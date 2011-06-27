Vehicle overview

What's in a name? Certainly, a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but a name can also create some suspicion. Would you trust something called a Big Mac Lite, for instance? In this spirit, the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has us raising our eyebrows in doubt. It might look the part with its aggressive Lancer Evolution-inspired styling, but there's little else to justify adding the "Sport" moniker to this small crossover.

Mitsubishi does have some history with offering derivative "Sport" models, with the last being the Montero Sport that ran from 1997-2004. In this case, the all-new 2011 Outlander Sport is based on the Mitsubishi Outlander, a crossover SUV we've praised in the past for its agile handling. The Outlander Sport is 14 inches shorter, 2 inches shorter in height and up to 700 pounds lighter -- a promising foundation for added agility and performance.

In the real world, however, we've found that these changes haven't yielded anything particularly beneficial. Reduced weight should mean quicker acceleration, but the Sport also happens to be less powerful. Fitted with the 2.0-liter engine from the Lancer sedan, the Sport offers only modest acceleration. The Sport's handling is also below expectations, as substantial body roll and low grip during cornering will disappoint spirited drivers. The Sport also lacks its bigger brother's utility, as its small footprint means small cargo capacity.

On the positive side, the Outlander Sport's price is lower than that of the Outlander by at least $2,000 for base models. And you also get a fair amount of standard equipment, a smooth ride quality and a quiet cabin. But compared to other compact crossover SUVs, the Outlander Sport just doesn't have enough to offer. Models like the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V and 2011 Toyota RAV4 all justify their added cost through their additional space and refinement. And for drivers seeking the type of athleticism that the Outlander Sport's name implies, the 2011 Kia Sportage, Mini Countryman, 2011 Nissan Juke and Nissan Rogue are all better choices.

Perhaps "Outlander Lite" would be a more suitable name for the new 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. But even if it were renamed, we'd still suggest going with the competition first.