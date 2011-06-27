I purchased my 04 Montero with about 10K miles on it. It now has 191,000 and still going strong. I have been very strict with the oil changes - every 5k and most of the other suggested maintenance. The vehicle has never left me stranded. It is excellent off road with great clearance and easily goes where other mid-size utes won't dare. The highway ride is good too and it does a decent job towing my camper. Very comfortable seats except 3rd row is for small kids only. I've had to replace the catalytic converter twice very $$$ and had the manifolds off both sides of the engine develop heat cracks which had to be repaired - other wise no issues. Trans, 4WD and motor no issues at all.

