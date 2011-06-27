  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(39)
2004 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality interior materials, sharp cabin design, large cargo capacity, excellent off-road capability.
  • Serious lack of power compared to rivals, mediocre on-road handling, cramped third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An old-school sport-ute that excels off-road, but when it comes to overall performance and passenger-carrying ability, it can't match its more modern rivals.

2004 Highlights

The Montero gets a standard tire-pressure monitoring system and a revised gauge cluster. The base XLS model is history, leaving the Limited as the sole trim level for 2004. Rear air conditioning, automatic climate control and dual power seats are now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mountain Climber
SafeInSnow,01/31/2010
My wife and I call this the Mountain Climber. It's ability to grip the road in all conditions (snow, sleet, rain, mud) is amazing. I really wish they would make a 2010 version. Compared w/ all other SUV's, this is the hidden diamond (get it?). 3 rows of seating, HUGE storage, and awesome cabin feel.
Work horse
FrankP,01/29/2009
I purchased my 04 Montero with about 10K miles on it. It now has 191,000 and still going strong. I have been very strict with the oil changes - every 5k and most of the other suggested maintenance. The vehicle has never left me stranded. It is excellent off road with great clearance and easily goes where other mid-size utes won't dare. The highway ride is good too and it does a decent job towing my camper. Very comfortable seats except 3rd row is for small kids only. I've had to replace the catalytic converter twice very $$$ and had the manifolds off both sides of the engine develop heat cracks which had to be repaired - other wise no issues. Trans, 4WD and motor no issues at all.
hope this helps someone
2 Time Montero Owner,12/11/2004
The things that keeps me from selling my montero with fuel prices on the rise is that it is awesome to drive, handles great, great driving visibility which makes me feel a lot safer driving in different types of conditions, comfortable driving on freeway or on a dirt road, and is as easy to park as a car. I'm not afraid to be a little rough on my montero because I know it can take it. Very cold A/C, lots of headroom, turns and handles like a car, high ground clearance. Downfalls are that the 3rd row seats are not intended for adults, is hard to wash, and carpet length is hard to vacuum. The good things still outweigh the bad. It is an awesome driving suv.
3rd Montero
Vicvizual,05/26/2008
Why is this my third Montero ?? I've been around many vehicles and cannot find a better bang for my bucks, and great quality and reliability are by far its greatest features. I have never had to worry about being stranded or inconvenienced with a breakdown. Too many people have never had the experience to own a "worry-free" vehicle like this one. Many have come to believe that changing an alternator, starter, or similar unit is a common maintenance procedure (Most domestic designed vehicles). This is not so with a well-engineered such as Mitsubishi's Montero. Even with delayed maintenance, the Monteros I have owned performed like new until the day I traded them in.
See all 39 reviews of the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
