the acceleration with CVT it is more than enough for typical driving.
See all 24 reviews of the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

