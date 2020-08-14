Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me
- 107,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$1,704 Below Market
- 46,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$2,612 Below Market
- 62,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,350$1,397 Below Market
- 69,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$1,368 Below Market
- 141,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,394 Below Market
- 86,380 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,310 Below Market
- 91,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,422 Below Market
- 86,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,195$1,110 Below Market
- 91,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,949$1,061 Below Market
- 101,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988$1,173 Below Market
- 97,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900$1,048 Below Market
- 110,676 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 88,373 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,636$436 Below Market
- 64,161 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,400$1,071 Below Market
- 2,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
- 101,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$699 Below Market
- 54,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,398$659 Below Market
- 41,666 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$11,289$491 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander Sport searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.316 Reviews
Report abuse
Nik,09/11/2015
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I love this car. Seriously. I've had my fair share of crummy cars in the past, to the point that it left me paranoid. After having had the outlander sport for a year and driving it 40,000 in one year, I can happily say this car is a champ. Not only do I drive for business and need it to be reliable, but it's really comfy and looks fancy for the cost. I've been able to fit a recliner in it with the seats down, and one trip had two medium size dog crates in there too. It's surprising how much it can fit. Then there's the gas mileage. Last fill up cost me $27 and it goes about 320 miles on that. The sound is great and I love the subwoofer in the back. Then there's the panoramic sun roof. Anytime a friend gets in the car that's the first thing they notice. As for the finishings, so far the interior holds up. I've had cars (vw's, Hondas, and nissans) that break apart or seems come apart. So far the outlander is in one piece. Oh! And I've accidently hit a few things and no Damage shown on the car. Major plus! I can't say enough positive things. Only downside, is if the car is packed with people, cargo, and ac blasting- the acceleration struggles a bit. But not surprising. If you're short like me (under 5ft) the drivers seat goes up and gives you a clear view of the road. If you're tall like my dad (6'1") you can adjust it and feel comfortable too. I highly recommend this car.
