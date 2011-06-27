1995 Mitsubishi Montero Review
Other years
Used Montero for Sale
The Montero LS gets a more powerful V6 that offers a 26-horsepower boost over last year's marginal 151-horsepower rating. Towing capacity increases to 5,000 pounds for all models. Tricky electronic shock absorbers return to the Montero SR's standard equipment list, letting drivers choose between soft, medium or hard setting depending on their preferences.
monterofan,05/29/2011
I've only owned my 95 Montero for a year and have been quite satisfied. I really appreciated the roomy interior, the fold up rear seats, and the low-end torque. It climbed steep muddy hills like crazy. It was bit top heavy so you didn't want to get too sideways with it but it definitely earned its keep off-road. I put on a new timing belt, new alternator (fouled from leaking oil, I think), fixed the oil leaks at the cam seal and put on some beautiful 31x10.5 Bighorns. Very nice, looked sharp, and did what I asked it to do. Just sold it this last week because of fuel prices. Sorry to see the 14-15 mpg in town. 18-19 on the highway was okay. At $4/gal. it was tough to justify.
monterobaby,11/04/2011
I have a 1995 Montero LS with 200,000 and still going strong. Oil leak and timing belt fixed, purrrsss like a kitten. Awesome rig in the winter! Also pulls jet ski's in the summer! I NEVER want to get rid of it...EVER!!
jonsand,03/26/2002
this is by far the best auto I have owned. that includes porches & mercedes
Mtnboy35,11/02/2005
I love this truck. I have always liked Monteros, but have never really found one to call my own. This all changed August 16th of this year when I took delivery of "Sam" my Montero. It is a great truck. I love the looks, power, and overall comfort. I was immediatly sold by the view of traffic affored by the high stance. It is very reliable and extremly comfortable. I live in the mountains and I can assure you that these trucks will go just about anywhere (that's if you have the nerve). I love the looks. My truck is a 1995 SR dressed in Sable Black with Warms Springs Silver trim. With chrome rims, a brush guard, and loads of other cool features it really turns heads. Again this is a very nice truck!
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
177 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5000 rpm
